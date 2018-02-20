Detecting Concealed Information and Deception
1st Edition
Recent Developments
Description
Detecting Concealed Information and Deception: Recent Developments assembles contributions from the world’s leading experts on all aspects of concealed information detection. This reference examines an array of different methods—behavioral, verbal interview and physiological—of detecting concealed information. Chapters from leading legal authorities address how to make use of detected information for present and future legal purposes. With a theoretical and empirical foundation, the book also covers new human interviewing techniques, including the highly influential Implicit Association Test among others.
Key Features
- Presents research from Concealed Information Test (CIT) studies
- Explores the legal implications and admissibility of the CIT
- Covers EEG, event-related brain potentials (ERP) and autonomic detection measures
- Reviews multiple verbal lie detection tools
- Discusses ocular movements during deception and evasion
- Identifies how to perceive malicious intentions
- Explores personality dimensions associated with deception, including religion, age and gender
Readership
Researchers, students, and professionals in psychology, neuroscience, law, forensics, national security, and clinical settings
Table of Contents
Section 1 - Background, History, and Theory
1. Physiological Measures in the Detection of Deception and Concealed Information
Wolfgang Ambach and Matthias Gamer
2. Concealed Information Test: Theoretical Background
Nathalie klein Selle, Bruno Verschuere, and Gershon Ben-Shakhar
3. The External Validity of Studies Examining the Detection of Concealed Knowledge, Using the Concealed Information Test (CIT)
Gershon Ben-Shakhar and Tal Nahari
4. Physiological Responses in the Concealed Information Test: A Selective Review in the Light of Recognition and Concealment
Izumi Matsuda and Hiroshi Nittono
5. Field Inventions and Findings of the Concealed Information Test in Japan
Akemi Osugi
Section 2 - Neuroscience Applications
6. Effects of Motivational Manipulations on the P300-based Complex Trial Protocol for Concealed Information Detection
J. Peter Rosenfeld, Anne Ward, Joshua Wasserman, Evan Sitar, Elena Davydova, and Elena Labkovsky
7. Detecting Deception and Concealed Information with Neuroimaging
Giorgio Ganis
Section 3 - Ocular Applications
8. Detecting Concealed Knowledge from Ocular Responses
Matthias Gamer and Yoni Pertzov
9. Ocular-Motor Deception Test
John C. Kircher
Section 4 - Behavioral Applications
10. Deception Detection with Behavioral Methods: The Autobiographical Implicit Association Test (aIAT), CIT-RT, Mouse Dynamics and Keystroke Dynamics
Giuseppe Sartori, Andrea Zangrossi and Merylin Monaro
11. Challenges for the Application of Reaction Time-based Deception Detection Methods
Kristina Suchotzki
Section 5 - Verbal and Interviewing Applications
12. How to Interview to Elicit Concealed Information: Introducing the Shift-of-Strategy (SoS) Approach
Par Anders Granhag and Timothy J. Luke
13. Verbal Lie Detection Tools from an Applied Perspective
Aldert Vrij
14. The Applicability of the Verifiability Approach to the Real World
Galit Nahari
Section 6 - Special Issues
15. Personality, Demographic, and Psychophysiological Correlates of People's Self-Assessed Lying Abilities
Eitan Elaad
16. Detecting Concealed Information on a Large Scale: Possibilities and Problems
Bennett Kleinberg, Yaloe van der Toolen, Arnoud Arntz and Bruno Verschuere
17. Admissibility and Constitutional Issues of the Concealed Information Test in American Courts: An Update
John B. Meixner Jr.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 458
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 20th February 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128127308
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128127292
About the Editor
J. Peter Rosenfeld
J. Peter Rosenfeld, Ph.D. is Professor of Psychology, at Northwestern University. He has served on the board of directors for the Association for Applied Psychophysiology and as president of the Association for Applied Psychophysiology. Among his editorial roles, he served as associate editor of the International Journal of Psychophysiology and as associate editor of the Journal of Neurotherapy. Dr. Rosenfeld has served as member of the editorial board for the following journals: Biofeedback and Self-Regulation, International Journal of Rehabilitation and Health, Journal of Credibility Assessment and Witness Psychology, and Applied Psychophysiology. He has published more than 150 articles and other professional research materials, and has presented his work nationally and internationally.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Psychology, Institute for Neuroscience, Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, USA