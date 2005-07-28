Designer's Guide to the Cypress PSoC

This it the first technical reference book available on the PSoC, and it offers the most comprehensive combination of technical data, example code, and descriptive prose you’ll find anywhere.

Embedded design expert Robert Ashby will guide you through the entire PSoC world, providing thorough coverage of device feature, design, programming and development of the software-reconfigurable PSoC. He shares his best tips, tricks, and techniques that will help you to utilize the flexible and inexpensive PSoC to its greatest potential, with a minimum of heartaches and late nights.

With its emphasis on designing for adaptability – a feature of the utmost importance in today’s fast-paced and cost-pressured design cycles – this book will bring you up to speed quickly on everything PSoC, from memory management to interconnects. You will add brains and capable signal conditioning to a design with one chip, giving you extreme flexibility for a relatively low price. Specific application examples highlighting the PSoC’s unique capabilities are included throughout the text, with the supporting sample source code.