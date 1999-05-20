Developing People and the Corporate Culture in Financial Services
1st Edition
Description
To succeed in fast-moving markets, financial services organizations have to manage change in organizational culture in order to harness the commitment as well as the competences of their human resources. Changing the 'corporate mind' is a fundamental survival skill for the new leaders as well as the basis for market dominance in the future.
Developing people and the corporate culture in financial services describes the personal views and direct experience of practitioners working with a variety of organizations. It focuses on the fundamental requirements for transforming corporate cultures and describes the ways to bring out the best efforts and commitment of the people employed.
Table of Contents
Achieving success in services through cultural change; Using vision and mission statements to increase motivation; Mobilising the organization to create shareholder value; Organising high performance teams using the Balanced Scorecard; Changing the management style to encourage employee participation; The new role of human resources: Catalyst and buyer services; Reducing the workforce and introducing flexible contracts; Management development strategies for the twenty-first century; Managing organizational change programmes and evaluating their effects; The future of employee relations.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1999
- Published:
- 20th May 1999
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855739123
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781855734326
About the Editor
Vlad Stanic
Vlad Stanic is a leading corporate psychologist who runs an independent consultancy practice. His management experience includes senior appointments with American Express and TSB Group.
Affiliations and Expertise
Partner, Acker Deboek & Co
Denis Boyle
Denis Boyle was one of the top business strategy consultants, who founded TPG Partners with Tom Peters and was Managing Director of Service Management systems (UK) before his untimely death.
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly Managing Director, Service Management Systems (UK)