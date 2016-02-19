Designing with Speech Processing Chips focuses on the role that speech processing chips play in data processing, control systems, and inventory display. The book highlights the use of these chips in electronic circuit design. Divided into seven chapters, the book identifies different kinds of chips, including Serial Speech ROM SPR128A; SPR000 Parallel-to-Serial Speech Interface Chip; and Samsung Voice Synthesizers. Experiments on several speech processors are conducted. Electronic diagrams are also presented to show how these chips function. The text puts emphasis on analog and digital circuits. Concerns include the use of a window comparator or a 10-step voltage comparator to drive a speech processor; how to design alternating current motor-speed controller with artificial voice; and how to create a talking coffee machine controller. The book goes further by discussing the design of burglar alarms and voice recognition chips. The text is a vital source of data for system engineers, engineering students, technicians, and readers interested in the study of speech processing chips.

Chapter 1 Speech Processing Chips

1.1 Introduction to Voice Synthesis Digital ICs

1.2 Synthesis Techniques

1.3 SP0256B/SP0264 Narrator Speech Synthesis Processors

1.4 SP0256-AL2 Allophone Speech Synthesis Processor

1.5 Serial Speech ROM SPR128A

1.6 SPR000 Parallel-to-Serial Speech Interface Chip

1.7 SDS264 Speech Synthesis Development Board

1.8 Digitalker Kit DT1050

1.9 Toshiba CMO S Speech Synthesis LSI Devices

1.10 TSP5220C Voice Synthesis Chip from Texas Instruments

1.11 CMOS ADPCM Speech Synthesizers and Recorders from Oki Semiconductor

1.12 Samsung Voice Synthesizers ICs

Chapter 2 Experimenting with Speech Processors

2.1 Evaluating the Allophone Addresses for the SP0256-AL

2.2 Interfacing the SP0256-AL2 with a PC/XT

2.3 Interfacing a Speech Synthesizer to a Commodore 64 Computer

2.4 Generating a Technical Vocabulary for the SP0256-AL

2.5 Designing a Speech-Synthesized Event Counter

2.6 Circuit Vocalizes Hex Code for a 4-Bit Input

2.7 Circuit Vocalizes 8-Bit Binary Input

2.8 Improved Technique Vocalizes Binary Code for 8-Bit Input

2.9 Microcontroller Routine Handles the Basic Functions of a Speech Processor

2.10 Field Programmable Controller Am29CPL100 Drives the Speech Processor SP0256-AL

2.11 Multiplexing a Speech Processor with Different Data Sources

Chapter 3 Analog Circuits

3.1 Basics of the A/D Converters

3.2 Interfacing the ADC0804 to Digitalker DT1050

3.3 Handling Multiple A/D Converters

3.4 Using a Window Comparator to Drive a Speech Processor

3.5 Using a 10-Step Voltage Comparator to Drive a Speech Processor

3.6 Interfacing a Speech Processor to a Logic Probe

3.7 Talking Programmable Gain Amplifier

3.8 Designing an Electronic Thermometer That Announces Readings

3.9 Interfacing Displacement Transducers to Speech Processors

3.10 BCD A/D Converter Interface to SP0256

Chapter 4 Digital Circuits

4.1 4-Bit Magnitude Comparator Calls out the Results

4.2 A Talking Hexadecimal Keyboard Encoder

4.3 Designing a Talking Semaphore

4.4 How to Design a Talking Clock

4.5 Designing a Speaking Coin Detector

4.6 Designing a Talking Coffee Machine Controller

4.7 Designing a Talking Random Number Generator

4.8 Designing an Alternating Current Motor-Speed Controller with Artificial Voice

Chapter 5 Test and Measurement Circuits

5.1 Designing a Talking Autorange Frequency Counter

5.2 Designing a Talking Voltmeter Using SP0256-AL2

5.3 Designing a Direct Current Voltmeter with the Digitalker Kit DT1050

5.4 Using a Field Programmable Controller to Design a Compact Autorange Direct Current Voltmeter

5.5 Designing a Circuit to Announce Alternating Current Line Voltage

5.6 Designing a Circuit to Announce Alternating Current Line Frequency Cycles

5.7 Using a Speech Processor to Monitor Respiratory Rate

5.8 Designing a Fault-Tolerant Respiratory Rate Meter

5.9 Designing a Soil Moisture Meter

5.10 Designing a CMOS MSI Capacitance Meter

5.11 Designing a Talking Solid State Barometer

5.12 Designing a Talking Darkroom Timer

5.13 Talking Current Meter

5.14 Designing a Liquid-Level Annunciator

Chapter 6 Speech-Synthesized Burglar Alarms

6.1 Designing a Burglar Alarm with Artificial Voice

6.2 Designing a Simple Fault-Tolerant Burglar Alarm

6.3 Designing a Vocal Warning Alarm Using CMOS MSI Chips

6.4 Designing a Microcontroller-Operated Burglar Alarm

6.5 Designing an Alarm to Monitor Entrance Devices Independently

Chapter 7 Voice Recognition Chips

7.1 Introduction to Voice-Recognition Techniques

7.2 The Word-Recognizer VCP200

7.3 Voice-Recognizer VCP200 Controls Direct Current Motors

7.4 How to Control Direct Current Motors with a Word Recognizer and a Speech Synthesizer

7.5 Voice-Recognition Synthesis Device SP1000

