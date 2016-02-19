Detailing for Acoustics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780851391441, 9781483280028

Detailing for Acoustics

2nd Edition

Authors: Peter Lord Duncan Templeton
eBook ISBN: 9781483280028
Imprint: Architectural Press
Published Date: 1st June 1979
Page Count: 206
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Detailing for Acoustics, Second Edition focuses on the techniques, principles, and approaches involved in acoustics.

The publication first elaborates on objectives and details. Topics cover sources, format, content, roofs, ceilings, partitions, walls, floors, doors, windows, linings, and services. Sketches that represent the standard details of roofs, partitions, walls, and floors, sound absorption and standard details of ceilings, machinery enclosures, noise barriers, and standard details and sound absorption of timber floors and concrete floors are presented. The manuscript examines sound absorption and insulation and external noise. Drawings that show the acoustic capabilities of different walls or ceiling finishes and the effect of enclosure on sound absorption are presented.

The publication is a useful reference for architects and design engineers wanting to pursue further studies in acoustics.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgements

Foreword

1 Objectives

Sources, Format, Content, Design Process

2 Details

Roofs

Ceilings

Partitions

Walls

Floors

Doors

Windows

Linings

Services

Building Types

3 Appendix A

Sound Absorption

Sound Insulation

External Noise

4 Appendix B

Definitions

5 Appendix C

Tables

6 Guide to Further Reading

7 Index

Details

No. of pages:
206
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Architectural Press 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Architectural Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483280028

About the Author

Peter Lord

Duncan Templeton

Affiliations and Expertise

BDP Acoustics, Manchester

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.