Designer's Guide to the Cypress PSoC
1st Edition
Introduction to Microcontroller Basics
Chapter 1: Why Use the Cypress PSoC?
Chapter 2: Structure of the PSoC
Chapter 3: PSoC Designer
Chapter 4: Improvements of the PSoC
Chapter 5: Limitations of the PSoC
Chapter 6: PSoC Modules
Chapter 7: Interconnects
Chapter 8: PSoC Memory Management
Chapter 9: Multiple Configurations
Chapter 10: Project Pruning
Chapter 11: Design Tips
Chapter 12: PSoC Express
Appendix A: Global Resources
Appendix B: Project Walkthrough
Appendix C: Limited Analog System
This it the first technical reference book available on the PSoC, and it offers the most comprehensive combination of technical data, example code, and descriptive prose you’ll find anywhere.
Embedded design expert Robert Ashby will guide you through the entire PSoC world, providing thorough coverage of device feature, design, programming and development of the software-reconfigurable PSoC. He shares his best tips, tricks, and techniques that will help you to utilize the flexible and inexpensive PSoC to its greatest potential, with a minimum of heartaches and late nights.
With its emphasis on designing for adaptability – a feature of the utmost importance in today’s fast-paced and cost-pressured design cycles – this book will bring you up to speed quickly on everything PSoC, from memory management to interconnects. You will add brains and capable signal conditioning to a design with one chip, giving you extreme flexibility for a relatively low price. Specific application examples highlighting the PSoC’s unique capabilities are included throughout the text, with the supporting sample source code.
- The first independent technical reference available on the PSoC, a product line experiencing explosive growth in the embedded design world
- Application examples, sample code, and design tips and techniques will get readers get up-to-speed quickly
Embedded systems engineers and programmers; Hardware/software engineering students, electronics technicians working in embedded systems, inhouse training departments of electronics companies, electronics hobbyists
Robert Ashby Author
Electronics Product Line Manager, ICON Fitness, one of the world's largest consumers of embedded chips, Salt Lake City, UT, USA