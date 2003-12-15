Designing Autonomous Mobile Robots - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750676830, 9780080477183

Designing Autonomous Mobile Robots

1st Edition

Inside the Mind of an Intelligent Machine

Authors: John Holland
eBook ISBN: 9780080477183
Paperback ISBN: 9780750676830
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 15th December 2003
Page Count: 352
Description

Designing Autonomous Mobile Robots introduces the reader to the fundamental concepts of this complex field. The author addresses all the pertinent topics of the electronic hardware and software of mobile robot design, with particular emphasis on the more difficult problems of control, navigation, and sensor interfacing.

Covering topics such as advanced sensor fusion, control systems for a wide array of application sensors and instrumentation, and fuzzy logic applications, this volume is essential reading for engineers undertaking robotics projects as well as undergraduate and graduate students studying robotic engineering, artificial intelligence, and cognitive science. Its state-of-the-art treatment of core concepts in mobile robotics helps and challenges readers in exploring new avenues in an exciting field.

Key Features

  • Authored by a well-known pioneer of mobile robotics
  • Learn how to approach the design of and complex control system with confidence

Readership

Engineers, programmers, students and advanced hobbyists involved in robotics applications and/or research

Table of Contents

Background Concepts; Measure Twice, Cut Once; The Hardware; The Basics of Real-Time Software (for Mortals); Thinking More Clearly through Fuzzy Logic; Closed Loop Systems, Rabbits and Hounds; Communication Control; Basic Navigation; Dead-Reckoning, the Living Core; Navigation as a Filtering Process; Fear and Caution; Navigation Agents and Arbitration; Hard Navigation vs. Fuzzy Navigation; Becoming Unstuck in Time; Preprogramming vs. Teaching; Command and Control; Diagnostics; That's Strange Behavior for a Major Appliance!; What Happened? The Importance of Logging and Reporting; The Law of Conservation of Defects and the Art of Debugging

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080477183
Paperback ISBN:
9780750676830

About the Author

John Holland

Affiliations and Expertise

CEO and founder- Cybermotion

Reviews

"The primary asset of Holland's book is shared wisdom for designing a robot so that its construction follows logically and naturally. Credibility evolves from the author's extensive industrial experience and success. Candid, sometimes irreverent philosophy and strategically watermarked "Flashbacks" to personal experiences keep the reader entertained and informed...Summing Up: Recommended. Graduate Students through professionals." --Choice, November 2004

Ratings and Reviews

