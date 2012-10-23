Designing Effective Library Tutorials
1st Edition
A Guide for Accommodating Multiple Learning Styles
Introduction: matching online learning and tutorial design with learning styles - the student perspective
Chapter 1: The learning styles debate: do we need to match up learning styles with presentation styles?
Abstract:
Introduction
Learning gains?
Are learning styles measurable?
Criticisms of tailoring instruction based on learning styles
Does knowing a student’s learning style make teachers more effective?
Should we match teaching style to the content being taught?
Solutions and compromises regardless of the controversy
Conclusion
Chapter 2: Overview of learning style theories and learning style results from the Mestre study
Abstract:
Introduction
Learning style models and inventories
Discussion
Conclusion
Chapter 3: The intersection of culture and learning styles
Abstract:
Introduction
Some examples of the relevance of culture and learning styles
Global and analytical learners
Culturally responsive instruction
Suggestions for accommodating various cultural and learning styles
Conclusion
Chapter 4: The need for learning object development
Abstract:
Introduction
Learning objects, web-based instruction, and tutorials
Benefits of learning objects
Tutorials for teaching faculty
Challenges of creating learning objects
Overview of the faculty’s or librarian’s role in creating tutorials
Access to existing tutorials
Students’ perceptions of learning objects
Personalization
Conclusion
Chapter 5: Current practice: categories and features of library tutorials
Abstract:
Introduction
Web-based tutorials with screenshots
Tutorials created with screencasting software
Podcasting/vodcasting
Mobile applications
Videos
Montages
Conclusion
Chapter 6: Effective design of learning objects
Abstract:
Introduction
Involving the stakeholders
Designing for quality instruction
Developing goals and the design plan
The script
Navigation and consistency across tutorials
Designing for different ability levels
Other technical considerations
Accessibility
Assessment of the learning object
Conclusion
Chapter 7: Pedagogical considerations for tutorials
Abstract:
Introduction
Meaningful content
Modular design
Cognitive science applied to instruction design
Models for integrating good pedagogy into tutorials
Getting help with integrating effective pedagogy in multimedia
Conclusion
Chapter 8: Interactivity options for tutorials
Abstract:
Introduction
What qualifies as being interactive?
Interactivity and active learning
Planning for interactivity
Interactive activities
Developing effective questions
Seeking help
Multimedia suggestions
Pick and choose options
Concerns about adding multimedia
Learning style considerations
A checklist for considering multimedia interaction
Conclusion
Chapter 9: Assessment of learning objects
Abstract:
Introduction
How is success measured?
Methods of assessment
Steps for assessment
Assessment and maintenance of tutorials
Conclusion
Chapter 10: The value and process of usability studies
Abstract:
Introduction
Definitions of usability testing
Purpose of usability testing
Methods
Guidelines for usability testing
Process for performing usability studies
Resources needed for usability testing
Iterative testing and analysis
Conclusion
Chapter 11: Marketing learning objects for broad visibility
Abstract:
Introduction
The message
Working with faculty to promote tutorials and websites
Social network tools
Making resources more visible
Suggestions for promoting, linking, and embedding learning objects
Other resources
Conclusion
Chapter 12: Resources
Abstract:
Learning style inventories
Repositories and sites for hosting learning objects and tutorials
Organizations and websites devoted to online learning
Storyboarding sites
Free CGI scripts on the Internet
Scripts for usability studies
Screen capture tools
Screencasting tools, including screencasting help, open source tools, and commercial software
General software for creating learning objects
PowerPoint/Flash conversion
Images (image sites, image capturing and editing tools)
Audio
Video and software to integrate photos, videos, and audio (video editing and other software)
Puzzles, games, and activities
Simulation, scenario, and animation tools
Mobile applications
Testing and assessment tools
Eye tracking software and equipment
Appendix 1: Survey to librarians: conducted by Lori Mestre, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Appendix 2: Learning style tutorial usability questions/script for ERIC, ORR, interactive tutorials (Group A)
Appendix 3: Learning style tutorial usability questions/script for ORR, ERIC, interactive tutorials (Group B)
Appendix 4: Guidelines and procedures for creating tutorials in Camtasia
Appendix 5: Marketing communication plan
Appendix 6: Suggestions for multimedia inclusion
Index
Learning styles are highly relevant for students in the online environment. Designing Effective Library Tutorials provides examples of, and steps for, how to create tutorials that match learning styles, based on usability studies of students from various cultural groups and styles of learning. The book presents studies, practical suggestions, and examples to assist librarians and faculty as they develop online programs for students from diverse learning styles. Research on learning style preferences in the online environment emphasizes the need to provide a variety of methods that include text, aural, visual, and kinesthetic examples. Geared for the practitioner working in online learning, the book summarizes current literature, and presents best practices for designing effective online tools for diverse learners, including suggestions for assessment of learning objects.
This title is structured into twelve chapters, covering: The learning style debate: do we need to match up learning styles with presentation styles? Overview of learning style theories and learning style results from various studies; The intersection of culture and learning styles; The need for learning object development; Current practice: categories and features of library tutorials; Effective design of learning objects; Pedagogical considerations for tutorials; Interactivity options for tutorials; Assessment of learning objects; The value and process of usability studies; Marketing learning objects for broad visibility; and a section on resources.
- Provides results from usability studies conducted with students that assess learning style and the resulting effectiveness of tutorials based on their preferred style
- Compares approaches and software used by librarians and educators to create tutorials, along with examples of pitfalls and benefits of each for various learning styles
- Incorporates examples of ways to use software while including learning objects to match learning style
Librarians and educators who create, develop, or prepare materials to be used online
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 23rd October 2012
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780633251
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843346883
"The book is complemented throughout by examples to illustrate points made, results of a usability study conducted by the author and useful reference lists…Overall, this is definitely a must read for those wanting to explore the process of designing effective library tutorials."--The Australian Library Journal, Vol. 63, No. 1, 2014
Lori Mestre Author
Lori S. Mestre is an Associate Professor of Library Administration and the Head of the Undergraduate Library at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. In addition to her M.A.L.S. degree, she has a doctorate specializing in language, culture and curriculum and has devoted the last 15 years to exploring the intersection between multicultural librarianship and online learning environments that best reflect the diverse needs of students.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA