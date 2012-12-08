Designing the Search Experience - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123969811, 9780123972880

Designing the Search Experience

1st Edition

The Information Architecture of Discovery

Authors: Tony Russell-Rose Tyler Tate
eBook ISBN: 9780123972880
Paperback ISBN: 9780123969811
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 8th December 2012
Page Count: 320
Description

Search is not just a box and ten blue links. Search is a journey: an exploration where what we encounter along the way changes what we seek. But in order to guide people along this journey, designers must understand both the art and science of search.In Designing the Search Experience, authors Tony Russell-Rose and Tyler Tate weave together the theories of information seeking with the practice of user interface design.

Key Features

  • Understand how people search, and how the concepts of information seeking, information foraging, and sensemaking underpin the search process
  • Apply the principles of user-centered design to the search box, search results, faceted navigation, mobile interfaces, social search, and much more
  • Design the cross-channel search experiences of tomorrow that span desktop, tablet, mobile, and other devices

Readership

Information architects, user experience designers, search engineers, project developers and managers, researchers and students in information retrieval, human-information interaction, and HCI

Table of Contents

Dedication

Contributors

About the Authors

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Part 1. A Framework for Search and Discovery

The Dimensions of Search User Experience

Chapter 1. The User

Novices and Experts

Verbal and Visual Learners

Summary

References

Chapter 2. Information Seeking

Models of Information Seeking

Information Foraging

Sensemaking

Stages of Information Seeking

Summary

References

Chapter 3. Context

A Framework for Context

A Context-Based Model of Search

Physical Context

The Information Landscape

Summary

References

Chapter 4. Modes of Search and Discovery

Search Modes and Frameworks

Designing for Search Modes

Mode Chains and Patterns

Designing for Mode Chains

Summary

References

Part 2. Design Solutions

Chapter 5. Formulating the Query

Entering the Query

Refining the Query

Keeping on Track

Summary and Best Practices

References

Chapter 6. Displaying and Manipulating Results

Displaying Search Results

Search Results Pages

Manipulating Search Results

Summary and Best Practices

References

Chapter 7. Faceted Search

Definitions

Layout

Default State

Display Formats

Showing Additional Values

Communicating the Navigational State

Interaction Patterns

Summary and Best Practices

References

Chapter 8. Mobile Search

Mobile Information Seeking

Mobile Design Principles

Mobile Design Solutions

Summary

References

Chapter 9. Social Search

Three Circles of Collaboration

Designing for Inner Circle Collaboration

Designing for Social Circle Collaboration

Designing for Outer Circle Collaboration

Summary

References

Part 3. Designing the Future

Chapter 10. Cross-Channel Information Interaction

The Postdesktop Era

Optimization

Consistency

Continuity

The Cross-Channel Blueprint

Experience Maps

Summary

References

Index

About the Author

Tony Russell-Rose

Tony Russell-Rose is director of UXLabs, a UX research and design consultancy specializing in complex search and information access applications. Before founding UXLabs he was Manager of User Experience at Endeca and editor of the Endeca UI Design Pattern Library, an online resource dedicated to best practice in the design of search and discovery experiences. Prior to this he was technical lead at Reuters, specializing in advanced user interfaces for information access and search. And before Reuters he was R&D group manager at Canon Research Centre Europe, where he led a team developing next generation information access products and services. Earlier professional experience includes a Royal Academy of Engineering fellowship at HP Labs working on speech UIs for mobile devices, and a Short-term Research Fellowship at BT Labs working on intelligent agents for information retrieval.

His academic qualifications include a PhD in human-computer interaction, an MSc in cognitive psychology and a first degree in engineering, majoring in human factors. He also holds the position of Honorary Visiting Fellow at the Centre for Interactive Systems Research, City University, London.

He is currently vice-chair of the BCS Information Retrieval group and chair of the IEHF Human-Computer Interaction group.

Affiliations and Expertise

Founder and Director of UXLabs, United Kingdom

Tyler Tate

Tyler Tate is the co-founder and design lead of TwigKit, a London-based company that provides a library of user interface components for rapidly building search-based applications. At TwigKit he has helped numerous startups, corporations, and government organizations achieve superb search experiences. Prior to specializing in search Tyler ran a small design studio, taught a university course on web design, worked at a content management company, and most recently was the design lead at Nutshell, a customer relationship management company.

Tyler also organizes the Enterprise Search London meetup. He has written articles for online publications such as A List Apart, Boxes & Arrows, UX Magazine, Johnny Holland, UX Matters, and Smashing Magazine, and has created two CSS frameworks-the 1KB CSS Grid and the Semantic Grid System-which have been downloaded hundreds of thousands of times. He is @TylerTate on Twitter and blogs at TylerTate.com. Tyler is an American currently living in Cambridgeshire, England with his wife, Ruth, and two boys, Galileo and Atticus.

Affiliations and Expertise

Co-Founder and Designer, TwigKit, United Kingdom

Reviews

"…this book sets an extremely high benchmark in terms of insight, advice and presentation. The key achievement of the authors is that they have taken the wealth of research into how people search…and matched it with their experience of designing search interfaces…The authors bridge the all-too-wide chasm between information retrieval and enterprise search…in a way that I find deeply satisfying and very stimulating…It is a book that demands respectful reading and not just a quick browse looking for interesting design patterns." --Intranetfocus.com, February 2013

"Tony Russell-Rose and Tyler Tate are industry veterans in when it comes to search user experience. They offer a great overview of the dimensions of information-seeking behavior: users, goals, context, and search modes. More importantly, they explain how you can apply these dimensions in designing a compelling search experience for your users." --Daniel Tunkelang, Principal Data Scientist at LinkedIn

"Search is among the most disruptive innovations of our time, and in myriad contexts from e-commerce and enterprise to mobile and social, it remains a massive user experience headache. If you dare to tackle this wicked problem, be sure to bring along Designing the Search Experience as your faithful guide." --Peter Morville, author of Search Patterns: Design for Discovery

