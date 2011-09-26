"Design Research Through Practice will quickly become a book that is critical to own whether you are new to design research, an expert at design research, or someone who collaborates with design researchers. The classifications of Lab, Field, and Showroom are useful and workable categories that help researchers to understand design research as an intentional byproduct of what designers do naturally -- envision and prototype a better future through the creation of artifacts, environments, services and systems. This book is a must-read!" --Jodi Forlizzi, Associate Professor of Design and HCI, School of Computer Science, Carnegie Mellon University

"Design Research Through Practice demonstrates how different traditions of collaborative constructions have bridged the gap between understanding and making, and theoretical and actual solutions.... This is a thoughtful examination of exemplary practice and an inspirational foundation for others to refelct and build upon." --from the foreword by Jane Fulton Suri, Managing Partner; Creative Director, IDEO

"This resource focuses on an emerging type of design research for digital products called constructive design research, concentrating on research conducted in the laboratory, the field, and the showroom. The design models, scenarios, prototypes, and case examples described offer insight on how to do constructive design research and how to build research programs. The book's visual appeal is enhanced with color photos, cartoons, diagrams, screenshots, and charts. It is for graduate and doctoral students in industrial and interactive design, product design engineering, and in emerging fields of design such as services and sustainability. The non-technical writing style and many examples will also make the book useful for practicing designers." --Reference and Research Book News, Inc.