Developing New Clinical Roles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443070716

Developing New Clinical Roles

1st Edition

A Guide for Health Professionals

Authors: Debra Humphris Abigail Masterson
Paperback ISBN: 9780443070716
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 23rd October 2000
Page Count: 224
Description

Throughout the health care system, the traditional boundaries between professional groups are becoming increasingly blurred in response to local service needs and national policy objectives. New clinical roles are developing and nurses and other health professionals are finding opportunities to review and reconfigure their roles in response to changing health care needs and national policy imperatives. This book combines a comprehensive and thought provoking overview of the key issues and emerging challenges with practical suggestions for promoting appropriate and sustainable role development. Drawing on a range of contributors who reflect the multi-disciplinary context of new role development in healthcare, this book provides an essential source of information and ideas for practitioners, researchers, managers and policy makers.

Table of Contents

Introduction. New role developments in context. The changing face of primary care: communitypharmacy; Research, evaluation and evidence-based practice; Freedom to learn freedom to be: learning, reflecting and supporting in practice; Managing new roles within the service; An invisible revolution within the clinical team; new role development for the professions allied to medicine; The consumer perspective; A medical perspective; Evaluating new role development; New role development: towards a strategic approach

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780443070716

About the Author

Debra Humphris

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Research Fellow, Health Care Evaluation Unit, St. George's Hospital Medical School, London, UK

Abigail Masterson

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Abi Masterson Consulting Ltd, Southampton, UK

