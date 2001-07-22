Designing A Wireless Network
1st Edition
Description
Business is on the move - mobile computing must keep up!
Innovative technology is making the communication between computers a cordless affair. Mobile computing with laptops, hand helds and mobile phones is increasing the demand for reliable and secure wireless networks. Network engineers and consultants need to create and build cutting-edge wireless networks in both the small business and multi-million dollar corporations.
Designing Wireless Networks provides the necessary information on how to design and implement a wireless network. Beginning with detailed descriptions of the various implementations and architectures of wireless technologies and moving to the step-by-step instructions on how to install and deploy a fixed wireless network; this book will teach users with no previous wireless networking experience how to design and build their own wireless network based on the best practices of the Enhanced Services from Lucent Technologies.
Key Features
- Timely coverage of new technologies: Communication without cables is the future of netwoking
- Advocates wireless networking solutions for any user, regardless of location, device or connection.
- Written by Experts. The authors are leading WAN authorities at Lucent Technologies.
- No previous wireless experience is assumed, however, readers should have a basic understanding of networking and TCP/IP protocols
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter 1 Introduction to Wireless: From Past to Present
Introduction
Exploring Past Discoveries That Led to Wireless
Discovering Electromagnetism
Exploring Conduction
Inventing the Radio
Mounting Radio-Telephones in Cars
Inventing Computers and Networks
Inventing Cell Phones
Exploring Present Applications for Wireless
Applying Wireless Technology to Vertical Markets
Applying Wireless Technology to Horizontal Applications
Exploring This Book on Wireless
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 2 Radio Elements and Frequency Spectrums
Introduction
Transmitting Radio Signals Over EM Waves
Anatomy of a Waveform
Propagating a Strong Radio Signal
Understanding Signal Power and Signal-to-Noise Ratio
Attenuation
Rain Attenuation
Bouncing
Refracting
Line of Sight
Penetration
Understanding the Wireless Elements
Generic Radio Components
Antennas
Base Stations and Mobile Stations
Access Points
Channelizing the Frequency Spectrum
Channelizing
Extending the Number of Channels (Frequency Reuse)
Regulating Wireless Communications
Regulatory Agencies
Regulations for Low Power, Unlicensed Transmitters
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 3 TCP/IP and the OSI Model
Introduction
Exploring the OSI and DoD Models
Layer 1:The Physical Layer
Layer 2:The Data-Link Layer
Layer 3:The Network Layer
Layer 4:The Transport Layer
Layer 5:The Session Layer
Layer 6:The Presentation Layer
Layer 7:The Application Layer
OSI and DoD Correlation
Understanding the Network Access Layer
Using Bridging
The Ethernet Protocol
Wireless Protocols
Other Network Access Protocols
Understanding the Internet Layer
The Internet Protocol
The Internet Control Message Protocol
Understanding the Host-to-Host Layer
User Datagram Protocol
Transmission Control Protocol
Managing the Application Layer
Monitoring Tools: SNMP
Assigning Addresses with DHCP
Conserving with Network Address Translation
Summary
Solution Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 4 Identifying Evolving Wireless Technologies and Standards
Introduction
Fixed Wireless Technologies
Multichannel Multipoint Distribution Service
Local Multipoint Distribution Services
Wireless Local Loop
Point-to-Point Microwave
Wireless Local Area Networks
Why the Need for a Wireless LAN Standard?
Developing WLANs through the 802.11 Architecture
The Basic Service Set
The Extended Service Set
The CSMA-CA Mechanism
Configuring Fragmentation
Using Power Management Options
Multicell Roaming
Security in the WLAN
Developing WPANs through the 802.15 Architecture
Bluetooth
HomeRF
High Performance Radio LAN
Mobile Wireless Technologies
First Generation Technologies
Second Generation Technologies
2.5G Technology
Third Generation Technologies
Wireless Application Protocol
Global System for Mobile Communications
General Packet Radio Service
Short Message Service
Optical Wireless Technologies
Summary 157
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 5 Designing a Wireless Network
Introduction
Exploring the Design Process
Conducting the Preliminary Investigation
Performing Analysis of the Existing Environment
Creating a Preliminary Design
Finalizing the Detailed Design
Executing the Implementation
Capturing the Documentation
Identifying the Design Methodology
Creating the Network Planxviii Contents
Developing the Network Architecture
Formalizing the Detailed Design Phase
Understanding Wireless Network Attributes from a Design Perspective
Application Support
Physical Landscape
Network Topology
Network Security
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 6 Designing a Wireless Enterprise Network: Hospital Case Study
Introduction
Applying Wireless in an Enterprise Network
Introducing the Enterprise Case Study
Assessing the Opportunity
Evaluating Network Requirements
Assessing the Satellite Buildings’ Physical Landscape
Evaluating the Outside Physical Landscape
Evaluating the Current Network
Evaluating the Hospital Conference Room Networking Landscape
Designing a Wireless Solution
Project 1: Providing Satellite Building Access
Project 2: Providing Wireless Technology to the Conference Rooms
Project 3: Providing Building-to-Building Connectivity
Describing the Detailed Design of the Building Links
Implementing and Testing the Wireless Solution
Project 1: Implementing the Satellite Building LAN Access
Project 2: Implementing the Hospital Conference Room
Project 3: Implementing the Building-to-Building Connectivity
Reviewing the Hospital’s Objectives
Lessons Learned
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 7 Designing a Wireless Industrial Network: Retail Case Study
Introduction
Applying Wireless Technology in an Industrial Network
Introducing the Industrial Case Study
Assessing the Opportunity
Defining the Scope of the Case Study
Reviewing the Current Situation
Designing and Implementing the Wireless Network
Creating the High-Level Design
Creating a Detailed Design
Determining User Density
Planning the Equipment Placement
Determining Where to Place the Access Points
Implementing the Wireless Network
Installing the Wireless Components
Lessons Learned
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 8 Designing a Wireless Campus Network: University Case Study
Introduction
Applying Wireless Technology in a Campus Network
Introducing the Campus Case Study
Assessing the Opportunity
Defining the Scope of the Case Study
Designing the Wireless Campus Network
The Design Approach
Determining the Functional Design Requirements
Constraints and Assumptions
Planning the Equipment Placement: Detailed Design Requirements
Implementing the Wireless Campus Network
Implementing the Physical Deployment
Implementing the Logical Deployment
Lessons Learned
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 9 Designing a Wireless Home Network: Home Office Case Study
Introduction
Advantages of a Home Network
Advantages of a Wireless Home Network
Introducing the Wireless Home Network Case Study
Assessing the Opportunity
Defining the Scope of the Case Study
Designing the Wireless Home Network
Determining the Functional Requirements
Creating a Site Survey of the Home
Developing a Preliminary Design
Developing a Detailed Design
Implementing the Wireless Home Network
Assembling the Network Components
Determining Broadband Configuration
Installing the Hardware
Installing and Configuring the Software
Testing the Network
Designing a Wireless Home Network for Data, Voice, and Beyond
Current State of the Home Wireless Marketplace
A Proposed Solution for the Future
Lessons Learned
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Designing a Wireless Network Fast Track
Index
