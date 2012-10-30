Detoxification
1st Edition
General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series
Authors: Kerryn Phelps Craig Hassed
Detoxification - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. In this chapter we examine what toxins are, where they are found and how they can affect body systems to cause illness. We also examine the underlying principles of detoxification protocols. While these are commonly used by doctors with training in environmental medicine and complementary therapies, it is important to remember that the concept of detoxification will continue to be subject to rigorous debate in the field of medicine.
- English
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2010
- 30th October 2012
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- 9780729582032
Kerryn Phelps
Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW
Craig Hassed
Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University
