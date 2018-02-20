Detecting Concealed Information and Deception

Section 1 - Background, History, and Theory

1. Physiological Measures in the Detection of Deception and Concealed Information

Wolfgang Ambach and Matthias Gamer

2. Concealed Information Test: Theoretical Background

Nathalie klein Selle, Bruno Verschuere, and Gershon Ben-Shakhar

3. The External Validity of Studies Examining the Detection of Concealed Knowledge, Using the Concealed Information Test (CIT)

Gershon Ben-Shakhar and Tal Nahari

4. Physiological Responses in the Concealed Information Test: A Selective Review in the Light of Recognition and Concealment

Izumi Matsuda and Hiroshi Nittono

5. Field Inventions and Findings of the Concealed Information Test in Japan

Akemi Osugi

Section 2 - Neuroscience Applications

6. Effects of Motivational Manipulations on the P300-based Complex Trial Protocol for Concealed Information Detection

J. Peter Rosenfeld, Anne Ward, Joshua Wasserman, Evan Sitar, Elena Davydova, and Elena Labkovsky

7. Detecting Deception and Concealed Information with Neuroimaging

Giorgio Ganis

Section 3 - Ocular Applications

8. Detecting Concealed Knowledge from Ocular Responses

Matthias Gamer and Yoni Pertzov

9. Ocular-Motor Deception Test

John C. Kircher

Section 4 - Behavioral Applications

10. Deception Detection with Behavioral Methods: The Autobiographical Implicit Association Test (aIAT), CIT-RT, Mouse Dynamics and Keystroke Dynamics

Giuseppe Sartori, Andrea Zangrossi and Merylin Monaro

11. Challenges for the Application of Reaction Time-based Deception Detection Methods

Kristina Suchotzki

Section 5 - Verbal and Interviewing Applications

12. How to Interview to Elicit Concealed Information: Introducing the Shift-of-Strategy (SoS) Approach

Par Anders Granhag and Timothy J. Luke

13. Verbal Lie Detection Tools from an Applied Perspective

Aldert Vrij

14. The Applicability of the Verifiability Approach to the Real World

Galit Nahari

Section 6 - Special Issues

15. Personality, Demographic, and Psychophysiological Correlates of People's Self-Assessed Lying Abilities

Eitan Elaad

16. Detecting Concealed Information on a Large Scale: Possibilities and Problems

Bennett Kleinberg, Yaloe van der Toolen, Arnoud Arntz and Bruno Verschuere

17. Admissibility and Constitutional Issues of the Concealed Information Test in American Courts: An Update

John B. Meixner Jr.