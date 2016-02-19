Detectors in Gas Chromatography, Volume 4
1st Edition
Series Editors: Jiri G K Sevcik
eBook ISBN: 9780080858043
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 189
Details
- No. of pages:
- 189
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080858043
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
Jiri G K Sevcik Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Analytical Ciieunistrj., Ciiarles University, Prague
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.