Design Problem Solving: Knowledge Structures and Control Strategies describes the application of the generic task methodology to the problem of routine design.

This book discusses the generic task methodology and what constitutes the essence of the Al approach to problem solving, including the analysis of design as an information processing activity. The basic design problem solving framework, DSPL language, and AIR-CYL Air cylinder design system are also elaborated.

Other topics include the high level languages based on generic tasks, structure of a Class 3 design problem solver, and failure handling in routine design. The conceptual structure for the air cylinder and improvements to DSPL system support are likewise covered in this text.

This publication is beneficial to students and specialists concerned with solving design problems.