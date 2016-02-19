Determination of the Mechanical and Technological Properties of Metals
1st Edition
Description
Determination of the Mechanical and Technological Properties of Metals presents the principal types of testing machine and equipment. This book provides a brief description of the methods for determining the principal mechanical and technological properties of metals.
Organized into three chapters, this book begins with an overview of mechanical testing of metals subdivide into static, dynamic, and fatigue testing depending of the method of load application as a function of time. This text then describes weld metal working under tensile loading conditions. Other chapters consider the various methods for the determination of the technological properties of metals, including longitudinal turning method and face turning method. This book discusses as well the methods of determining the machinability of metals, including two-tool test procedure, drilling test, and temperature test.
This book is a valuable resource for students taking practical laboratory courses in metal working at technical colleges. Laboratory personnel will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Foreword to English Edition.
Preface
I. The Mechanical Testing of Metals
General Concepts
Tensile Tests on Metals
Limit of Proportionality
Young's Modulus of Elasticity
Yield Point
Ultimate Tensile Strength
Absolute Residual Elongation
Relative Elongation
Relative Reduction of Area
Testpieces for Tensile Tests on Metals
Tensile Testing Maohines
Testing Metals in Compression
Torsion Tests on Metals
Machines for Testing Metals in Torsion
Acoustic & Radiotechnical Methods for Determination of the Young's Modulus E and the Rigidity Modulus G
Testing in Shear
Bend Testing
Bend Tests on Grey & Malleable Cast Iron
Micro-Mechanical Tests
Impact Tests
Hardness Testing of Metals
The Hardened Ball Indentation (Brinell) Method
The Rockwell Method of Hardness Determination
Diamond Pyramid Hardness Testing
Universal Testing Machines for the Measurement of Hardness
Determination of Microhardness
Tests for Endurance (Fatigue Strength)
Metal Testing at Elevated Temperatures
Tensile Tests
Torsion Tests
Tensile Impact Tests
Impact Bend Tests
Hardness Determination
Creep Tests
Tests for Rupture Strength
Relaxation Testing
II. Methods of Determining the Mechanical Properties of Weld Metal and Welded Joints
III. Determination of the Technological Properties of Metals
Determination of the Machinability of Metal from the Cutting Speed
Simplified Methods of Determining the Machinability of Metals
Tests for Hardenability
Determination of Hardenability for Hardness Distribution
Weldability Tests
Cracking Tendency of Steel and Weld Metal
Determination of Changes in the Properties of Steel in the Heat-Affected Zones
Miscellaneous Methods of Testing the Technological Properties of Metals
Testing of Tubes
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 170
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1960
- Published:
- 1st January 1960
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225531