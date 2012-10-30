Detoxification - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729582032

Detoxification

1st Edition

General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series

Authors: Kerryn Phelps Craig Hassed
eBook ISBN: 9780729582032
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 30th October 2012
Description

Detoxification - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. In this chapter we examine what toxins are, where they are found and how they can affect body systems to cause illness. We also examine the underlying principles of detoxification protocols. While these are commonly used by doctors with training in environmental medicine and complementary therapies, it is important to remember that the concept of detoxification will continue to be subject to rigorous debate in the field of medicine.

About the Author

Kerryn Phelps

Affiliations and Expertise

Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW

Craig Hassed

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University

