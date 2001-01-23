Designing SQL Server 2000 Databases
1st Edition
Authors: Syngress
eBook ISBN: 9780080477190
Paperback ISBN: 9781928994190
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 23rd January 2001
Page Count: 608
Description
The Microsoft .NET initiative is the future of e-commerce - making it possible for organisations to build a secure, reliable e-commerce infrastructure. This is the first book to outline the capabilities of SQL Server 2000, one of the key components of .NET. SQL Server 2000 introduces powerful new data mining functionality designed specifically to capture and process customer profiles and to predict future buying patterns on e-commerce sites.
Designing SQL Server 2000 Databases addresses the needs of IT professionals migrating from the popular SQL 7 databases to the new SQL 2000, as well as those who are starting from scratch.
Key Features
- Covers all key features of SQL Server 2000 including; XML support, enhanced data-mining capabilities and integration with Windows 2000
- While there are many books available on SQL 7 - this is the first to be announced for SQL 2000
- Free ongoing customer support and information upgrades
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgments
- From Global Knowledge
- Technical Editor and Contributor
- Introduction
- Chapter 1: SQL Server 2000 Overview and Migration Strategies
- Introduction
- Overview of SQL Server 2000: A .NET Enterprise Server
- New and Enhanced Features of SQL Server 2000
- SQL Server 2000 Versions, Features, and Requirements
- Should You Migrate to SQL Server 2000?
- Steps to a Successful SQL Server Migration
- Summary
- FAQs
- Chapter 2: Installing and Configuring SQL Server 2000
- Introduction
- Planning a SQL Server Installation
- Installing SQL Server
- Configuration Options and Settings
- Summary
- FAQs
- Chapter 3: SQL Server Scalability and Availability
- Introduction
- Scaling Up vs. Scaling Out
- SQL Server Fail-Over Clustering
- Distributed Partitioned Views
- Log Shipping
- Indexed Views
- Summary
- FAQs
- Chapter 4: Designing and Creating SQL Server Databases
- Introduction
- SQL Server 2000 Architecture
- Creating SQL Server Databases
- Creating and Configuring Your Database
- Database Modeling Tools
- Summary
- FAQs
- Chapter 5: Database and Server Security
- Introduction
- Planning SQL Server Security
- Security Options in SQL Server
- Implementing Database and Server Security
- Summary
- FAQs
- Chapter 6: Administration and Active Directory Integration
- Introduction
- Windows 2000 Active Directory Integration
- Tools and Techniques for SQL Server Administration
- Moving and Copying SQL Server Databases
- Linked Servers
- Database Maintenance Tools
- Automating Administrative Tasks
- Summary
- FAQs
- Chapter 7: SQL Server Backup and Recovery
- Introduction
- Planning and Implementing a Successful Backup and Recovery Strategy
- Backup and Restore Tools and Techniques
- Backing Up SQL Server Databases
- Restoring SQL Server Databases
- Testing Your Backup and Recovery Strategy
- Summary
- FAQs
- Chapter 8: Microsoft English Query and Full-Text Search
- Introduction
- Overview of English Query
- Installing English Query
- Creating an English Query Application
- Building and Deploying Your English Query Application
- An Overview of Full-Text Search
- Enabling Full-Text Search
- Querying Full-Text Indexes
- Administering Full-Text Catalogs and Indexes
- Summary
- FAQs
- Chapter 9: Importing and Exporting Data
- Introduction
- Overview of Data Import and Export Tools
- Data Transformation Services
- Creating and Editing DTS Packages
- Executing DTS Packages
- The Bulk Copy Program
- SQL-DMO BulkCopy
- The BULK INSERT Command
- Choosing a Data Import and Export Method
- Summary
- FAQs
- Chapter 10: SQL Server Analysis Services
- Introduction
- Online Analytical Processing and Data Mining
- New Features in Analysis Services
- The Analysis Services Architecture
- Installing Analysis Services
- Designing and Building an OLAP Solution
- Designing and Building Cubes
- Defining Measures and Dimensions
- Using Your OLAP Solution
- Data Mining in SQL Server
- Security in Analysis Services
- Accessing Analysis Services Over the Web
- Performance Tuning and Optimization
- Summary
- FAQs
- Chapter 11: Using XML with SQL Server
- Introduction
- Overview of XML and SQL Server Support
- HTTP and URL Query Support
- XPath Queries
- SELECT…FOR XML
- XML Views
- Using and Updating XML Data
- Summary
- FAQs
- Chapter 12: Database Replication Techniques and Configuration
- Introduction
- SQL Server Replication Architecture
- Replication Compatibility
- Designing for Database Replication
- Replication Methods in SQL Server
- Configuring SQL Server Replication
- Dealing with Replication Conflicts
- SQL Server CE Edition Replication Features
- Replication and Active Directory Integration
- Replication Performance Considerations
- Replication Backup Strategies
- Summary
- FAQs
- Chapter 13: Programming Tools and Technologies in SQL Server
- Introduction
- Overview of SQL Server Programming
- New Programming Features in SQL Server 2000
- Transact-SQL
- Data Access Tools and Technologies
- Programming Administrative Tasks
- Analysis Services Programming
- DTS Programming
- Replication Programming
- Meta Data Services Programming
- Summary
- FAQs
- Chapter 14: Performance-Tuning Tools and Techniques
- Introduction
- Partitioning Data and Federated Database Servers
- Optimizing Query Performance
- Optimizing Database Performance with SQL Profiler
- Optimizing Server Performance
- Summary
- FAQs
- Index
- The Global Knowledge Advantage
- Global Knowledge Classroom Education Programs
- Custom Learning Solutions
- Self-Paced and Multimedia Products
- Electronic Delivery of Training
- Global Knowledge Courses Available
- Custom Corporate Network Training
- Get More at access.globalknowledge: The premier online information source for IT professionals
- Syngress Solutions…
