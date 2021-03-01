Designing the Energy System of the Future, Volume 18
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
- Introduction - A vision of the Energy System of the Future
2. Fuel cells for the transportation sector
3. Nanoparticle concepts for photovoltaics
4. Dye sensitized nanostructured cells for photovoltaics
5. Nanoparticles for Hydrogen Storage materials
6. Nanoparticle concepts for battery applications
7. Photocatalytic water splitting
8. Catalysis and Energy
9. Nanoparticles in wall coverings for thermal stabilization
10. Electrochrome window materials
11. Nanoparticles in Atmospheric Chemistry and Climate Engineering
Description
Designing the Energy System of the Future, Volume 18, explores how nanotechnology is used to solve important energy challenges, including the development of new technologies for transport systems and the generation of chemical fuels that do not increase CO2 content. Nanoscience is at the heart of many of these processes and solutions, including fuel cells, batteries, hydrogen storage, photocatalytic water splitting, and advanced materials for solar cells. As the necessity for a secure, sustainable and affordable supply of energy for a growing population looms front and center, this book is an ideal reference on new solutions.
While the driver for these changes are global, the solutions for each country will have to be individualized depending on geography and available energy resources. In general, the move is towards a de-carbonization of the energy system, i.e. abandoning or replacing most fossil sources of energy with renewables. Nanotechnology, and the use of nanomaterials, will play a key role in these solutions.
Key Features
- Outlines how nanotechnology advances are at the core of creating a secure, sustainable and affordable supply of energy worldwide
- Explores how the unique properties of nanomaterials make them highly suitable for applications in energy system design
- Discusses the major challenges in creating a globally efficient energy system and suggests how nanotechnology can provide solutions
Readership
Researchers in both academia, government and industry who want to learn more about how nanotechnology is used in the energy sector
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081025130
Ratings and Reviews
About the Author
Wolfgang Eberhardt
Wolfgang Eberhardt is Scientific Director for Energy Research at Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin, Germany. He has published more than 300 referred publications, focusing on the experimental investigation of the electronic properties of atoms, molecules, and solids as determined with angle-resolved photoemission and (resonant) X-ray emission using synchrotron radiation as the excitation source. His research includes the electronic properties and magnetism of thin-film systems for magnetoelectronic applications and their femtosecond magnetization dynamics. Additionally, his research interests cover the electronic properties and atomic geometry of individual size-selected nanoparticles (clusters). He has done pioneering studies concerning the femtosecond dynamics of core electron excitation and decay processes in molecules and solids: the now well established core-hole clock method. He is a member of numerous scientific advisory boards and he has also been involved in formulating two reports for the US Department of Energy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientific Director for Energy Research, Helmholtz-Zentrum, Berlin, Germany
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.