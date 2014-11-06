Designing and Building Security Operations Center

Do you know what weapons are used to protect against cyber warfare and what tools to use to minimize their impact? How can you gather intelligence that will allow you to configure your system to ward off attacks? Online security and privacy issues are becoming more and more significant every day, with many instances of companies and governments mishandling (or deliberately misusing) personal and financial data.

Organizations need to be committed to defending their own assets and their customers’ information. Designing and Building a Security Operations Center will show you how to develop the organization, infrastructure, and capabilities to protect your company and your customers effectively, efficiently, and discreetly.

Written by a subject expert who has consulted on SOC implementation in both the public and private sector, Designing and Building a Security Operations Center is the go-to blueprint for cyber-defense.