Determination of the Size and Shape of Protein Molecules - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483196251, 9781483221281

Determination of the Size and Shape of Protein Molecules

1st Edition

A Laboratory Manual of Analytical Methods of Protein Chemistry (Including Polypeptides), Vol. 3

Editors: P. Alexander R. J. Block
eBook ISBN: 9781483221281
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 296
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Analytical Methods of Protein Chemistry, Volume 3: Determination of the Size and Shape of Protein Molecules provides information pertinent to the analysis and isolation of protein. This book deals with the measurement of the macromolecular properties of proteins.

Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the theory and practice of the electron microscope to allow an understanding of the type of object that may be examined. This text then describes the methods of making protein molecules conform to such an ideal, which are the techniques of specimen preparation. Other chapters consider the determinations of osmotic pressures of proteins. This book discusses as well the experimental basis for the theory of the diffusion process in liquids. The final chapter deals with the technical problem characteristics of light-scattering.

This book is a valuable resource for electron microscopists, protein chemists, biologists, physicist, physico-chemists, scientists, and research workers.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Techniques for the Electron Microscopy of Proteins

2 Osmotic Pressure

3 Translational Diffusion Methods in Protein Chemistry

4 Ultracentrifugation

5 Viscosity

6 Unimolecular Layers in Protein Analysis

7 The Use of Light-Scattering for the Measurement of the Molecular Weight and Size of Proteins

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1961
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483221281

About the Editor

P. Alexander

R. J. Block

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.