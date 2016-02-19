Deuterostomians, Cyclostomes, and Fishes
Chemical Zoology, Volume VIII: Deuterostomians, Cyclostomes, and Fishes is an introduction to the scientific literature of chemistry and zoology. This volume presents the state of knowledge of the two sciences to gain a valid impression of both. The research papers in this volume address the problems of different chemical and zoological approaches.
The book is arranged according to phyla in order to present chemical information of zoological significance; also, for chemists to see immediately the aspects of biochemical diversity that have greatest potential interest. The chapters are divided into two major sections, Section I (Primitive Deuterostomians) and Section II (Vertebrates). The sections are introduced by a discussion of the biology and systematic of the major phylum. The chapters under these sections tackle the different aspects of the biochemistry of the phylum.
This volume is primarily addressed to both chemists and zoologists.
Section I: PRIMITIVE DEUTEROSTOMIANS
Chapter 1. Introduction to the Morphology, Phylogenesis, and Systematics of Lower Deuterostomia
I. Phylum Hemichordata
References
II. Phylum Pogonophora
References
III. Phylum Chaetognatha
References
IV. Phylum Cephalochorda
References
V. Phylum Tunicata
References
Chapter 2. Biochemistry of Primitive Deuterostomians
I. Some Chemical Problems of the Pogonophora
II. The Tunic of Urochordates
III. The Endostyle and Pharynx of Protochordates
IV. Iodine Metabolism
References
Section II: VERTEBRATES (CRANIATA)
Chapter 3. General Characteristics and Evolution of Craniata or Vertebrates
I. Neurulation
II. The Problem of Deuterostomy
III. Fundamental Organization of the Craniata or Vertebrate
IV. General Characteristics of Vertebrates
V. Evolution of Vertebrates
References
A. Cyclostomes
Chapter 4. Osmotic and Ionic Regulation in Cyclostomes
I. Introduction
II. Osmotic Balance
III. Ionic Composition of the Blood
IV. Organs Concerned with Osmotic and Ionic Regulation
V. Mechanism of Osmotic and Ionic Regulation
VI. Osmotic and Ionic Regulation in Tissues
VII. Comparative Considerations and Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. Endocrinology of the Cyclostomata
I. General Introduction
II. The Pituitary Gland
III. The Pineal Complex
IV. Chromaffin Cells
V. Corticosteroid-Producing Cells—The Interrenals
VI. The Thyroid Gland
VII. The Endocrine Pancreas and Intestinal Endocrine Cells
VIII. The Gonads
IX. Conclusion
References
B. Fishes
Chapter 6. Biochemical Embryology of Fishes
I. Introduction
II. Molecular Biology
III. Energy Metabolism
References
Chapter 7. Muscle Proteins of Fishes
I. Introduction
II. Sarcoplasmic Proteins
III. Myofibrillar Proteins
References
Chapter 8. Plasma Proteins in Fishes
I. Introduction
II. Composition of Fish Plasma Proteins
III. Variations in Compositions
IV. Plasma Proteins Showing Particular Characteristics of Cold Adaptation
References
Chapter 9. Respiratory Function of Blood in Fishes
I. Introduction
II. Hemoglobin and Myoglobin
III. Oxygen Transport
IV. Carbon Dioxide Transport
References
Chapter 10. Nitrogen Metabolism in Fishes
I. Nutrition and Absorption
II. Occurrence and Metabolism
III. End Products of Nitrogen Metabolism
References
Chapter 11. Respiratory Metabolism and Ecology of Fishes
I. Introduction
II. Techniques and Methods
III. Environmental History of Experimental Animals
IV. Group Effects on Metabolic Rate
V. Developmental Stage and Size
VI. Anaerobic Respiration
VII. Some General Considerations
References
Chapter 12. Electrolyte Metabolism of Teleosts—Including Calcified Tissues
I. Calcium Metabolism
II. Metabolism of Monovalent Ions
References
Chapter 13. Pigments of Fishes
I. Introduction
II. Tetrapyrroles—Bilins
III. Melanins
IV. Purines and Flavins
V. Pterins
VI. Carotenoids
References
Chapter 14. Endocrinology of Fishes
I. The Pituitary Gland
II. The Adrenal Cortex
III. Corpuscles of Stannius
IV. Gonadal Steroids
V. The Thyroid Gland
VI. The Pancreas—Insulin
VII. The Pineal
VIII. The Ultimobranchial Bodies
IX. The Urophysis
X. The Kidney
XI. Chromaffin Tissue
References
Chapter 15. Bile Salts in Fishes
I. Introduction
II. Agnatha
III. Chondrichthyes
IV. Osteichthyes
V. Significance of Piscine Bile Salt Distribution
VI. Piscine Bile Salts
References
- No. of pages:
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 28th April 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323163347