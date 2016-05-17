Deuterium - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128110409, 9780128110416

Deuterium

1st Edition

Discovery and Applications in Organic Chemistry

Authors: Jaemoon Yang
eBook ISBN: 9780128110416
Paperback ISBN: 9780128110409
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th May 2016
Page Count: 130
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
34.99
29.74
35.95
30.56
49.95
42.46
42.68
36.28
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
30.99
26.34
49.95
42.46
35.95
30.56
69.94
59.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Deuterium: Discovery and Applications in Organic Chemistry provides a well-illustrated overview of the discovery of 2H or heavy hydrogen, the stable hydrogen isotope with both a proton and a neutron in its nucleus. The work introduces the isotope, its discovery, physical properties, nomenclature, and common compounds, also exploring its application in organic chemistry through classic and recent examples from literature. Finally, the book devotes one chapter to Deuterium in medicinal chemistry and the biological effects of Deuterium Oxide, better known as D2O.

Key Features

  • Provides unique coverage not found elsewhere that is presented in an accessible, dedicated short work
  • Contains practical information and examples on the use of Deuterium (D or 2H, Heavy Hydrogen) in organic synthesis
  • Presents a detailed description of Deuterium’s discovery and applications in the pharmaceutical industry

Readership

Organic chemistry researchers in general as well as medicinal chemists

Table of Contents

  • Dedication
  • Acknowledgments
  • Introduction
    • Hydrogen is Ubiquitous
    • Applications
    • No Single Book is Found
    • References
  • Chapter 1. Isotopes
    • Abstract
    • 1.1 Definition
    • 1.2 Isotopes of Hydrogen
    • 1.3 Uses of Deuterium in Organic Chemistry
    • References
  • Chapter 2. Deuterium
    • Abstract
    • 2.1 Discovery
    • 2.2 Deuterium Gas (D2)
    • 2.3 Deuterium Oxide (D2O)
    • References
  • Chapter 3. Deuterium-Labeled Compounds
    • Abstract
    • 3.1 Nomenclature
    • 3.2 Synthesis of Organic Compounds
    • 3.3 LiAlD4 and NaBD4
    • References
  • Chapter 4. Applications in Organic Chemistry
    • Abstract
    • 4.1 Background
    • 4.2 Classic Examples
    • 4.3 Recent Examples
    • References
  • Chapter 5. Applications in Medicinal Chemistry
    • Abstract
    • 5.1 Biological Effects of D2O
    • 5.2 Deuterium in Medicinal Chemistry
    • References
  • Conclusion
  • Author Index

Details

No. of pages:
130
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128110416
Paperback ISBN:
9780128110409

About the Author

Jaemoon Yang

Jaemoon Yang

Jaemoon Yang is Senior Chemist II at Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. in Andover, Massachusetts. He received his Ph.D. degree in organic chemistry in 2000 from the University of Pittsburgh under the supervision of Professor Craig Wilcox. He carried out his postdoctoral work with Professor Marisa Kozlowski at the University of Pennsylvania. He joined CIL in 2007 where he is actively involved in the synthesis of deuterium-labeled compounds and the development of better methods for efficient H/D exchange reactions. He has more than 10 publications in peer-reviewed journals from the graduate and postdoctoral research. He is the author of “Six-Membered Transition States in Organic Synthesis” published in 2008.

Affiliations and Expertise

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc., Andover, Massachusetts, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.