Developing Costimulatory Molecules for Immunotherapy of Diseases
1st Edition
Description
Developing Costimulatory Molecules for Immunotherapy of Diseases highlights the novel concept of reverse costimulation and how it can be effectively exploited to develop immunotherapy using either humanized antibodies against CD80, CD86, and other costimulatory molecules or CD28 fusinogenic proteins in the treatment of diseases, including allergies, asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, lupus nephritis, severe psoriasis, vulgaris tuberculosis, thopoid, transplantation therapeutic, cancer, and inflammation.
The text aims to provide the latest information on the complex roles and interactions within the CD28 and B7 costimulatory families, with the hope that targeting these families will yield new therapies for the treatment of inflammation, autoimmunity, transplantation, cancer, and other infectious diseases.
Key Features
- Highlights the novel concept of reverse costimulation and how it can be effectively exploited to develop immunotherapy
- Provides the latest information on the complex roles and interactions within the CD28 and B7 costimulatory families
- Targets new therapies for the treatment of inflammation, autoimmunity, transplantation, cancer, and other infectious diseases
Readership
Researchers in immunology and infectious diseases, biotechnology, and biochemistry; and health professionals affiliated with pharmaceutical, drug design and immunotherapy and many biotechnology companies
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- About the Editor
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Introduction to Costimulation and Costimulatory Molecules
- Introduction
- Costimulatory Molecules
- The B7 Family of Costimulatory Ligands
- ICOS Molecule
- Pathways in the TNFR/TNF Family
- Summary
- References
- Chapter 2. Concept of Reverse Costimulation and Its Role in Diseases
- Introduction
- Concept of Bidirectional Costimulation
- Reverse Costimulation of APCs
- Role of CD80 and CD86 in the Costimulation of B Cells
- Role of Bidirectional Costimulation in the Activation of DCs
- Role of Reverse Costimulation on Macrophages
- Application of Reverse Costimulation in Diseases
- Reverse Costimulation Through CD80 (B7-1)
- Reverse Costimulation Through CTLA-4
- Reverse Signaling Through CD137L/CD137
- References
- Chapter 3. Costimulation Immunotherapy in Infectious Diseases
- Introduction
- Modulation of Costimulatory Molecules by Viruses
- Modulation of Costimulatory Molecules by Bacteria
- Modulation of Costimulatory Molecules by Protozoan Parasites
- Costimulatory Molecules in Therapeutic Vaccination
- Therapeutic Vaccination Using Costimulatory Molecules in HIV
- B7 Costimulatory Molecules in Infectious Diseases
- Costimulatory Molecules in Allergies and Asthma
- Regulation of the Immune Responses to Pathogens Through Costimulatory Molecules
- Role of Coinhibitory Molecules in the Contraction of the Effector Phase of Immune Responses
- Summary
- References
- Chapter 4. Costimulation Immunotherapy in Allergies and Asthma
- Introduction
- Immunology of Allergy and Asthma
- Pathophysiology of Asthma
- Role of Mast Cells in Allergy and Asthma
- Immunotherapy to Allergens
- Costimulation in Allergy and Asthma
- What Makes Costimulatory Molecules a Promising Target in Allergy and Asthma?
- Targeting Costimulatory Molecules for Treatment of Allergen-Induced Airway Inflammation
- Tools for Modulation of Costimulatory Signals
- References
- Chapter 5. Costimulation in Lymphomas and Cancers
- Introduction
- B7 Superfamily of Costimulatory Molecules in Antitumor Immunotherapy
- Fully Humanized Anti-CTLA-4 Antibody in Treatment of Tumors
- TNF:TNFR Superfamily of Costimulatory Molecules in Antitumor Immunity
- Costimulation Immunotherapy and Tumor Tolerance
- Modulation of B7 Pathway to Augment Cancer Immunotherapy
- Bioengineering of T Cells for Cancer Immunotherapy
- Combination of Costimulatory Antibody–Ligand Fusion Proteins for Targeted Cancer Immunotherapy
- Summary and Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 6. T-Cell Costimulation and Its Applications in Diseases
- Introduction to T-Cell Costimulation
- Costimulation Mediated by CD28 Costimulatory Pathway in T Cells
- CD28 Costimulation Enhances T-Cell Survival
- CD28 T-Cell Costimulation in Diseases
- CD28 Costimulation in Primary T-Cell Responses
- Concluding Remarks
- Unanswered Questions
- Promoting T-Cell Function by Modulating Costimulation or Co-inhibition
- Turning on the Stimulators: Antibodies to 4-1BB (CD137), OX40 (134), GITR, and CD40
- Turning Off the Brakes: Antibodies Against CTLA-4 (CD152), PD-1 (CD279), and PD-L1
- Adoptive T-Cell Transfer
- Improving Signaling Capacities—Second- and Third-Generation CARs
- First-Generation CARs
- Second-Generation CARs
- Third-Generation CARs
- CAR T Cells in Clinical Trials
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 26th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128026755
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128025857
About the Author
Manzoor Ahmad Mir
Dr. Manzoor Mir completed his masters in life sciences with gold medal and after qualifying for the prestigious JRF-NET-CSIR examination, completed his Ph. D in immunopathology at JNU. His Ph. D work includes understanding the role of reverse co-stimulation in the survival of intracellular pathogens and cancer. His research areas include costimulation biology and stroke immunology. He is Assistant Professor at the Department of Bioresources at the University of Kashmir and presently works as Research Scientist at Majmaah University KSA. He has published several international research papers, review articles, and books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Bioresources, University of Kashmir, Srinagar India and College of Applied Medical Sciences, University of Majmaah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Reviews
"...a solid framework to understand costimulation and its role in selected diseases...best serves as a fundamental review of costimulation with clinical correlates for the basic-science researcher." --Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology