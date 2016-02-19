Chemical Zoology, Volume VIII: Deuterostomians, Cyclostomes, and Fishes is an introduction to the scientific literature of chemistry and zoology. This volume presents the state of knowledge of the two sciences to gain a valid impression of both. The research papers in this volume address the problems of different chemical and zoological approaches. The book is arranged according to phyla in order to present chemical information of zoological significance; also, for chemists to see immediately the aspects of biochemical diversity that have greatest potential interest. The chapters are divided into two major sections, Section I (Primitive Deuterostomians) and Section II (Vertebrates). The sections are introduced by a discussion of the biology and systematic of the major phylum. The chapters under these sections tackle the different aspects of the biochemistry of the phylum. This volume is primarily addressed to both chemists and zoologists.

Section I: PRIMITIVE DEUTEROSTOMIANS

Chapter 1. Introduction to the Morphology, Phylogenesis, and Systematics of Lower Deuterostomia

I. Phylum Hemichordata

II. Phylum Pogonophora

III. Phylum Chaetognatha

IV. Phylum Cephalochorda

V. Phylum Tunicata

Chapter 2. Biochemistry of Primitive Deuterostomians

I. Some Chemical Problems of the Pogonophora

II. The Tunic of Urochordates

III. The Endostyle and Pharynx of Protochordates

IV. Iodine Metabolism

Section II: VERTEBRATES (CRANIATA)

Chapter 3. General Characteristics and Evolution of Craniata or Vertebrates

I. Neurulation

II. The Problem of Deuterostomy

III. Fundamental Organization of the Craniata or Vertebrate

IV. General Characteristics of Vertebrates

V. Evolution of Vertebrates

A. Cyclostomes

Chapter 4. Osmotic and Ionic Regulation in Cyclostomes

I. Introduction

II. Osmotic Balance

III. Ionic Composition of the Blood

IV. Organs Concerned with Osmotic and Ionic Regulation

V. Mechanism of Osmotic and Ionic Regulation

VI. Osmotic and Ionic Regulation in Tissues

VII. Comparative Considerations and Conclusions

Chapter 5. Endocrinology of the Cyclostomata

I. General Introduction

II. The Pituitary Gland

III. The Pineal Complex

IV. Chromaffin Cells

V. Corticosteroid-Producing Cells—The Interrenals

VI. The Thyroid Gland

VII. The Endocrine Pancreas and Intestinal Endocrine Cells

VIII. The Gonads

IX. Conclusion

B. Fishes

Chapter 6. Biochemical Embryology of Fishes

I. Introduction

II. Molecular Biology

III. Energy Metabolism

Chapter 7. Muscle Proteins of Fishes

I. Introduction

II. Sarcoplasmic Proteins

III. Myofibrillar Proteins

Chapter 8. Plasma Proteins in Fishes

I. Introduction

II. Composition of Fish Plasma Proteins

III. Variations in Compositions

IV. Plasma Proteins Showing Particular Characteristics of Cold Adaptation

Chapter 9. Respiratory Function of Blood in Fishes

I. Introduction

II. Hemoglobin and Myoglobin

III. Oxygen Transport

IV. Carbon Dioxide Transport

Chapter 10. Nitrogen Metabolism in Fishes

I. Nutrition and Absorption

II. Occurrence and Metabolism

III. End Products of Nitrogen Metabolism

Chapter 11. Respiratory Metabolism and Ecology of Fishes

I. Introduction

II. Techniques and Methods

III. Environmental History of Experimental Animals

IV. Group Effects on Metabolic Rate

V. Developmental Stage and Size

VI. Anaerobic Respiration

VII. Some General Considerations

Chapter 12. Electrolyte Metabolism of Teleosts—Including Calcified Tissues

I. Calcium Metabolism

II. Metabolism of Monovalent Ions

Chapter 13. Pigments of Fishes

I. Introduction

II. Tetrapyrroles—Bilins

III. Melanins

IV. Purines and Flavins

V. Pterins

VI. Carotenoids

Chapter 14. Endocrinology of Fishes

I. The Pituitary Gland

II. The Adrenal Cortex

III. Corpuscles of Stannius

IV. Gonadal Steroids

V. The Thyroid Gland

VI. The Pancreas—Insulin

VII. The Pineal

VIII. The Ultimobranchial Bodies

IX. The Urophysis

X. The Kidney

XI. Chromaffin Tissue

Chapter 15. Bile Salts in Fishes

I. Introduction

II. Agnatha

III. Chondrichthyes

IV. Osteichthyes

V. Significance of Piscine Bile Salt Distribution

VI. Piscine Bile Salts

