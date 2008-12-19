Developing Solid Oral Dosage Forms
1st Edition
Pharmaceutical Theory and Practice
Description
Developing Solid Oral Dosage Forms is intended for pharmaceutical professionals engaged in research and development of oral dosage forms. It covers essential principles of physical pharmacy, biopharmaceutics and industrial pharmacy as well as various aspects of state-of-the-art techniques and approaches in pharmaceutical sciences and technologies along with examples and/or case studies in product development. The objective of this book is to offer updated (or current) knowledge and skills required for rational oral product design and development. The specific goals are to provide readers with:
- Basics of modern theories of physical pharmacy, biopharmaceutics and industrial pharmacy and their applications throughout the entire process of research and development of oral dosage forms
- Tools and approaches of preformulation investigation, formulation/process design, characterization and scale-up in pharmaceutical sciences and technologies
- New developments, challenges, trends, opportunities, intellectual property issues and regulations in solid product development
Key Features
- The first book (ever) that provides comprehensive and in-depth coverage of what's required for developing high quality pharmaceutical products to meet international standards
- It covers a broad scope of topics that encompass the entire spectrum of solid dosage form development for the global market, including the most updated science and technologies, practice, applications, regulation, intellectual property protection and new development trends with case studies in every chapter
- A strong team of more than 50 well-established authors/co-authors of diverse background, knowledge, skills and experience from industry, academia and regulatory agencies
Readership
Pharmaceutical researchers at both pharmaceutical companies & academic institutions focused on developing solid dosage forms fpr drug delivery. Advanced graduate level courses in the pharmaceutical sciences programs in the US and EMEA
Table of Contents
1. Solubility of Pharmaceutical Solids
2. Crystalline and Amorphous Solids
3. Analytical Techniques in Solid State Characterization
4. Salt Screening and Selection: New Challenges and Considerations in the Modern Pharmaceutical R&D Paradigm
5. Drug Stability and Stability Studies
6. Excipient Compatibility
7. Theory of Diffusion and Pharmaceutical Applications
8. Particle, Powder and Compact Characterization
9. Polymer Properties and Characterization
10. Applied Statistics in Product Development
11. Oral Absorption Basics: Pathways, Physicochemical and Biological Factors, and Methods of Study
12. Oral Absorption Evaluation and Prediction
13. Fundamentals of Dissolution
14. Dissolution Testing of Solid Products
15. Bioavailability and Bioequivalence
16. In Vivo Evaluation of Dosage Form Performance
17. In Vitro-In Vivo Correlations: Fundamentals, Applications and Development Considerations
18. Integration of physical, chemical, mechanical and biopharmaceutical properties in solid oral dosage form development
19. Design and Development of Self-Emulsifying Drug Delivery Systems for Enhanced Oral Absorption of Poorly Soluble Compounds
20. Rational Design of Oral Modified-Release Drug Delivery Systems
21. Development of Modified-Releas Oral Dosage Forms
22. Analytical Development and Validation for Solid Oral Dosage Forms
23. Statistical Design and Analysis of Long Term Stabilty Studies for Drug Products
24. Packaging selection for solid dosage forms
25. Clincial Supplies Manufacture
26. Specification Setting and Manufacturing Process Control for Solid Oral Drug Products
27. Scale-Up Of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Operation of Solid Dosage Forms
28. Process Development, Optimization and Scale-Up: Powder Handling and Segregation Concerns
29. Process Development and Scale-Up of Wet Granulation by High-Shear Process
30. Development,Scale-Up and Optimization of Fluid-bed Granulation
31. Development, Optimization and Scale-Up of Process Parameters: Roller Compaction
32. Development, Optimization And Scale-Up Of Process Parameters: Compression
33. Development, Optimization & Scale-Up of Process Parameters: Pan Coating
34. Development, Optimization And Scale-Up Of Process Parameters: Wurster Coating
35. Process Analytical Technology
36. The Product Development Process
37. Product Registration and Drug Approval Process
38. Modern Pharmaceutical Development Regulations
39. Intellectual Property in Pharmaceutical Development
40. Product Life-Cycle Management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 978
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 19th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080932729
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444532428
About the Editor
Yihong Qiu
Dr. Yihong Qiu is currently a Senior Research Fellow, Oral Drug Products, Science and Technology, AbbVie. His in-depth knowledge and extensive experience encompass various phases of product development, including preformulation, drug delivery technology, product/process design, biopharmaceutics/pharmacokinetics, formulation/process development, scale-up and optimization, manufacturing trouble-shooting, intellectual property and regulatory registration for NCE’s, line-extension and marketed products. He also plays a key role in the product life cycle management, IP strategy, scientific and regulatory assessment of business opportunities. During his 25-year tenure with Abbott/AbbVie, his work has resulted in successful commercial IR and MR products, patented drug delivery technologies, IVIVC’s and biowaivers approved by global regulatory agencies. Dr. Qiu’s research interests include modified-release delivery systems, dissolution, bioavailability, IVIVC, drug delivery technology and science-based regulation. He is an elected fellow of the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS), a member of 2010-2015 USP Expert Committee and a review committee member of Chang Jiang Scholars Program (2014-15). He has more than 50 publications in journals and books, 30 patents granted or pending, and numerous invited presentations. He is routinely invited to lecture at professional organizations and universities. Dr. Qiu received BS in Pharmacy, MS. in Pharmaceutics from China Pharmaceutical University, and Ph.D. in Pharmaceutics from The University of Iowa.
