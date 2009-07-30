Designing Functional Foods
1st Edition
Measuring and Controlling Food Structure Breakdown and Nutrient Absorption
Part 1 Digestion and adsorption of food components: Oral physiology, mastication and food perception; Gut microbial ecology; Digestion and absorption of lipids; Physicochemical basis of the digestion and absorption of triacylglycerol; Non-starch polysaccharides in the gastrointestinal tract; Digestion and absorption of proteins and peptides; Digestion and absorption of lipophilic food micronutrients (vitamins A, E, D and K, carotenoids and phytosterols); Bioavailability and metabolism of phenolic compounds and glucosinolates; Developing effective probiotic products: Bioavailability and other factors. Part 2 Advances in research methods to study food sensory perception, digestion and adsorption: Measuring the oral behaviour of foods; Measurement and simulation of flavour release from foods; Improving in vitro simulation of the stomach and intestines; The use of Caco-2 cells in defining nutrient bioavailability: Application to iron bioavailabilty of foods; Techniques for assessing the functional response to food of the stomach and small and large intestine; Advances in the use of animal models for analysing intestinal cancers and protective effects of dietary components; Using stable isotopes to determine mineral bioavailability of functional foods. Part 3 Implications: Optimising the flavour of low-fat foods; Design of foods for the optimal delivery of basic tastes; Oral processing and perception of food emulsions: Relevance for fat reduction in food; Controlling lipid bioavailability using emulsion-based delivery systems; Controlling the delivery of glucose in foods; Protein micro/nano particles for controlled nutraceutical delivery in functional foods; Self-assembling structures in the gastrointestinal tract; Designing foods to induce satiation: A flavour perspective; Health food product composition, structure and bioavailability; Coenzyme Q10: Functional benefits, dietary uptake and delivery mechanisms.
The breakdown of food structures in the gastrointestinal tract has a major impact on the sensory properties and nutritional quality of foods. Advances in understanding the relationship between food structure and the breakdown, digestion and transport of food components within the GI tract facilitate the successful design of health-promoting foods. This important collection reviews key issues in these areas.
Opening chapters in Part one examine oral physiology and gut microbial ecology. Subsequent chapters focus on the digestion, absorption and physiological effects of significant food components, such as lipids, proteins and vitamins. Part two then reviews advances in methods to study food sensory perception, digestion and absorption, including in vitro simulation of the stomach and intestines and the use of stable isotopes to determine mineral bioavailability. The implications for the design of functional foods are considered in Part three. Controlling lipid bioavailability using emulsion-based delivery systems, designing foods to induce satiation and self-assembling structures in the GI tract are among the topics covered.
With contributions from leading figures in industry and academia, Designing functional foods provides those developing health-promoting products with a broad overview of the wealth of current knowledge in this area and its present and future applications.
- Reviews digestion and absorption of food components including oral physiology and gut microbial ecology
- Evaluates advances in methods to study food sensory perception assessing criteria such as simulation of flavour released from foods
- Investigates the implications for the design of functional foods including optimising the flavour of low-fat foods and controlling the release of glucose
- 744
- English
- © Woodhead Publishing 2009
- 30th July 2009
- Woodhead Publishing
- 9781845696603
- 9781845694326
…highly relevant and contains scientific and practical data on efficacy, modes of action, health claims (EFSA), and product applications., Food Science and Technology
D. Julian McClements Editor
Professor David Julian McClements works in the Department of Food Science at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He is well known for his research into lipid oxidation and antioxidants.
University of Massachusetts, Amherst, MA, USA
Eric Decker Editor
Professor Eric Decker works in the Department of Food Science at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and is Department Head. He is well known for his research into lipid oxidation and antioxidants.
University of Massachusetts, USA