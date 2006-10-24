Designing Embedded Systems with PIC Microcontrollers

Embedded Systems with PIC Microcontrollers: Principles and Applications is a hands-on introduction to the principles and practice of embedded system design using the PIC microcontroller. Packed with helpful examples and illustrations, the book provides an in-depth treatment of microcontroller design as well as programming in both assembly language and C, along with advanced topics such as techniques of connectivity and networking and real-time operating systems. In this one book students get all they need to know to be highly proficient at embedded systems design.

This text combines embedded systems principles with applications, using the16F84A, 16F873A and the 18F242 PIC microcontrollers. Students learn how to apply the principles using a multitude of sample designs and design ideas, including a robot in the form of an autonomous guide vehicle. Coverage between software and hardware is fully balanced, with full presentation given to microcontroller design and software programming, using both assembler and C. The book is accompanied by a companion website containing copies of all programs and software tools used in the text and a ‘student’ version of the C compiler.

This textbook will be ideal for introductory courses and lab-based courses on embedded systems, microprocessors using the PIC microcontroller, as well as more advanced courses which use the 18F series and teach C programming in an embedded environment. Engineers in industry and informed hobbyists will also find this book a valuable resource when designing and implementing both simple and sophisticated embedded systems using the PIC microcontroller.