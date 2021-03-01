Designing the Energy System of the Future, Volume 18, explores how nanotechnology is used to solve important energy challenges, including the development of new technologies for transport systems and the generation of chemical fuels that do not increase CO2 content. Nanoscience is at the heart of many of these processes and solutions, including fuel cells, batteries, hydrogen storage, photocatalytic water splitting, and advanced materials for solar cells. As the necessity for a secure, sustainable and affordable supply of energy for a growing population looms front and center, this book is an ideal reference on new solutions.

While the driver for these changes are global, the solutions for each country will have to be individualized depending on geography and available energy resources. In general, the move is towards a de-carbonization of the energy system, i.e. abandoning or replacing most fossil sources of energy with renewables. Nanotechnology, and the use of nanomaterials, will play a key role in these solutions.