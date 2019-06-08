Determination of Toxic Organic Chemicals In Natural Waters, Sediments and Soils - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128158562, 9780128165300

Determination of Toxic Organic Chemicals In Natural Waters, Sediments and Soils

1st Edition

Determination and Analysis

Authors: T. R. Crompton
Paperback ISBN: 9780128158562
eBook ISBN: 9780128165300
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th June 2019
Page Count: 422
Description

Determination of Toxic Organic Chemicals in Natural Waters, Sediments and Soils: Determination and Analysis reviews the latest techniques for the determination and assessment of both current and emerging organic compounds in a range of important environmental contexts. A wide range of organic compounds in non-saline waters are discussed in the opening chapters, including hydrocarbons, surface active agents and volatile organic compounds. This is followed by multiorganics, pesticides and organometallic compounds in non-saline waters. Organic compounds in aqueous precipitation are then explored before the book goes on to discuss compounds in soils, including extraction techniques, insecticides, herbicides and fungicides, and organometallic compounds.

Finally, the concluding chapters focus on compounds in sediments, providing readers with the latest information in the field and supporting them as they address the important issue surrounding organic material throughout ecosystems.

Key Features

  • Highlights the latest methods for analyzing a wide range of organic compounds
  • Supports researchers by providing detailed information across a range of ecosystems
  • Includes detailed guidance for assessing complex mixtures of organic compounds in the environment

Readership

Environmental Scientists, Environmental Chemists, Soil Scientists, Hydrologists, Ecologists, Agricultural Chemists, Atmospheric Chemists, Waste Management Scientists, Researchers from both academia and industry

Table of Contents

1. Determination of Hydrocarbons in Non-Saline Waters
2. Oxygen Containing Compounds in Non-Saline Waters
3. Halogen Containing Compounds in Non-Saline Waters
4. Nitrogen Containing Compounds in Non-Saline Waters
5. Phosphorous Containing Compounds in Non-Saline Waters
6. Sulphur Containing Compounds in Non-Saline Waters
7. Surface Active Agents in Non-Saline Waters
8. Volatile Organic Compounds in Non-Saline Waters
9. Multi-Organic Compounds in Non-Saline Waters
10. Pesticides and Herbicides in Non-Saline Waters
11. Miscellaneous Organic Compounds in Non-Saline Waters
12. Organometallic Compounds in Non-Saline Waters
13. Determination of Organic Compounds in Aqueous Precipitation
14. Organic Compounds in Soil Solvent Extraction
15. Determination of Non-Insecticidal Organic Compounds in Soil
16. Determination of Insecticides and Herbicides in Soil
17. Determination of Organometallic Compounds in Soils
18. Determination of Organic Compounds in Sediment
19. Determination of Organometallic Compounds in Sediments

Details

No. of pages:
422
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128158562
eBook ISBN:
9780128165300

About the Author

T. R. Crompton

Dr Thomas Roy Crompton is a consultant and writer based in Anglesey, UK. After 30 years as head of the Analytical Research Laboratory at Shell Chemicals UK, he subsequently became head of Water Analysis Laboratories in the UK, and remained in this position for 15 years prior to his retirement. Dr.Crompton has published over 50 books for chemists and environmental scientists on topics ranging from polymers and power sources to organometallic compounds and environmental sample analysis. His areas of expertise include analysis of natural and sea waters, soils, sediments and sludge, preconcentration techniques in water analysis application of chromatography, and mass spectrometry to water analysis.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant and Writer, Anglesey, UK

