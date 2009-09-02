Desk Encyclopedia of Human and Medical Virology
1st Edition
Description
This volume contains 82 chapters that provide detail and understanding to the fields of human and medical virology. The first section describes general features of common human viruses with specialized chapters related to HIV/AIDS. The volume goes on to describe exotic virus infections, including one now eradicated virus (smallpox) and some now controlled by vaccination such as yellow fever. Concepts of medical virology are further developed with entries on viruses associated with oncogenesis and selections of interest to medical virology.
Key Features
Readership
virologists, microbiologists, immunologists, parasitologists working in research, teaching, industry and government
Table of Contents
Section 1. General Features of common human viruses
Adenoviruses
Adenoviruses:Pathogenesis
Arboviruses
Astroviruses
Bunyaviruses
Common cold viruses
Coronaviruses
Coxsackieviruses
Echoviruses
Enteric viruses
Flaviviruses
Hepadnaviruses
Hepatitis A virus
Hepatitis B virus
Hepatitis C virus
Hepatitis Delta virus
Hepatitis E virus
Herpesviruses
Human cytomegalovirus
Human herpesviruses 6 and 7
Human respiratory syncytial virus
Human respiratory viruses
Influenza virus
Kaposi's sarcoma-associated Herpesvirus
Measles virus
Molluscum contagiosum virus
Mumps virus
Noroviruses and Sapoviruses
Parainfluenza viruses
Parvoviruses
Poliomyelitis
Polyomaviruses
Poxviruses
Rabies virus
Reoviruses
Retroviruses
Rhinoviruses
Rotaviruses
Rubella virus
Togaviruses
Varicella-zoster virus
Section 2. Human immunodeficiency viruses
AIDS: Disease Manifestation
AIDS:Global Epidemiology
Antiretroviral agents
HIV Origin
HIV Pathogenesis
Section 3. Exotic virus infections
Bunyaviruses
Cowpox virus
CCHFV and other Nairoviruses
Dengue viruses
Ebolavirus
Filoviruses
Hantaviruses
Henipaviruses
Human T-cell Leukemia viruses –General Features
Japanese encephalitis virus
Lassa, Junin, Machupo and Guanarito viruses
Lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus – General Features
Orbiviruses
Orthobunyaviruses
Severe acute repiratory syndrome virus (SARS)
Smallpox and Monkeypox viruses
St. Louis Encephalitis virus
Tick-borne encephalitis viruses
Togaviruses causing rash and fever
Transmissible spongiform encephalopathies
West Nile virus
Yellow fever virus
Section 4. Tumor-associated viruses
Adenoviruses:malignant transformation and oncology
Epstein-Barr virus: general features
Human T-cell leukemia viruses:human disease
Polyoma viruses of humans
Retroviral oncogenes
Simian virus 40
Tumor viruses: Human
Section 5. General topics
Emerging and re-emerging virus diseases of vertebrates
Herpesviruses – latency
Human eye infections
Zoonoses
