Determination of the Mechanical and Technological Properties of Metals - 1st Edition

Determination of the Mechanical and Technological Properties of Metals

1st Edition

Authors: B. M. Gliner
eBook ISBN: 9781483225531
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 170
Description

Determination of the Mechanical and Technological Properties of Metals presents the principal types of testing machine and equipment. This book provides a brief description of the methods for determining the principal mechanical and technological properties of metals.

Organized into three chapters, this book begins with an overview of mechanical testing of metals subdivide into static, dynamic, and fatigue testing depending of the method of load application as a function of time. This text then describes weld metal working under tensile loading conditions. Other chapters consider the various methods for the determination of the technological properties of metals, including longitudinal turning method and face turning method. This book discusses as well the methods of determining the machinability of metals, including two-tool test procedure, drilling test, and temperature test.

This book is a valuable resource for students taking practical laboratory courses in metal working at technical colleges. Laboratory personnel will also find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Foreword to English Edition.

Preface

I. The Mechanical Testing of Metals

General Concepts

Tensile Tests on Metals

Limit of Proportionality

Young's Modulus of Elasticity

Yield Point

Ultimate Tensile Strength

Absolute Residual Elongation

Relative Elongation

Relative Reduction of Area

Testpieces for Tensile Tests on Metals

Tensile Testing Maohines

Testing Metals in Compression

Torsion Tests on Metals

Machines for Testing Metals in Torsion

Acoustic & Radiotechnical Methods for Determination of the Young's Modulus E and the Rigidity Modulus G

Testing in Shear

Bend Testing

Bend Tests on Grey & Malleable Cast Iron

Micro-Mechanical Tests

Impact Tests

Hardness Testing of Metals

The Hardened Ball Indentation (Brinell) Method

The Rockwell Method of Hardness Determination

Diamond Pyramid Hardness Testing

Universal Testing Machines for the Measurement of Hardness

Determination of Microhardness

Tests for Endurance (Fatigue Strength)

Metal Testing at Elevated Temperatures

Tensile Tests

Torsion Tests

Tensile Impact Tests

Impact Bend Tests

Hardness Determination

Creep Tests

Tests for Rupture Strength

Relaxation Testing

II. Methods of Determining the Mechanical Properties of Weld Metal and Welded Joints

III. Determination of the Technological Properties of Metals

Determination of the Machinability of Metal from the Cutting Speed

Simplified Methods of Determining the Machinability of Metals

Tests for Hardenability

Determination of Hardenability for Hardness Distribution

Weldability Tests

Cracking Tendency of Steel and Weld Metal

Determination of Changes in the Properties of Steel in the Heat-Affected Zones

Miscellaneous Methods of Testing the Technological Properties of Metals

Testing of Tubes

References

No. of pages:
170
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1960
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483225531

About the Author

B. M. Gliner

Ratings and Reviews