Affiliations and Expertise
PhD, Senior Research Fellow, Oral Drug Products, Manufacturing Science and Technology, AbbVie Inc., North Chicago, IL, USA
Yisheng Chen
Dr. Yisheng Chen currently serves as Vice President of Product Development at Novast Laboratories, Ltd, leading the development of pharmaceutical products for global markets. Dr. Chen earned his Ph.D. degree in Pharmaceutics in 1994 from the University of Iowa. He then joined Burroughs Wellcome as a development scientist, and later Abbott Laboratories with increasing responsibilities where he was elected as an Associate Research Fellow, Volwiler Society. Dr. Chen also served as an expert member of both the Product Quality Research Institute (PQRI) and the USP Performance Testing Expert Panel, and as an adjunct professor at the Guangdong Pharmaceutical University. Dr. Chen has in-depth knowledge and extensive experience in various aspects of developing solid pharmaceutical products, ranging from formulation and process development, CMC documentation for regulatory filing, scale-up, and validation for commercialization. His expertise includes the quality by design (QbD) development of modified release (MR) products using traditional delivery technologies, and development of new delivery systems for MR products. Dr. Chen has extensive experience in the development and scale-up of beads coating process using Wurster coating technology for different types of products from lab to commercial scales. He has successfully led the development and secured the approval of more than 30 products approved in the US, EU, Japan and China, including new drug applications (NDAs) and high barrier branded abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs). Dr. Chen also has the expertise in packaging protection of drug products. He developed a theoretical model for predicting moisture uptake by packaged products during storage. His theory provided the fundamental basis for the development of ASTM D7709 and the revision of USP general chapter <671> on the standard methods for measuring the water vapor transmission rate (WVTR) of containers, as well as the scientific criteria of using MVTR/unit product to evaluate the performance of containers for product protection. Dr. Chen has published over 30 peer-reviewed articles, book chapters, and patents. He is a co-editor of “Developing Solid Oral Dosage Forms: Pharmaceutical Theory and Practice”. Dr. Chen is a frequent speaker at national and international conferences, and at major universities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President, Novast Laboratories, Nantong, China
Geoff Zhang
Dr. Geoff G. Z. Zhang is a Senior Research Follow at AbbVie Inc., an adjunct professor of the Department of Industrial and Physical Pharmacy at Purdue University, and a Fellow of the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists. He received his B.Sc. in Physical Chemistry from Fudan University, China, and Ph.D. in Pharmaceutics from the University of Minnesota, USA. He has contributed broadly to Physical Pharmacy, specifically in the areas of crystal engineering, polymorphism, characterization and crystallization of amorphous solids and amorphous solid dispersions, as well as delivery of poorly water soluble compounds. He has published over 70 peer-reviewed articles, reviews, and book chapters, given over 170 podium and poster presentations. During his 18-year tenure with Abbott/AbbVie, he has more than 120 granted patents and patent applications. He interacts and collaborates extensively with academic institutes and has mentored 40 graduate students on their thesis and summer research projects. He has received 2012 AAPS Pharmaceutical Research Meritorious Manuscript Award, and serves on the United State Pharmacopeia Physical Analysis Expert Committee.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Fellow, Drug Product Development, Abbvie, Inc., North Chicago, IL, USA
Lirong Liu
Affiliations and Expertise
Pfizer Inc., NJ, USA
William Porter
Affiliations and Expertise
Abbott Laboratories, IL, USA