Search is not just a box and ten blue links. Search is a journey: an exploration where what we encounter along the way changes what we seek. But in order to guide people along this journey, designers must understand both the art and science of search.In Designing the Search Experience, authors Tony Russell-Rose and Tyler Tate weave together the theories of information seeking with the practice of user interface design.
- Understand how people search, and how the concepts of information seeking, information foraging, and sensemaking underpin the search process
- Apply the principles of user-centered design to the search box, search results, faceted navigation, mobile interfaces, social search, and much more
- Design the cross-channel search experiences of tomorrow that span desktop, tablet, mobile, and other devices
Information architects, user experience designers, search engineers, project developers and managers, researchers and students in information retrieval, human-information interaction, and HCI
Part 1. A Framework for Search and Discovery
The Dimensions of Search User Experience
Chapter 1. The User
Novices and Experts
Verbal and Visual Learners
Chapter 2. Information Seeking
Models of Information Seeking
Information Foraging
Sensemaking
Stages of Information Seeking
Chapter 3. Context
A Framework for Context
A Context-Based Model of Search
Physical Context
The Information Landscape
Chapter 4. Modes of Search and Discovery
Search Modes and Frameworks
Designing for Search Modes
Mode Chains and Patterns
Designing for Mode Chains
Part 2. Design Solutions
Chapter 5. Formulating the Query
Entering the Query
Refining the Query
Keeping on Track
Chapter 6. Displaying and Manipulating Results
Displaying Search Results
Search Results Pages
Manipulating Search Results
Chapter 7. Faceted Search
Definitions
Layout
Default State
Display Formats
Showing Additional Values
Communicating the Navigational State
Interaction Patterns
Chapter 8. Mobile Search
Mobile Information Seeking
Mobile Design Principles
Mobile Design Solutions
Chapter 9. Social Search
Three Circles of Collaboration
Designing for Inner Circle Collaboration
Designing for Social Circle Collaboration
Designing for Outer Circle Collaboration
Part 3. Designing the Future
Chapter 10. Cross-Channel Information Interaction
The Postdesktop Era
Optimization
Consistency
Continuity
The Cross-Channel Blueprint
Experience Maps
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2013
- Published:
- 8th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123972880
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123969811
Tony Russell-Rose
Tony Russell-Rose is director of UXLabs, a UX research and design consultancy specializing in complex search and information access applications. Before founding UXLabs he was Manager of User Experience at Endeca and editor of the Endeca UI Design Pattern Library, an online resource dedicated to best practice in the design of search and discovery experiences. Prior to this he was technical lead at Reuters, specializing in advanced user interfaces for information access and search. And before Reuters he was R&D group manager at Canon Research Centre Europe, where he led a team developing next generation information access products and services. Earlier professional experience includes a Royal Academy of Engineering fellowship at HP Labs working on speech UIs for mobile devices, and a Short-term Research Fellowship at BT Labs working on intelligent agents for information retrieval.
His academic qualifications include a PhD in human-computer interaction, an MSc in cognitive psychology and a first degree in engineering, majoring in human factors. He also holds the position of Honorary Visiting Fellow at the Centre for Interactive Systems Research, City University, London.
He is currently vice-chair of the BCS Information Retrieval group and chair of the IEHF Human-Computer Interaction group.
Founder and Director of UXLabs, United Kingdom
Tyler Tate
Tyler Tate is the co-founder and design lead of TwigKit, a London-based company that provides a library of user interface components for rapidly building search-based applications. At TwigKit he has helped numerous startups, corporations, and government organizations achieve superb search experiences. Prior to specializing in search Tyler ran a small design studio, taught a university course on web design, worked at a content management company, and most recently was the design lead at Nutshell, a customer relationship management company.
Tyler also organizes the Enterprise Search London meetup. He has written articles for online publications such as A List Apart, Boxes & Arrows, UX Magazine, Johnny Holland, UX Matters, and Smashing Magazine, and has created two CSS frameworks-the 1KB CSS Grid and the Semantic Grid System-which have been downloaded hundreds of thousands of times. He is @TylerTate on Twitter and blogs at TylerTate.com. Tyler is an American currently living in Cambridgeshire, England with his wife, Ruth, and two boys, Galileo and Atticus.
Co-Founder and Designer, TwigKit, United Kingdom
"…this book sets an extremely high benchmark in terms of insight, advice and presentation. The key achievement of the authors is that they have taken the wealth of research into how people search…and matched it with their experience of designing search interfaces…The authors bridge the all-too-wide chasm between information retrieval and enterprise search…in a way that I find deeply satisfying and very stimulating…It is a book that demands respectful reading and not just a quick browse looking for interesting design patterns." --Intranetfocus.com, February 2013
"Tony Russell-Rose and Tyler Tate are industry veterans in when it comes to search user experience. They offer a great overview of the dimensions of information-seeking behavior: users, goals, context, and search modes. More importantly, they explain how you can apply these dimensions in designing a compelling search experience for your users." --Daniel Tunkelang, Principal Data Scientist at LinkedIn
"Search is among the most disruptive innovations of our time, and in myriad contexts from e-commerce and enterprise to mobile and social, it remains a massive user experience headache. If you dare to tackle this wicked problem, be sure to bring along Designing the Search Experience as your faithful guide." --Peter Morville, author of Search Patterns: Design for Discovery