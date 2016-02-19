Developing Country Debt - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080238647, 9781483157849

Developing Country Debt

1st Edition

Pergamon Policy Studies on Socio-Economic Development

Editors: Lawrence G. Franko Marilyn J. Seiber
eBook ISBN: 9781483157849
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 324
Description

Developing Country Debt presents a variety of views and perspectives on the topic of debt in developing countries, with emphasis on the revolutionary effects of the post-1973 OPEC oil prices on the world's economic system. The book shows how the problem of developing country debt has become inexorably intertwined with the successful functioning of the global economic system.
This book is comprised of 14 chapters and opens with a historical overview of developing nations' debt before turning to LDC debt since the 1973 OPEC price increases and the developing countries' abilities to carry debt. The myths of debt are also analyzed from a banker's perspective. The next section presents case studies detailing the economic and political conditions of selected countries with substantial debt and varying degrees of economic difficulty, including the Philippines, Jamaica, Turkey, and Peru. The remaining chapters examine alternative proposals for debt relief and place the analysis of developing country debt in a broader, global context. LDC debt is considered from three perspectives: the development needs of LDCs; the safety and soundness of United States banks; and the U.S. national interest. The role of the International Monetary Fund as a lender of last resort is also considered. The final chapter assesses the implications of debt for trade and the prospects for world economic growth. This monograph will be of interest to economists, bankers, politicians, and policymakers.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Part I An Aggregate Analysis of Developing Country Debt

Chapter 1 Historical Perspectives on Developing Nations' Debts

Chapter 2 A Quantitative Perspective on the Debt of Developing Countries

Chapter 3 Debt Escalation: Developing Countries in the Eurocurrency Market

Chapter 4 Loans to LDCs: Five Myths

Part II Narrowing the Focus: A Case Studies Perspective

Chapter 5 A Banker's View: Country Analysis

Chapter 6 The Philippines: Land of the Morning, Child of Debt

Chapter 7 Finding Jamaica's Way

Chapter 8 A Compendium of IMF Troubles: Turkey Portugal, Peru, Egypt

Part III LDC Debt: Solutions and Constraints

Chapter 9 Alternative Proposals for Debt Relief

Chapter 10 United States Congressional Restraints: The Ties That Bind

Chapter 11 The International Monetary Fund and LDC Debt

Part IV The Problem Redefined

Chapter 12 Three Windows on LDC Debt: LDCs, The Banks, and The United States National Interest

Chapter 13 The International Debt of Developing Countries and Global Economic Adjustment

Chapter 14 Debt, Trade, and the Prospects for World Economic Growth

Index

About the Contributors

Details

No. of pages:
324
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483157849

About the Editor

Lawrence G. Franko

Marilyn J. Seiber

