Developing Solid Oral Dosage Forms

Dr. Yisheng Chen currently serves as Vice President of Product Development at Novast Laboratories, Ltd, leading the development of pharmaceutical products for global markets. Dr. Chen earned his Ph.D. degree in Pharmaceutics in 1994 from the University of Iowa. He then joined Burroughs Wellcome as a development scientist, and later Abbott Laboratories with increasing responsibilities where he was elected as an Associate Research Fellow, Volwiler Society. Dr. Chen also served as an expert member of both the Product Quality Research Institute (PQRI) and the USP Performance Testing Expert Panel, and as an adjunct professor at the Guangdong Pharmaceutical University. Dr. Chen has in-depth knowledge and extensive experience in various aspects of developing solid pharmaceutical products, ranging from formulation and process development, CMC documentation for regulatory filing, scale-up, and validation for commercialization. His expertise includes the quality by design (QbD) development of modified release (MR) products using traditional delivery technologies, and development of new delivery systems for MR products. Dr. Chen has extensive experience in the development and scale-up of beads coating process using Wurster coating technology for different types of products from lab to commercial scales. He has successfully led the development and secured the approval of more than 30 products approved in the US, EU, Japan and China, including new drug applications (NDAs) and high barrier branded abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs). Dr. Chen also has the expertise in packaging protection of drug products. He developed a theoretical model for predicting moisture uptake by packaged products during storage. His theory provided the fundamental basis for the development of ASTM D7709 and the revision of USP general chapter <671> on the standard methods for measuring the water vapor transmission rate (WVTR) of containers, as well as the scientific criteria of using MVTR/unit product to evaluate the performance of containers for product protection. Dr. Chen has published over 30 peer-reviewed articles, book chapters, and patents. He is a co-editor of “Developing Solid Oral Dosage Forms: Pharmaceutical Theory and Practice”. Dr. Chen is a frequent speaker at national and international conferences, and at major universities.