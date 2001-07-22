Designing A Wireless Network

Table of Contents



Foreword

Chapter 1 Introduction to Wireless: From Past to Present

Introduction

Exploring Past Discoveries That Led to Wireless

Discovering Electromagnetism

Exploring Conduction

Inventing the Radio

Mounting Radio-Telephones in Cars

Inventing Computers and Networks

Inventing Cell Phones

Exploring Present Applications for Wireless

Applying Wireless Technology to Vertical Markets

Applying Wireless Technology to Horizontal Applications

Exploring This Book on Wireless

Summary

Chapter 2 Radio Elements and Frequency Spectrums

Introduction

Transmitting Radio Signals Over EM Waves

Anatomy of a Waveform

Propagating a Strong Radio Signal

Understanding Signal Power and Signal-to-Noise Ratio

Attenuation

Rain Attenuation

Bouncing

Refracting

Line of Sight

Penetration

Understanding the Wireless Elements

Generic Radio Components

Antennas

Base Stations and Mobile Stations

Access Points

Channelizing the Frequency Spectrum

Channelizing

Extending the Number of Channels (Frequency Reuse)

Regulating Wireless Communications

Regulatory Agencies

Regulations for Low Power, Unlicensed Transmitters

Summary

Chapter 3 TCP/IP and the OSI Model

Introduction

Exploring the OSI and DoD Models

Layer 1:The Physical Layer

Layer 2:The Data-Link Layer

Layer 3:The Network Layer

Layer 4:The Transport Layer

Layer 5:The Session Layer

Layer 6:The Presentation Layer

Layer 7:The Application Layer

OSI and DoD Correlation

Understanding the Network Access Layer

Using Bridging

The Ethernet Protocol

Wireless Protocols

Other Network Access Protocols

Understanding the Internet Layer

The Internet Protocol

The Internet Control Message Protocol

Understanding the Host-to-Host Layer

User Datagram Protocol

Transmission Control Protocol

Managing the Application Layer

Monitoring Tools: SNMP

Assigning Addresses with DHCP

Conserving with Network Address Translation

Summary

Chapter 4 Identifying Evolving Wireless Technologies and Standards

Introduction

Fixed Wireless Technologies

Multichannel Multipoint Distribution Service

Local Multipoint Distribution Services

Wireless Local Loop

Point-to-Point Microwave

Wireless Local Area Networks

Why the Need for a Wireless LAN Standard?

Developing WLANs through the 802.11 Architecture

The Basic Service Set

The Extended Service Set

The CSMA-CA Mechanism

Configuring Fragmentation

Using Power Management Options

Multicell Roaming

Security in the WLAN

Developing WPANs through the 802.15 Architecture

Bluetooth

HomeRF

High Performance Radio LAN

Mobile Wireless Technologies

First Generation Technologies

Second Generation Technologies

2.5G Technology

Third Generation Technologies

Wireless Application Protocol

Global System for Mobile Communications

General Packet Radio Service

Short Message Service

Optical Wireless Technologies

Summary 157

Chapter 5 Designing a Wireless Network

Introduction

Exploring the Design Process

Conducting the Preliminary Investigation

Performing Analysis of the Existing Environment

Creating a Preliminary Design

Finalizing the Detailed Design

Executing the Implementation

Capturing the Documentation

Identifying the Design Methodology

Creating the Network Planxviii Contents

Developing the Network Architecture

Formalizing the Detailed Design Phase

Understanding Wireless Network Attributes from a Design Perspective

Application Support

Physical Landscape

Network Topology

Network Security

Summary

Chapter 6 Designing a Wireless Enterprise Network: Hospital Case Study

Introduction

Applying Wireless in an Enterprise Network

Introducing the Enterprise Case Study

Assessing the Opportunity

Evaluating Network Requirements

Assessing the Satellite Buildings’ Physical Landscape

Evaluating the Outside Physical Landscape

Evaluating the Current Network

Evaluating the Hospital Conference Room Networking Landscape

Designing a Wireless Solution

Project 1: Providing Satellite Building Access

Project 2: Providing Wireless Technology to the Conference Rooms

Project 3: Providing Building-to-Building Connectivity

Describing the Detailed Design of the Building Links

Implementing and Testing the Wireless Solution

Project 1: Implementing the Satellite Building LAN Access

Project 2: Implementing the Hospital Conference Room

Project 3: Implementing the Building-to-Building Connectivity

Reviewing the Hospital’s Objectives

Lessons Learned

Summary

Chapter 7 Designing a Wireless Industrial Network: Retail Case Study

Introduction

Applying Wireless Technology in an Industrial Network

Introducing the Industrial Case Study

Assessing the Opportunity

Defining the Scope of the Case Study

Reviewing the Current Situation

Designing and Implementing the Wireless Network

Creating the High-Level Design

Creating a Detailed Design

Determining User Density

Planning the Equipment Placement

Determining Where to Place the Access Points

Implementing the Wireless Network

Installing the Wireless Components

Lessons Learned

Summary

Chapter 8 Designing a Wireless Campus Network: University Case Study

Introduction

Applying Wireless Technology in a Campus Network

Introducing the Campus Case Study

Assessing the Opportunity

Defining the Scope of the Case Study

Designing the Wireless Campus Network

The Design Approach

Determining the Functional Design Requirements

Constraints and Assumptions

Planning the Equipment Placement: Detailed Design Requirements

Implementing the Wireless Campus Network

Implementing the Physical Deployment

Implementing the Logical Deployment

Lessons Learned

Summary

Chapter 9 Designing a Wireless Home Network: Home Office Case Study

Introduction

Advantages of a Home Network

Advantages of a Wireless Home Network

Introducing the Wireless Home Network Case Study

Assessing the Opportunity

Defining the Scope of the Case Study

Designing the Wireless Home Network

Determining the Functional Requirements

Creating a Site Survey of the Home

Developing a Preliminary Design

Developing a Detailed Design

Implementing the Wireless Home Network

Assembling the Network Components

Determining Broadband Configuration

Installing the Hardware

Installing and Configuring the Software

Testing the Network

Designing a Wireless Home Network for Data, Voice, and Beyond

Current State of the Home Wireless Marketplace

A Proposed Solution for the Future

Lessons Learned

Summary

Index

