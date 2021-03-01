COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Designing the Energy System of the Future - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081025130

Designing the Energy System of the Future, Volume 18

1st Edition

Author: Wolfgang Eberhardt
Paperback ISBN: 9780081025130
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 500
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction - A vision of the Energy System of the Future
    2. Fuel cells for the transportation sector
    3. Nanoparticle concepts for photovoltaics
    4. Dye sensitized nanostructured cells for photovoltaics
    5. Nanoparticles for Hydrogen Storage materials
    6. Nanoparticle concepts for battery applications
    7. Photocatalytic water splitting
    8. Catalysis and Energy
    9. Nanoparticles in wall coverings for thermal stabilization
    10. Electrochrome window materials
    11. Nanoparticles in Atmospheric Chemistry and Climate Engineering

Description

Designing the Energy System of the Future, Volume 18, explores how nanotechnology is used to solve important energy challenges, including the development of new technologies for transport systems and the generation of chemical fuels that do not increase CO2 content. Nanoscience is at the heart of many of these processes and solutions, including fuel cells, batteries, hydrogen storage, photocatalytic water splitting, and advanced materials for solar cells. As the necessity for a secure, sustainable and affordable supply of energy for a growing population looms front and center, this book is an ideal reference on new solutions.

While the driver for these changes are global, the solutions for each country will have to be individualized depending on geography and available energy resources. In general, the move is towards a de-carbonization of the energy system, i.e. abandoning or replacing most fossil sources of energy with renewables. Nanotechnology, and the use of nanomaterials, will play a key role in these solutions.

Key Features

  • Outlines how nanotechnology advances are at the core of creating a secure, sustainable and affordable supply of energy worldwide
  • Explores how the unique properties of nanomaterials make them highly suitable for applications in energy system design
  • Discusses the major challenges in creating a globally efficient energy system and suggests how nanotechnology can provide solutions

Readership

Researchers in both academia, government and industry who want to learn more about how nanotechnology is used in the energy sector

About the Author

Wolfgang Eberhardt

Wolfgang Eberhardt is Scientific Director for Energy Research at Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin, Germany. He has published more than 300 referred publications, focusing on the experimental investigation of the electronic properties of atoms, molecules, and solids as determined with angle-resolved photoemission and (resonant) X-ray emission using synchrotron radiation as the excitation source. His research includes the electronic properties and magnetism of thin-film systems for magnetoelectronic applications and their femtosecond magnetization dynamics. Additionally, his research interests cover the electronic properties and atomic geometry of individual size-selected nanoparticles (clusters). He has done pioneering studies concerning the femtosecond dynamics of core electron excitation and decay processes in molecules and solids: the now well established core-hole clock method. He is a member of numerous scientific advisory boards and he has also been involved in formulating two reports for the US Department of Energy.

