This book is a practical design manual for structured cabling and explains the terminology and physics behind the relevant standards, what the applicable standards are, how they fit together and where to obtain them.



Designing a structured cabling system to ISO 11801 2nd edition is the first book to give a commentary on the latest design standard for structured cabling: ISO 11801: Information Technology – generic cabling for customer premises, 2nd edition 2002



Anyone using this book will be able to read and understand this new version of the standard and all the other relevant standards and relate their requirements to the manufacturers' data sheets and their, frequently conflicting, claims. It provides clear and effective answers to the problems raised by the need to design, procure, install and text a modern cabling system, using both copper and optical fibre cable technology.



The book not only offers a step-by-step guide through the new standard but also cross references all other relevant International, European and American standards including EN 50174 (Europe) and ANSI/TIA/EIA-568-B (USA).



This book is intended as a resource for IT managers, consultants, cable installation engineers and system designers who need to understand the technology of cabling systems and the vast panoply of standards that regulate them.