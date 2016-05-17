Deuterium
1st Edition
Discovery and Applications in Organic Chemistry
Description
Deuterium: Discovery and Applications in Organic Chemistry provides a well-illustrated overview of the discovery of 2H or heavy hydrogen, the stable hydrogen isotope with both a proton and a neutron in its nucleus. The work introduces the isotope, its discovery, physical properties, nomenclature, and common compounds, also exploring its application in organic chemistry through classic and recent examples from literature. Finally, the book devotes one chapter to Deuterium in medicinal chemistry and the biological effects of Deuterium Oxide, better known as D2O.
Key Features
- Provides unique coverage not found elsewhere that is presented in an accessible, dedicated short work
- Contains practical information and examples on the use of Deuterium (D or 2H, Heavy Hydrogen) in organic synthesis
- Presents a detailed description of Deuterium’s discovery and applications in the pharmaceutical industry
Readership
Organic chemistry researchers in general as well as medicinal chemists
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- Hydrogen is Ubiquitous
- Applications
- No Single Book is Found
- References
- Chapter 1. Isotopes
- Abstract
- 1.1 Definition
- 1.2 Isotopes of Hydrogen
- 1.3 Uses of Deuterium in Organic Chemistry
- References
- Chapter 2. Deuterium
- Abstract
- 2.1 Discovery
- 2.2 Deuterium Gas (D2)
- 2.3 Deuterium Oxide (D2O)
- References
- Chapter 3. Deuterium-Labeled Compounds
- Abstract
- 3.1 Nomenclature
- 3.2 Synthesis of Organic Compounds
- 3.3 LiAlD4 and NaBD4
- References
- Chapter 4. Applications in Organic Chemistry
- Abstract
- 4.1 Background
- 4.2 Classic Examples
- 4.3 Recent Examples
- References
- Chapter 5. Applications in Medicinal Chemistry
- Abstract
- 5.1 Biological Effects of D2O
- 5.2 Deuterium in Medicinal Chemistry
- References
- Conclusion
- Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 130
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 17th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128110416
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128110409
About the Author
Jaemoon Yang
Jaemoon Yang is Senior Chemist II at Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. in Andover, Massachusetts. He received his Ph.D. degree in organic chemistry in 2000 from the University of Pittsburgh under the supervision of Professor Craig Wilcox. He carried out his postdoctoral work with Professor Marisa Kozlowski at the University of Pennsylvania. He joined CIL in 2007 where he is actively involved in the synthesis of deuterium-labeled compounds and the development of better methods for efficient H/D exchange reactions. He has more than 10 publications in peer-reviewed journals from the graduate and postdoctoral research. He is the author of “Six-Membered Transition States in Organic Synthesis” published in 2008.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc., Andover, Massachusetts, USA