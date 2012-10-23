Designing Effective Library Tutorials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346883, 9781780633251

Designing Effective Library Tutorials

1st Edition

A Guide for Accommodating Multiple Learning Styles

Authors: Lori Mestre
eBook ISBN: 9781780633251
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346883
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 23rd October 2012
Page Count: 360
Table of Contents

List of figures, tables and charts

Acknowledgements

About the author

Introduction: matching online learning and tutorial design with learning styles - the student perspective

Chapter 1: The learning styles debate: do we need to match up learning styles with presentation styles?

Abstract:

Introduction

Learning gains?

Are learning styles measurable?

Criticisms of tailoring instruction based on learning styles

Does knowing a student’s learning style make teachers more effective?

Should we match teaching style to the content being taught?

Solutions and compromises regardless of the controversy

Conclusion

Chapter 2: Overview of learning style theories and learning style results from the Mestre study

Abstract:

Introduction

Learning style models and inventories

Discussion

Conclusion

Chapter 3: The intersection of culture and learning styles

Abstract:

Introduction

Some examples of the relevance of culture and learning styles

Global and analytical learners

Culturally responsive instruction

Suggestions for accommodating various cultural and learning styles

Conclusion

Chapter 4: The need for learning object development

Abstract:

Introduction

Learning objects, web-based instruction, and tutorials

Benefits of learning objects

Tutorials for teaching faculty

Challenges of creating learning objects

Overview of the faculty’s or librarian’s role in creating tutorials

Access to existing tutorials

Students’ perceptions of learning objects

Personalization

Conclusion

Chapter 5: Current practice: categories and features of library tutorials

Abstract:

Introduction

Web-based tutorials with screenshots

Tutorials created with screencasting software

Podcasting/vodcasting

Mobile applications

Videos

Montages

Conclusion

Chapter 6: Effective design of learning objects

Abstract:

Introduction

Involving the stakeholders

Designing for quality instruction

Developing goals and the design plan

The script

Navigation and consistency across tutorials

Designing for different ability levels

Other technical considerations

Accessibility

Assessment of the learning object

Conclusion

Chapter 7: Pedagogical considerations for tutorials

Abstract:

Introduction

Meaningful content

Modular design

Cognitive science applied to instruction design

Models for integrating good pedagogy into tutorials

Getting help with integrating effective pedagogy in multimedia

Conclusion

Chapter 8: Interactivity options for tutorials

Abstract:

Introduction

What qualifies as being interactive?

Interactivity and active learning

Planning for interactivity

Interactive activities

Developing effective questions

Seeking help

Multimedia suggestions

Pick and choose options

Concerns about adding multimedia

Learning style considerations

A checklist for considering multimedia interaction

Conclusion

Chapter 9: Assessment of learning objects

Abstract:

Introduction

How is success measured?

Methods of assessment

Steps for assessment

Assessment and maintenance of tutorials

Conclusion

Chapter 10: The value and process of usability studies

Abstract:

Introduction

Definitions of usability testing

Purpose of usability testing

Methods

Guidelines for usability testing

Process for performing usability studies

Resources needed for usability testing

Iterative testing and analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 11: Marketing learning objects for broad visibility

Abstract:

Introduction

The message

Working with faculty to promote tutorials and websites

Social network tools

Making resources more visible

Suggestions for promoting, linking, and embedding learning objects

Other resources

Conclusion

Chapter 12: Resources

Abstract:

Learning style inventories

Repositories and sites for hosting learning objects and tutorials

Organizations and websites devoted to online learning

Storyboarding sites

Free CGI scripts on the Internet

Scripts for usability studies

Screen capture tools

Screencasting tools, including screencasting help, open source tools, and commercial software

General software for creating learning objects

PowerPoint/Flash conversion

Images (image sites, image capturing and editing tools)

Audio

Video and software to integrate photos, videos, and audio (video editing and other software)

Puzzles, games, and activities

Simulation, scenario, and animation tools

Mobile applications

Testing and assessment tools

Eye tracking software and equipment

Appendix 1: Survey to librarians: conducted by Lori Mestre, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Appendix 2: Learning style tutorial usability questions/script for ERIC, ORR, interactive tutorials (Group A)

Appendix 3: Learning style tutorial usability questions/script for ORR, ERIC, interactive tutorials (Group B)

Appendix 4: Guidelines and procedures for creating tutorials in Camtasia

Appendix 5: Marketing communication plan

Appendix 6: Suggestions for multimedia inclusion

Index

Description

Learning styles are highly relevant for students in the online environment. Designing Effective Library Tutorials provides examples of, and steps for, how to create tutorials that match learning styles, based on usability studies of students from various cultural groups and styles of learning. The book presents studies, practical suggestions, and examples to assist librarians and faculty as they develop online programs for students from diverse learning styles. Research on learning style preferences in the online environment emphasizes the need to provide a variety of methods that include text, aural, visual, and kinesthetic examples. Geared for the practitioner working in online learning, the book summarizes current literature, and presents best practices for designing effective online tools for diverse learners, including suggestions for assessment of learning objects.

This title is structured into twelve chapters, covering: The learning style debate: do we need to match up learning styles with presentation styles? Overview of learning style theories and learning style results from various studies; The intersection of culture and learning styles; The need for learning object development; Current practice: categories and features of library tutorials; Effective design of learning objects; Pedagogical considerations for tutorials; Interactivity options for tutorials; Assessment of learning objects; The value and process of usability studies; Marketing learning objects for broad visibility; and a section on resources.

Key Features

  • Provides results from usability studies conducted with students that assess learning style and the resulting effectiveness of tutorials based on their preferred style
  • Compares approaches and software used by librarians and educators to create tutorials, along with examples of pitfalls and benefits of each for various learning styles
  • Incorporates examples of ways to use software while including learning objects to match learning style

Readership

Librarians and educators who create, develop, or prepare materials to be used online

Reviews

"The book is complemented throughout by examples to illustrate points made, results of a usability study conducted by the author and useful reference lists…Overall, this is definitely a must read for those wanting to explore the process of designing effective library tutorials."--The Australian Library Journal, Vol. 63, No. 1, 2014

About the Authors

Lori Mestre Author

Lori S. Mestre is an Associate Professor of Library Administration and the Head of the Undergraduate Library at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. In addition to her M.A.L.S. degree, she has a doctorate specializing in language, culture and curriculum and has devoted the last 15 years to exploring the intersection between multicultural librarianship and online learning environments that best reflect the diverse needs of students.

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA

