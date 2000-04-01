Developing Mathematics in Third World Countries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444852601, 9780080871448

Developing Mathematics in Third World Countries, Volume 33

1st Edition

Proceedings of the international conference held in Khartoum, March 6-9, 1978

Series Volume Editors: Author Unknown
eBook ISBN: 9780080871448
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 206
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
225.00
157.50
157.50
157.50
180.00
157.50
157.50
180.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
206
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1979
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080871448

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Author Unknown Series Volume Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.