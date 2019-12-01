Detection and Identification of Designer Drugs
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Chemical classes of commonly encountered abused substances
Opioids
Cannabinoids
Dissociative anesthetics
Stimulants and entactogens
Benzodiazepines
Steroids
3. Analytical methods for detection and identification
Analysis of bulk chemical substances: Stability assessment
Analysis of dosage formulations: Exposure assessment
Forensic analysis in biological fluids: Biomarkers of exposure
Wastewater analysis: Estimation of prevalence and type
Home and workplace drug testing: National laboratory certification program
4. Informatics and monitoring
Chemoinformatics
National forensic laboratory information system
EMCDDA
Websites and forums
5. Best practices and new approaches
Description
Detection and Identification of Designer Drugs, the latest release in the Emerging Issues in Analytical Chemistry series, presents both an overview and a guide to techniques for anyone studying or engaging in designer drug analysis. Proliferation of the synthesis and use of designer drugs is a serious public health problem, with social, economic and legal implications. Whether abuse is studied at the population or individual level, researchers need both background and highly detailed technical information on specific drugs and drug classes in order to combat the proliferation and highly damaging consequences of these substances.
Author Brian F. Thomas provides a comprehensive discussion that emphasizes the potential threat to society, presents the ongoing challenges confronting the various laboratory approaches to detection and identification of new chemical entities, and informs on the development of improved analytical solutions for use in legislation, law enforcement and treatment.
Key Features
- Summarizes available literature and evaluates the strengths and weaknesses of analytical methods for detecting and identifying designer drugs
- Offers authoritative information from author Brian F. Thomas, an expert with over 30 years of experience in the field
- Directs the reader to sources of further reading at the conclusion of each chapter
- Emphasizes the potential threat to society
- Presents ongoing challenges confronting various laboratory approaches to detection and identification of new chemical entities
Readership
Analytical chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists, toxicologists, poison control staffs, medical doctors, legislators and their staffs, regulatory scientists and administrators, public health officials, international drug monitoring agencies, forensics specialists, law enforcement agencies, community activists in the drug abuse field, public educators. Advanced undergraduate and graduate level courses in pharmacy, pharmacology, medicine, analytical chemistry, public health, and forensics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 150
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128117644
About the Authors
Brian Thomas Author
Brian F. Thomas, PhD, is Principal Scientist, Analytical Chemistry and Pharmaceutics, at RTI International, NC, USA. He has more than 20 years of experience in analytical chemistry and mass spectrometry. He is the principal investigator/co-principal investigator on two National Institute on Drug Abuse repository and purity specification contracts. His principal duties include overseeing the development of chromatographic assays and spectrophotometric assays for the qualitative and quantitative analysis of bulk chemicals or chemicals in dosage formulations, biological fluids, tissues, or other complex matrices. Dr. Thomas was recently awarded RTI’s President’s Award for his scientific contributions to the institute.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Scientist, Analytical Chemistry and Pharmaceutics, RTI International, Research Triangle Park, NC, USA