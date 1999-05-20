Developing People and the Corporate Culture in Financial Services - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855734326, 9781855739123

Developing People and the Corporate Culture in Financial Services

1st Edition

Editors: Vlad Stanic Denis Boyle
eBook ISBN: 9781855739123
Paperback ISBN: 9781855734326
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 20th May 1999
Page Count: 192
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
71.95
61.16
57.50
48.88
101.82
86.55
95.00
80.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

To succeed in fast-moving markets, financial services organizations have to manage change in organizational culture in order to harness the commitment as well as the competences of their human resources. Changing the 'corporate mind' is a fundamental survival skill for the new leaders as well as the basis for market dominance in the future.

Developing people and the corporate culture in financial services describes the personal views and direct experience of practitioners working with a variety of organizations. It focuses on the fundamental requirements for transforming corporate cultures and describes the ways to bring out the best efforts and commitment of the people employed.

Table of Contents

Achieving success in services through cultural change; Using vision and mission statements to increase motivation; Mobilising the organization to create shareholder value; Organising high performance teams using the Balanced Scorecard; Changing the management style to encourage employee participation; The new role of human resources: Catalyst and buyer services; Reducing the workforce and introducing flexible contracts; Management development strategies for the twenty-first century; Managing organizational change programmes and evaluating their effects; The future of employee relations.

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781855739123
Paperback ISBN:
9781855734326

About the Editor

Vlad Stanic

Vlad Stanic is a leading corporate psychologist who runs an independent consultancy practice. His management experience includes senior appointments with American Express and TSB Group.

Affiliations and Expertise

Partner, Acker Deboek & Co

Denis Boyle

Denis Boyle was one of the top business strategy consultants, who founded TPG Partners with Tom Peters and was Managing Director of Service Management systems (UK) before his untimely death.

Affiliations and Expertise

formerly Managing Director, Service Management Systems (UK)

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.