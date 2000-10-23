Developing New Clinical Roles

Throughout the health care system, the traditional boundaries between professional groups are becoming increasingly blurred in response to local service needs and national policy objectives. New clinical roles are developing and nurses and other health professionals are finding opportunities to review and reconfigure their roles in response to changing health care needs and national policy imperatives. This book combines a comprehensive and thought provoking overview of the key issues and emerging challenges with practical suggestions for promoting appropriate and sustainable role development. Drawing on a range of contributors who reflect the multi-disciplinary context of new role development in healthcare, this book provides an essential source of information and ideas for practitioners, researchers, managers and policy makers.