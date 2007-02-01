Developer's Guide to Web Application Security
1st Edition
Description
Over 75% of network attacks are targeted at the web application layer. This book provides explicit hacks, tutorials, penetration tests, and step-by-step demonstrations for security professionals and Web application developers to defend their most vulnerable applications.
This book defines Web application security, why it should be addressed earlier in the lifecycle in development and quality assurance, and how it differs from other types of Internet security. Additionally, the book examines the procedures and technologies that are essential to developing, penetration testing and releasing a secure Web application. Through a review of recent Web application breaches, the book will expose the prolific methods hackers use to execute Web attacks using common vulnerabilities such as SQL Injection, Cross-Site Scripting and Buffer Overflows in the application layer. By taking an in-depth look at the techniques hackers use to exploit Web applications, readers will be better equipped to protect confidential.
Key Features
- The Yankee Group estimates the market for Web application-security products and services will grow to $1.74 billion by 2007 from $140 million in 2002
- Author Michael Cross is a highly sought after speaker who regularly delivers Web Application presentations at leading conferences including: Black Hat, TechnoSecurity, CanSec West, Shmoo Con, Information Security, RSA Conferences, and more
Readership
Network Security administrators, Developers, Penetration testers, Enterprise administrators, web developers and security experts
Table of Contents
1: Hacking Methodology 2: How to Avoid Becoming a Code Grinder 3: Understanding the Risk Associated with Mobile Code 4: Vulnerable CGI Scripts 5: Hacking Techniques and Tools 6: Code Auditing and Reverse Engineering 7: Securing Your Java Code 8: Securing XML 9: Building Safe ActiveX Internet Controls 10: Securing ColdFusion 11: Developing Security-Enabled Applications 12: Cradle to Grave: Working with a Security Plan
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2007
- Published:
- 1st February 2007
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080504094
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597490610
About the Author
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is a SharePoint Administrator and Developer, and has worked in the areas of software development, Web design, hardware installation/repairs, database administration, graphic design, and network administration. Working for law enforcement, he is part of an Information Technology team that provides support to over 1,000 civilian and uniformed users. His theory is that when the users carry guns, you tend to be more motivated in solving their problems.
Michael has a diverse background in technology. He was the first computer forensic analyst for a local police service, and performed digital forensic examinations on computers involved in criminal investigations. Over five years, he recovered and examined evidence involved in a wide range of crimes, inclusive to homicides, fraud, and possession of child pornography. In addition to this, he successfully tracked numerous individuals electronically, as in cases involving threatening e-mail. He has consulted and assisted in numerous cases dealing with computer-related/Internet crimes and served as an expert witness on computers for criminal trials. In 2007, he was awarded a Police Commendation for work he did in developing a system to track local high-risk offenders and sexual offenders.
With extensive experience in Web design and Internet-related technologies, Michael has created and maintained numerous Web sites and implementations of Microsoft SharePoint. This has included public Web sites, private ones on corporate intranets, and solutions that integrate them. In doing so, he has incorporated and promoted social networking features, created software to publish press releases online, and developed a wide variety of solutions that make it easier to get work done.
Michael has been a freelance writer and technical editor on over four dozen I.T. related books, as well as writing material for other genres. He previously taught as an instructor and has written courseware for IT training courses. He has also made presentations on Internet safety, SharePoint and other topics related to computers and the Internet. Despite his experience as a speaker, he still finds his wife won't listen to him.
Over the years, Michael has acquired a number of certifications from Microsoft, Novell and Comptia, including MCSE, MCP+I, CNA, Network+. When he isn’t writing or otherwise attached to a computer, he spends as much time as possible with the joys of his life: his lovely wife, Jennifer; darling daughter Sara; adorable daughter Emily; and charming son Jason.
For the latest information on him, his projects, and a variety of other topics, you can follow him on Twitter @mybinarydreams, visit his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mybinarydreams, follow him on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/mcross1, or read his blog at http://mybinarydreams.wordpress.com.
Affiliations and Expertise
SharePoint Administrator / Developer, Former Computer Forensic Examiner with Police Services in the Niagara Region of Ontario, Canada