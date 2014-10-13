Design Theory and Methods using CAD/CAE
1st Edition
The Computer Aided Engineering Design Series
Description
The fourth book of a four-part series, Design Theory and Methods using CAD/CAE integrates discussion of modern engineering design principles, advanced design tools, and industrial design practices throughout the design process. This is the first book to integrate discussion of computer design tools throughout the design process. Through this book series, the reader will:
- Understand basic design principles and all digital modern engineering design paradigms
- Understand CAD/CAE/CAM tools available for various design related tasks
- Understand how to put an integrated system together to conduct All Digital Design (ADD) product design using the paradigms and tools
- Understand industrial practices in employing ADD virtual engineering design and tools for product development
Key Features
- Demonstrates how to define a meaningful design problem and conduct systematic design using computer-based tools that will lead to a better, improved design
- Fosters confidence and competency to compete in industry, especially in high-tech companies and design departments
Readership
Mechanical, Aerospace, and Industrial Engineers studying design. Engineers interested in learning computer design tools such as ProEngineer and SolidWorks in the context of the design process. Senior and first-year graduate engineering students in Mechanical, Aerospace, Industrial, and Materials Engineering.
Table of Contents
- Dedications
- Preface
- About the Author
- About the Cover Page
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 1. Introduction to e-Design
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. The e-Design Paradigm
- 1.3. Virtual Prototyping
- 1.4. Physical Prototyping
- 1.5. Example: Simple Airplane Engine
- 1.6. Example: High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle
- 1.7. Summary
- Questions and Exercises
- Chapter 2. Decisions in Engineering Design
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Conventional Methods
- 2.3. Basics of Decision Theory
- 2.4. Utility Theory
- 2.5. Game Theory
- 2.6. Design Examples
- 2.7. Summary
- Appendix A. MATLAB Scripts
- Questions and Exercises
- Chapter 3. Design Optimization
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Optimization Problems
- 3.3. Optimality Conditions
- 3.4. Graphical Solutions
- 3.5. Gradient-Based Approach
- 3.6. Constrained Problems
- 3.7. Non-Gradient Approach
- 3.8. Practical Engineering Problems
- 3.9. Optimization Software
- 3.10. Case Studies
- 3.11. Tutorial Example: Simple Cantilever Beam
- 3.12. Summary
- Appendix A. MATLAB Scripts
- Chapter 4. Structural Design Sensitivity Analysis
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Simple Bar Example
- 4.3. Sensitivity Analysis Methods
- 4.4. Sizing and Material Designs
- 4.5. Shape Sensitivity Analysis
- 4.6. Topology Optimization
- 4.7. Case Studies
- 4.8. Summary
- Questions and Exercises
- Chapter 5. Multiobjective Optimization and Advanced Topics
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Basic Concept
- 5.3. Solution Techniques
- 5.4. Decision-Based Design
- 5.5. Software Tools
- 5.6. Advanced Topics
- 5.7. Summary
- Appendix A. MATLAB Scripts
- Questions and Exercises
- Project S5. Design with SolidWorks
- S5.1. Introduction to Design Optimization in SolidWorks
- S5.2. Cantilever Beam
- S5.3. Single-Piston Engine
- Appendix A. Creating the Machining Model in CAMWorks
- Questions and Exercises
- Project P5. Design with Pro/ENGINEER
- P5.1. Introduction to Design Optimization in Pro/ENGINEER
- P5.2. Cantilever Beam
- P5.3. Single-Piston Engine
- Question and Exercises
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 516
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 13th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123985163
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123985125
About the Author
Kuang-Hua Chang
Dr. Kuang-Hua Chang is a David Ross Boyd Professor and Williams Companies Foundation Presidential Professor for the School of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering (AME) at the University of Oklahoma. He received his PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Iowa in 1990. His areas of interest include Virtual Prototyping, CAD, Fatigue and Reliability Analysis, Tools and Information Integration for Concurrent Design and Manufacturing, Solid Freeform Fabrication, and bioengineering applications. His research has been published in eight books and more than 150 articles in international journals and conference proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Williams Presidential Professor, School of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering (AME), University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK, USA