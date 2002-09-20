Designing a Structured Cabling System to ISO 11801
2nd Edition
Cross-Referenced to European Cenelec and American Standards
Table of Contents
First pick your standards; Topology or architecture of structured cabling systems; Building blocks of structured cabling systems; Ensuring enough bandwidth for today and tomorrow; The screened versus unscreened debate; Fire performance of indoor cables; Pathways and spaces; Earthing, grounding and bonding; Administration schemes; Testing; Step-by-step guide to designing a structured cabling system; Example specification and design.
Description
This book is a practical design manual for structured cabling and explains the terminology and physics behind the relevant standards, what the applicable standards are, how they fit together and where to obtain them.
Designing a structured cabling system to ISO 11801 2nd edition is the first book to give a commentary on the latest design standard for structured cabling: ISO 11801: Information Technology – generic cabling for customer premises, 2nd edition 2002
Anyone using this book will be able to read and understand this new version of the standard and all the other relevant standards and relate their requirements to the manufacturers' data sheets and their, frequently conflicting, claims. It provides clear and effective answers to the problems raised by the need to design, procure, install and text a modern cabling system, using both copper and optical fibre cable technology.
The book not only offers a step-by-step guide through the new standard but also cross references all other relevant International, European and American standards including EN 50174 (Europe) and ANSI/TIA/EIA-568-B (USA).
This book is intended as a resource for IT managers, consultants, cable installation engineers and system designers who need to understand the technology of cabling systems and the vast panoply of standards that regulate them.
Key Features
- A practical design manual for structured cabling using both copper and optical fibre cable technology
- Comprehensive guide to the design recommendations of ISO/IEC 11801: Information Technology – generic cabling for customer premises, 2nd edition 2002
- Essential for IT managers, consultants, cable installation engineers and system designers needing to design, procure, install and test modern cabling systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2002
- Published:
- 20th September 2002
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855738676
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855736122
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
B J Elliott Author
Barry Elliott is a Chartered Electrical Engineer with 20 years' experience in cable engineering and communications system design. He has worked for the Civil Aviation Authority and Ferranti Computer Systems. He is a BICSI Registered Communications Distribution Designer and holds an MBA from Henley Management College. He is currently Technical Marketing Manager at Brand-Rex Ltd.
Affiliations and Expertise
Brand-Rex Ltd, UK