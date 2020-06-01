Developing Clinical Judgment for Professional Nursing and the Next-Generation NCLEX-RN® Examination

Part 1: Introduction: The Use of Clinical Judgment in Professional Nursing Practice

1.Transitioning from the Nursing Process to Clinical Judgment

2.Applying the NCSBN Clinical Judgment Model to Ensure Client Safety

Part 2: Clinical Judgment for Clients Across the Lifespan Experiencing Commonly Occurring Health Problems

3.Perfusion: Common Problems

4.Clotting: Deep Vein Thrombosis

5.Gas Exchange: Common Problems

6.Elimination: Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

7.Nutrition: Common Problems

8.Mobility: Common Problems

9.Metabolism: Common Problems

10.Cellular Regulation: Breast Cancer

11.Inflammation: Common Problems

12.Infection: Common Problems

13.Sensory Perception: Cataracts

14.Cognition: Common Problems

15.Mood and Affect: Depression

16.Stress and Coping: Generalized Anxiety Disorder

17.Reproduction: Uterine Leiomyoma/Hysterectomy

Part 3: Clinical Judgment for Childbearing Families

18.Reproduction: Childbearing Family

Part 4: Clinical Judgment for Clients Across the Lifespan Experiencing Complex Multi-System Health Problems

19.Perfusion: Complex Problems

20.Mobility: Spinal Cord Injury

21.Cognition: Traumatic Brain Injury

22.Infection: Sepsis

23.Gas Exchange: Chest Trauma

24.Elimination: Complex Problems

25.Metabolism: Complex Problems

26.Tissue Integrity: Burns

27.Stress and Coping: Substance Use Disorder

28.Management of Care: Complex Problems

Part 5: Pharmacology for Nursing

29.Pharmacology in Management of Common Health Problems

30.Pharmacology in Management of Complex Health Problems

Part 6: Answers and Rationales for Thinking Exercises

Answers and Rationales for Thinking Exercises

References