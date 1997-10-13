Designing Quiet Structures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124192454, 9780080504049

Designing Quiet Structures

1st Edition

A Sound Power Minimization Approach

Authors: Gary Koopmann John Fahnline
eBook ISBN: 9780080504049
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124192454
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th October 1997
Page Count: 244
Description

This book is the first of its kind. It provides the reader with a logical and highly quantitative means of including noise as a parameter in the early design stages of a machine or structure. The unique and unified methodology builds upon the familiar disciplines of acoustics, structural dynamics and optimization. It also exemplifies the art of simplification - the essence of all good engineering design.

Strategies for designing quiet structures require extensive analytical and experimental tools. For computing the sound power from complex structures the authors recommend a new 3-D, lumped parameter formulation. This fully developed, user-friendly program can be applied generally to noise-control-by-design problems. Detailed instructions for running the application are given in the appendix as well as several sample problems to help the user get started.

The authors also describe a new instrument: a specially developed resistance probe used to measure a structure=92s acoustic surface resistance. As an example, the procedure is outlined for measuring the valve cover of an internal combustion engine. Indeed, throughout the book the reader is presented with actual experiments, numerical and physical that they can replicate in their own laboratory.

This is a must-have book for engineers working in industries that include noise control in the design of a product. Its practical and didactic approach also makes it ideally suited to graduate students.

Key Features

  • First text covering the design of quiet structures
  • Written by two of the leading experts in the world in the area of noise control
  • Strong in its integration of structural dynamics, acoustics, and optimization theory
  • Accompanied by a computer program that allows the computation of sound power
  • Presents numerous applications of noise-control-by-design methods as well as methods for enclosed and open spaces
  • Each chapter is supported by homework problems and demonstration experiments

Readership

First year graduate students in engineering and mechanical engineering; industrial engineers designing quiet machines in areas such as automotive, transport, aerospace, heavy machinery, and engines.

Table of Contents

Basic Equations of Acoustics. Lumped Parameter Model for the Acoustic Radiation Problem. Numerical Solution of the Acoustic Radiation Problem. Experimental Measurement of the Resistance Matrix. Power Output Computations Using the Resistance Matrix. Minimizing Sound Power Using Material Tailoring. Active Control of Radiated Acoustic Power. Characterizing and Controlling the Sound in an Enclosure. Appendix: Input to and Output from the Computer Programs. Chapter References.

About the Author

Gary Koopmann

Professor Gary Koopmann is the Director of the Center for Acoustics and Vibration at Pennsylvania State University, PA, USA. He is also a consultant to industry and government in the area of noise and vibration control.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Center for Acoustics and Vibration, The Pennsylvania State University

John Fahnline

Dr. John Fahnline publishes extensively in the area of numerical methods in acoustics and is presently a Research Associate at Pennsylvania State's Applied Research Laboratory.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Center for Acoustics and Vibration, The Pennsylvania State University

