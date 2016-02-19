Developing Country Debt
1st Edition
Pergamon Policy Studies on Socio-Economic Development
Description
Developing Country Debt presents a variety of views and perspectives on the topic of debt in developing countries, with emphasis on the revolutionary effects of the post-1973 OPEC oil prices on the world's economic system. The book shows how the problem of developing country debt has become inexorably intertwined with the successful functioning of the global economic system.
This book is comprised of 14 chapters and opens with a historical overview of developing nations' debt before turning to LDC debt since the 1973 OPEC price increases and the developing countries' abilities to carry debt. The myths of debt are also analyzed from a banker's perspective. The next section presents case studies detailing the economic and political conditions of selected countries with substantial debt and varying degrees of economic difficulty, including the Philippines, Jamaica, Turkey, and Peru. The remaining chapters examine alternative proposals for debt relief and place the analysis of developing country debt in a broader, global context. LDC debt is considered from three perspectives: the development needs of LDCs; the safety and soundness of United States banks; and the U.S. national interest. The role of the International Monetary Fund as a lender of last resort is also considered. The final chapter assesses the implications of debt for trade and the prospects for world economic growth. This monograph will be of interest to economists, bankers, politicians, and policymakers.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Part I An Aggregate Analysis of Developing Country Debt
Chapter 1 Historical Perspectives on Developing Nations' Debts
Chapter 2 A Quantitative Perspective on the Debt of Developing Countries
Chapter 3 Debt Escalation: Developing Countries in the Eurocurrency Market
Chapter 4 Loans to LDCs: Five Myths
Part II Narrowing the Focus: A Case Studies Perspective
Chapter 5 A Banker's View: Country Analysis
Chapter 6 The Philippines: Land of the Morning, Child of Debt
Chapter 7 Finding Jamaica's Way
Chapter 8 A Compendium of IMF Troubles: Turkey Portugal, Peru, Egypt
Part III LDC Debt: Solutions and Constraints
Chapter 9 Alternative Proposals for Debt Relief
Chapter 10 United States Congressional Restraints: The Ties That Bind
Chapter 11 The International Monetary Fund and LDC Debt
Part IV The Problem Redefined
Chapter 12 Three Windows on LDC Debt: LDCs, The Banks, and The United States National Interest
Chapter 13 The International Debt of Developing Countries and Global Economic Adjustment
Chapter 14 Debt, Trade, and the Prospects for World Economic Growth
Index
About the Contributors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483157849