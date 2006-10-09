Designing and Building Enterprise DMZs

This is the only book available on building network DMZs, which are the cornerstone of any good enterprise security configuration. It covers market-leading products from Microsoft, Cisco, and Check Point.

One of the most complicated areas of network technology is designing, planning, implementing, and constantly maintaining a demilitarized zone (DMZ) segment. This book is divided into four logical parts. First the reader will learn the concepts and major design principles of all DMZs. Next the reader will learn how to configure the actual hardware that makes up DMZs for both newly constructed and existing networks. Next, the reader will learn how to securely populate the DMZs with systems and services. The last part of the book deals with troubleshooting, maintaining, testing, and implementing security on the DMZ.