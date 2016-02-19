Analytical Methods of Protein Chemistry, Volume 3: Determination of the Size and Shape of Protein Molecules provides information pertinent to the analysis and isolation of protein. This book deals with the measurement of the macromolecular properties of proteins.

Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the theory and practice of the electron microscope to allow an understanding of the type of object that may be examined. This text then describes the methods of making protein molecules conform to such an ideal, which are the techniques of specimen preparation. Other chapters consider the determinations of osmotic pressures of proteins. This book discusses as well the experimental basis for the theory of the diffusion process in liquids. The final chapter deals with the technical problem characteristics of light-scattering.

This book is a valuable resource for electron microscopists, protein chemists, biologists, physicist, physico-chemists, scientists, and research workers.