Detailing for Acoustics, Second Edition focuses on the techniques, principles, and approaches involved in acoustics.

The publication first elaborates on objectives and details. Topics cover sources, format, content, roofs, ceilings, partitions, walls, floors, doors, windows, linings, and services. Sketches that represent the standard details of roofs, partitions, walls, and floors, sound absorption and standard details of ceilings, machinery enclosures, noise barriers, and standard details and sound absorption of timber floors and concrete floors are presented. The manuscript examines sound absorption and insulation and external noise. Drawings that show the acoustic capabilities of different walls or ceiling finishes and the effect of enclosure on sound absorption are presented.

The publication is a useful reference for architects and design engineers wanting to pursue further studies in acoustics.