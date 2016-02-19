Design of Work in Automated Manufacturing Systems focuses on the need to improve the working conditions in the workplace while at same time putting emphasis on the use of technologies in various industries. The book takes into account how automation has altered the operations of small- and medium-sized firms. The text then presents a comparison of the use of computer-controlled applications in different countries and industries, as well as how these applications have influenced the working conditions of workers as well as the division of work in the workplace. The changes that manufacturing industries have undergone and the adjustments that were made in adopting the use of automated manufacturing systems are also highlighted. Also noted are the changes that computer-aided production systems have done on engineering, including the observation that workers can effectively work in an environment that is partially controlled by computer-controlled applications. However, the text also notes that organizational problems have evolved in firms that have adopted computer-controlled applications. The book can be a source of information for social scientists and those involved in developing computer-controlled applications in organizations.

Table of Contents



Session 1 - Computer Numerical Control (CNC) and Work Design

Automation, Evolution of Skills in Small and Medium Sized Firms: The Case of Numerical Control

Company Size and Work Organization in CNC Machining

Review of Application and Operation Experience with an Automated Manufacturing System for Drilling of Truck Frames

Division of Labor and Distribution of Tacit Knowledge in the Automation of Metal Machining

Design of Man-Machine Interfaces and Work Content in a Container Transfer Process

Session 2 - General Work Design Principles

Regulation Requirements and Regulation Barriers - Two Aspects of Partialized Action in Industrial Work

Group Technology - A Strategy towards Higher Quality of Working Life

Session 3 - Alternative Work Organizations

Flexible Automation and Job Design in Manufacturing Systems: Conclusions from a Visit in Japan

Work Organization and Training in a Flexible Manufacturing System - An Alternative Approach

Social and Economic Aspects of Alternative Computer-Aided Production Systems in Small and Medium Batch Runs

Interactive New Design of Technology and Organization with Joint Consideration of Economic and Social Criteria: The Case of a New Rolling Mill Plant

The Designer and His Job in the Face of Integrated CAD/CAM Systems

Vanishing, Diminishing or Remaining Differences between People

Session 4 - Experience with the Fantonomous Production Island' Concept

Autonomous Production Cell

The Autonomous Production Island

Session 5 - Participation in Work Design

Participation of Production Staff to Technical and Organizational Change: Ambitions and Limits of an Experience in a Cement Factory

Workers' Participation in Design of Work: Possibilities, Difficulties, Recent Trends and Perspectives in the Federal Republic of Germany

Worker Participation in the Design of New Technology

Participatory Job Design and Automation: Unanticipated Side Effects

Session 6 - Robots and Work Design

Work Structuring in Automated Manufacturing Systems Exemplified by Use of Industrial Robots for Body Shell Assembly

Consequences of Industrial Robots in the Field of Work Organization

Application of Principles of Work Structuring for the Planning of Robot Systems

Session 7 - Trends and Effects of Flexible Automation

Work Organization in Flexible Manufacturing Systems - First Findings from International Comparisons

Work Design in an Integrated Robot Work Cell for N/C Machining

Considering Social and Technological-Economic Criteria in the Design of Automated Manufacturing Systems: Conditions· for the Decision-Making Process

Technological Change, Decision Making and its Effects on Work in the Dutch Printing Industry

The Diffusion of Flexible Automation and Robots

Appropriate Automation for Small and Medium Industries

Summing up the Workshop

Author Index

