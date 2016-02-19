Design of Work in Automated Manufacturing Systems
1st Edition
Proceedings of the IFAC Workshop, Karlsruhe, Federal Republic of Germany, 7–9 November 1983
Description
Design of Work in Automated Manufacturing Systems focuses on the need to improve the working conditions in the workplace while at same time putting emphasis on the use of technologies in various industries. The book takes into account how automation has altered the operations of small- and medium-sized firms. The text then presents a comparison of the use of computer-controlled applications in different countries and industries, as well as how these applications have influenced the working conditions of workers as well as the division of work in the workplace. The changes that manufacturing industries have undergone and the adjustments that were made in adopting the use of automated manufacturing systems are also highlighted. Also noted are the changes that computer-aided production systems have done on engineering, including the observation that workers can effectively work in an environment that is partially controlled by computer-controlled applications. However, the text also notes that organizational problems have evolved in firms that have adopted computer-controlled applications. The book can be a source of information for social scientists and those involved in developing computer-controlled applications in organizations.
Table of Contents
Session 1 - Computer Numerical Control (CNC) and Work Design
Automation, Evolution of Skills in Small and Medium Sized Firms: The Case of Numerical Control
Company Size and Work Organization in CNC Machining
Review of Application and Operation Experience with an Automated Manufacturing System for Drilling of Truck Frames
Division of Labor and Distribution of Tacit Knowledge in the Automation of Metal Machining
Design of Man-Machine Interfaces and Work Content in a Container Transfer Process
Session 2 - General Work Design Principles
Regulation Requirements and Regulation Barriers - Two Aspects of Partialized Action in Industrial Work
Group Technology - A Strategy towards Higher Quality of Working Life
Session 3 - Alternative Work Organizations
Flexible Automation and Job Design in Manufacturing Systems: Conclusions from a Visit in Japan
Work Organization and Training in a Flexible Manufacturing System - An Alternative Approach
Social and Economic Aspects of Alternative Computer-Aided Production Systems in Small and Medium Batch Runs
Interactive New Design of Technology and Organization with Joint Consideration of Economic and Social Criteria: The Case of a New Rolling Mill Plant
The Designer and His Job in the Face of Integrated CAD/CAM Systems
Vanishing, Diminishing or Remaining Differences between People
Session 4 - Experience with the Fantonomous Production Island' Concept
Autonomous Production Cell
The Autonomous Production Island
Session 5 - Participation in Work Design
Participation of Production Staff to Technical and Organizational Change: Ambitions and Limits of an Experience in a Cement Factory
Workers' Participation in Design of Work: Possibilities, Difficulties, Recent Trends and Perspectives in the Federal Republic of Germany
Worker Participation in the Design of New Technology
Participatory Job Design and Automation: Unanticipated Side Effects
Session 6 - Robots and Work Design
Work Structuring in Automated Manufacturing Systems Exemplified by Use of Industrial Robots for Body Shell Assembly
Consequences of Industrial Robots in the Field of Work Organization
Application of Principles of Work Structuring for the Planning of Robot Systems
Session 7 - Trends and Effects of Flexible Automation
Work Organization in Flexible Manufacturing Systems - First Findings from International Comparisons
Work Design in an Integrated Robot Work Cell for N/C Machining
Considering Social and Technological-Economic Criteria in the Design of Automated Manufacturing Systems: Conditions· for the Decision-Making Process
Technological Change, Decision Making and its Effects on Work in the Dutch Printing Industry
The Diffusion of Flexible Automation and Robots
Appropriate Automation for Small and Medium Industries
Summing up the Workshop
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483155388
About the Editor
T. Martin
Affiliations and Expertise
Germany