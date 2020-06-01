Developing Clinical Judgment for Professional Nursing and the Next-Generation NCLEX-RN® Examination
1st Edition
Description
Get ready to pass the Next-Generation NCLEX® Examination (NGN) on your first try with Developing Clinical Judgment for Professional Nursing and the Next-Generation NCLEX-RN® Examination. Written by renowned nursing education expert Donna D. Ignatavicius and a team of expert item writers, this practical workbook is the only book on the market focused exclusively on developing the clinical reasoning skills you need for success on the NGN and in clinical practice. This collection of engaging and practical thinking exercises has been carefully developed to incorporate the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) Clinical Judgment Model (CJM) and to emphasize the new item types that will be integral to the NGN. Exercises range from basic to more complex and address all specialty areas to fully prepare you for all facets of the exam. In all, this "next-generation" workbook will become your invaluable companion throughout nursing school, helping you grow your clinical reasoning skills to match what’s expected on the new NGN and as a practicing nurse!
Key Features
- This one-of-a-kind workbook dedicated to developing clinical judgment skills helps prepare you for the Next-Generation NCLEX® Exam (NGN) through practical thinking exercises in which you will apply the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) Clinical Judgment Model (CJM).
- A comprehensive collection of carefully developed clinical reasoning exercises range from basic to more complex and address all specialty areas.
- Answer key with robust rationales to remediate learning follows at the end of the book.
- Six-part organization guides you through the entire test plan and all eight NCLEX® Client Needs Categories.
- Part 1 introduces you to clinical judgment and provides examples of how to approach the thinking exercises that follow.
- Part 2 provides exercises that focus on applying clinical judgment for clients across the lifespan experiencing commonly occurring physical and mental health problems.
- Part 3 provides exercises that focus on applying clinical judgment for childbearing families.
- Part 4 provides exercises that focus on applying clinical judgment for clients across the lifespan experiencing complex multi-system physical and mental health problems.
- Part 5 focuses exclusively on exercises dedicated to the nurse’s role in administering common drugs for clients experiencing physical and mental health problems across the lifespan.
- Part 6 is an answer key with detailed rationales, primary nursing concept, and interrelated concepts for each exercise.
- Answer questions in the book itself or on a companion Evolve website for automated scoring and remediation.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Introduction: The Use of Clinical Judgment in Professional Nursing Practice
1.Transitioning from the Nursing Process to Clinical Judgment
2.Applying the NCSBN Clinical Judgment Model to Ensure Client Safety
Part 2: Clinical Judgment for Clients Across the Lifespan Experiencing Commonly Occurring Health Problems
3.Perfusion: Common Problems
4.Clotting: Deep Vein Thrombosis
5.Gas Exchange: Common Problems
6.Elimination: Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
7.Nutrition: Common Problems
8.Mobility: Common Problems
9.Metabolism: Common Problems
10.Cellular Regulation: Breast Cancer
11.Inflammation: Common Problems
12.Infection: Common Problems
13.Sensory Perception: Cataracts
14.Cognition: Common Problems
15.Mood and Affect: Depression
16.Stress and Coping: Generalized Anxiety Disorder
17.Reproduction: Uterine Leiomyoma/Hysterectomy
Part 3: Clinical Judgment for Childbearing Families
18.Reproduction: Childbearing Family
Part 4: Clinical Judgment for Clients Across the Lifespan Experiencing Complex Multi-System Health Problems
19.Perfusion: Complex Problems
20.Mobility: Spinal Cord Injury
21.Cognition: Traumatic Brain Injury
22.Infection: Sepsis
23.Gas Exchange: Chest Trauma
24.Elimination: Complex Problems
25.Metabolism: Complex Problems
26.Tissue Integrity: Burns
27.Stress and Coping: Substance Use Disorder
28.Management of Care: Complex Problems
Part 5: Pharmacology for Nursing
29.Pharmacology in Management of Common Health Problems
30.Pharmacology in Management of Complex Health Problems
Part 6: Answers and Rationales for Thinking Exercises
Answers and Rationales for Thinking Exercises
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323718585
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323757614
About the Author
Donna Ignatavicius
Affiliations and Expertise
Speaker and Curriculum Consultant for Academic Nursing Programs; Founder, Boot Camp for Nurse Educators; President, DI Associates, Inc. Placitas, New Mexico