Designer Drugs Directory

1st Edition

Editors: J-C. Landry
Authors: K. Valter P. Arrizabalaga
eBook ISBN: 9780080530321
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444205254
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 16th October 1998
Page Count: 216
Description

This book is intended to serve as quick reference handbook on so-called designer drugs. These new, mainly synthetic compounds are also often referred to as analogues of controlled substances. This new work provides a unique directory of 104 designer drugs.
This class of drugs is rapidly growing in variety and number of compounds. Although identification, toxicology and other properties have been thoroughly investigated, their analogues and derivatives remain poorly documented. This book fills the gap.
Data which is available is often contradictory and confused. This directory provides a critical treatment of the subject which is thoroughly indexed including both the subject index and an index listing more that 230 street names of the described designer drugs.
Divided into two parts; the first section describes aspects of designer drug manufacture, new abuse trends, sources of information and terminology. The second, descriptive part, classifies the drugs into ten main categories according to their chemical structure and prevalent pharmacological action. A separate chapter is devoted to each category, followed by a set of corresponding data sheets, street names and eventual synonyms, Toxicological data, short notes on the history of drugs as well as the most pertinent bibliographic references are included.

Readership

For those working in the police, justice, forensic medicine, public health organisations, physicians, clinical toxicologists, social workers, organic and pharmaceutical chemists.

Table of Contents

Preface. Introduction. Designer drugs definition. Terminology. New trends of drug abuse. Geographic distribution of abuse and manufacture of the designer drugs. Estimation of a potential number of the designer drugs. Sources of information about the designer drugs. Description of the Designer Drugs. Psychotomimetic Phenethylamines. General references. MDMA and its derivatives. General references. Data sheets: MDMA and its derivatives. Substitutes of MDMA. General references. Data sheets: substitutes of MDMA. Occasional MDMA substitutes. General references. Data sheets: occasional MDMA substitutes. Other psychotomimetic phenethylamines. General references. Data sheets: other psychotomimetics phenethylamines. LSD Analogues. General references. Data sheets: LSD analogues. Psychotomimetic Indolealkylamines. General references. Data sheets: psychotomimetic indolealkylamines. Synthetic Cannabinoids. General references. Data sheets: synthetic cannabinoids. Phencyclidine and its Congeners. General references. Data sheets: phencyclidine and its congeners. Deliriants. General references. Data sheets: deliriants. CNS Stimulants. General references. Data sheets: CNS stimulants. Synthetic Opiates. General references. Data sheets: synthetic opiates. Metaqualone and its Analogues. General references. Data sheets: metaqualone and its analogues. GHB. General references. Data sheets: GHB. Subject index. Street Names index. Abbreviations. Glossary.

About the Editor

J-C. Landry

Jean-Claude Landry received the Ph.D degree (1970) in chemistry from the University of Geneva. He was Director of Ecotox until 1st April 1998. He is associated professor at the University of Marseilles (France) and teaches courses of general toxicology at the University of Geneva. At present, he is Director of the Department of Environment in the Department of Interior, Agriculture, Environment and Energy of the Republic and Canton of Geneva.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ecotoxicologie, Rue Sainte Clotilde, 1211 Geneva 4, Switzerland

About the Author

K. Valter

Karel Valter (Ph.D 1990) is a consultant in chemistry and toxicology of drugs of abuse. Previously, he was a Research Chemist at Saute, Inc. (a subsidiary of Hofmann La Roche, Inc.) and Sapos, Inc. in Geneva

P. Arrizabalaga

Philippe Arrizabalaga (Dr.Sc. 1984) is director of Ecotox and head of the section of general toxicology. He is professor of French universities and teaches courses of environmental impact assessment at the University of Geneva.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ecotoxicologie, Rue Sainte Clotilde, 1211 Geneva 4, Switzerland

