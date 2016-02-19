Detailing for Acoustics
2nd Edition
Description
Detailing for Acoustics, Second Edition focuses on the techniques, principles, and approaches involved in acoustics.
The publication first elaborates on objectives and details. Topics cover sources, format, content, roofs, ceilings, partitions, walls, floors, doors, windows, linings, and services. Sketches that represent the standard details of roofs, partitions, walls, and floors, sound absorption and standard details of ceilings, machinery enclosures, noise barriers, and standard details and sound absorption of timber floors and concrete floors are presented. The manuscript examines sound absorption and insulation and external noise. Drawings that show the acoustic capabilities of different walls or ceiling finishes and the effect of enclosure on sound absorption are presented.
The publication is a useful reference for architects and design engineers wanting to pursue further studies in acoustics.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements
Foreword
1 Objectives
Sources, Format, Content, Design Process
2 Details
Roofs
Ceilings
Partitions
Walls
Floors
Doors
Windows
Linings
Services
Building Types
3 Appendix A
Sound Absorption
Sound Insulation
External Noise
4 Appendix B
Definitions
5 Appendix C
Tables
6 Guide to Further Reading
7 Index
Details
- 206
- English
- © Architectural Press 1986
- 1st June 1979
- Architectural Press
- 9781483280028
About the Author
Peter Lord
Duncan Templeton
BDP Acoustics, Manchester