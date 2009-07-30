Designing Functional Foods

Part 1 Digestion and adsorption of food components: Oral physiology, mastication and food perception; Gut microbial ecology; Digestion and absorption of lipids; Physicochemical basis of the digestion and absorption of triacylglycerol; Non-starch polysaccharides in the gastrointestinal tract; Digestion and absorption of proteins and peptides; Digestion and absorption of lipophilic food micronutrients (vitamins A, E, D and K, carotenoids and phytosterols); Bioavailability and metabolism of phenolic compounds and glucosinolates; Developing effective probiotic products: Bioavailability and other factors. Part 2 Advances in research methods to study food sensory perception, digestion and adsorption: Measuring the oral behaviour of foods; Measurement and simulation of flavour release from foods; Improving in vitro simulation of the stomach and intestines; The use of Caco-2 cells in defining nutrient bioavailability: Application to iron bioavailabilty of foods; Techniques for assessing the functional response to food of the stomach and small and large intestine; Advances in the use of animal models for analysing intestinal cancers and protective effects of dietary components; Using stable isotopes to determine mineral bioavailability of functional foods. Part 3 Implications: Optimising the flavour of low-fat foods; Design of foods for the optimal delivery of basic tastes; Oral processing and perception of food emulsions: Relevance for fat reduction in food; Controlling lipid bioavailability using emulsion-based delivery systems; Controlling the delivery of glucose in foods; Protein micro/nano particles for controlled nutraceutical delivery in functional foods; Self-assembling structures in the gastrointestinal tract; Designing foods to induce satiation: A flavour perspective; Health food product composition, structure and bioavailability; Coenzyme Q10: Functional benefits, dietary uptake and delivery mechanisms.