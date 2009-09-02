Desk Encyclopedia of Human and Medical Virology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123751478, 9780123785596

Desk Encyclopedia of Human and Medical Virology

1st Edition

Editors: Brian Mahy Marc van Regenmortel
eBook ISBN: 9780123785596
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123751478
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd September 2009
Page Count: 670
Description

This volume contains 82 chapters that provide detail and understanding to the fields of human and medical virology. The first section describes general features of common human viruses with specialized chapters related to HIV/AIDS. The volume goes on to describe exotic virus infections, including one now eradicated virus (smallpox) and some now controlled by vaccination such as yellow fever. Concepts of medical virology are further developed with entries on viruses associated with oncogenesis and selections of interest to medical virology.

Key Features

  • The most comprehensive single-volume source providing an overview of virology issues related to human and medical applications
  • Bridges the gap between basic undergraduate texts and specialized reviews
  • Concise and general overviews of important topics within the field will help in preparation of lectures, writing reports, or drafting grant applications

    • Readership

    virologists, microbiologists, immunologists, parasitologists working in research, teaching, industry and government

    Table of Contents

    Section 1. General Features of common human viruses
    Adenoviruses
    Adenoviruses:Pathogenesis
    Arboviruses
    Astroviruses
    Bunyaviruses
    Common cold viruses
    Coronaviruses
    Coxsackieviruses
    Echoviruses
    Enteric viruses
    Flaviviruses
    Hepadnaviruses
    Hepatitis A virus
    Hepatitis B virus
    Hepatitis C virus
    Hepatitis Delta virus
    Hepatitis E virus
    Herpesviruses
    Human cytomegalovirus
    Human herpesviruses 6 and 7
    Human respiratory syncytial virus
    Human respiratory viruses
    Influenza virus
    Kaposi's sarcoma-associated  Herpesvirus
    Measles virus
    Molluscum contagiosum virus
    Mumps virus
    Noroviruses and Sapoviruses
    Parainfluenza viruses
    Parvoviruses
    Poliomyelitis
    Polyomaviruses
    Poxviruses
    Rabies virus
    Reoviruses
    Retroviruses
    Rhinoviruses
    Rotaviruses
    Rubella virus
    Togaviruses
    Varicella-zoster virus

    Section 2. Human immunodeficiency viruses
    AIDS: Disease Manifestation
    AIDS:Global Epidemiology
    Antiretroviral agents
    HIV Origin
    HIV Pathogenesis

    Section 3. Exotic virus infections
    Bunyaviruses
    Cowpox virus
    CCHFV and other Nairoviruses
    Dengue viruses
    Ebolavirus
    Filoviruses
    Hantaviruses
    Henipaviruses
    Human T-cell Leukemia viruses –General Features
    Japanese encephalitis virus
    Lassa, Junin, Machupo and Guanarito viruses
    Lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus – General Features
    Orbiviruses
    Orthobunyaviruses
    Severe acute repiratory syndrome virus (SARS)
    Smallpox and Monkeypox viruses
    St. Louis Encephalitis virus
    Tick-borne encephalitis viruses
    Togaviruses causing rash and fever
    Transmissible spongiform encephalopathies
    West Nile virus
    Yellow fever virus

    Section 4. Tumor-associated viruses
    Adenoviruses:malignant transformation and oncology
    Epstein-Barr virus: general features
    Human T-cell  leukemia viruses:human disease
    Polyoma viruses of humans
    Retroviral oncogenes
    Simian virus 40
    Tumor viruses: Human

    Section 5. General topics
    Emerging and re-emerging virus diseases of vertebrates
    Herpesviruses – latency
    Human eye infections
    Zoonoses

    About the Editor

    Brian Mahy

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Coordinating Center for Infectious Diseases, CDC, Atlanta, GA, USA

    Marc van Regenmortel

    Affiliations and Expertise

    ESBS , CNRS , Strasbourg, France

