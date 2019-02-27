Design of Solar Thermal Power Plants
1st Edition
Description
Design of Solar Thermal Power Plants introduces the basic design methods of solar thermal power plants for technicians engaged in solar thermal power generation engineering. This book includes the author’s theoretical investigation and study findings in solar heat concentrators, a performance evaluation of solar thermal collectors, a numerical simulation of the heat transfer process between complex geometrics, heat transfer through radiation, and more. Containing theoretical descriptions of solar concentrators and receivers, practical engineering examples, and detailed descriptions of site selections for solar thermal power plants, this book has a strong theoretical and practical value for readers.
Key Features
- Contains practical guidance and applications, making it more useful and user-friendly for CSP engineers
- Includes theoretical investigation in solar heat concentrators, performance evaluation of solar thermal collectors, and the numerical simulation of heat transfer between complex geometrics with practical applications
Readership
Researchers and technicians working on solar thermal power engineering as well as college teachers and graduate students in energy-related programs
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. The Solar Resource and Meteorological Parameters
3. General Design of a Solar Thermal Power Plant
4. Design of the Concentration System
5. Design of the Receiver System
6. Thermal Storage Systems
7. Site Selection, Power Load, and Power Generation Procedures
8. Plant Layout Planning
9. Main Powerhouse Layout
10. Water Treatment Equipment and System
11. Power System
12. Electrical Equipment and System
13. Thermal Automation
14. Architecture and Structure
15. Auxiliary and Affiliated Facilities
16. Environmental Protection of the Concentrating Solar Power Plant
Details
- No. of pages:
- 490
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 27th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128162194
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128156131
About the Author
Zhifeng Wang
Zhifeng Wang, researcher at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and professor at the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, received his PhD from Tsinghua University’s Department of Thermal Engineering. Dr. Wang’s research interests include solar thermal power generation technology, performance evaluation of the solar energy utilization system, flow and transfer of heat in the solar heat-collecting system, numerical simulation of the flow and heat-transfer process in the heat exchanger, heat transfer through radiation in complex gas media, numerical simulation of the heat-transfer process in complex geometrics, and performance evaluation methods for solar energy heat-utilization systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Doctoral Tutor and Researcher, Institute of Electrical Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China