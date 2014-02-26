Design of Modern Communication Networks
1st Edition
Methods and Applications
Description
Design of Modern Communication Networks focuses on methods and algorithms related to the design of communication networks, using optimization, graph theory, probability theory and simulation techniques. The book discusses the nature and complexity of the network design process, then introduces theoretical concepts, problems and solutions. It demonstrates the design of network topology and traditional loss networks, followed by uncontrolled packet networks, flow-controlled networks, and multiservice networks. Access network design is reviewed, and the book concludes by considering the design of survivable (reliable) networks and various reliability concepts.
Key Features
- A toolbox of algorithms: The book provides practical advice on implementing algorithms, including the programming aspects of combinatorial algorithms.
- Extensive solved problems and illustrations: Wherever possible, different solution methods are applied to the same examples to compare performance and verify precision and applicability.
- Technology-independent: Solutions are applicable to a wide range of network design problems without relying on particular technologies.
Readership
Telecommunications engineers, network researchers and designers, technical managers, CTOs, and operations managers.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
1: Introduction
1.1 The purpose of this book
1.2 The design process
1.3 A first example
1.4 Algorithms for hard problems
1.5 Models and algorithms
1.6 Organization of this book
1.7 Summary
2: Networks and Flows
2.1 Preliminaries
2.2 Network representations
2.3 Graph connectivity
2.4 Shortest paths
2.5 Maximum flows
2.6 Summary
3: Advanced Flow Theory
3.1 Multi-terminal flows
3.2 Minimum-cost flows
3.3 Multi-commodity flows
3.4 Summary
4: Topological Design
4.1 Capacitated network design
4.2 Important properties of graphs
4.3 Ring topologies
4.4 Spanning trees and spanners
4.5 Gomory-Hu design
4.6 Randomized topological design
4.7 Genetic algorithms
4.8 Resource allocation
4.9 Summary
5: Stochastic Processes and Queues
5.1 Traffic and blocking
5.2 Modeling with queues
5.3 Markov chain analysis
5.4 The Erlang B-formula and generalizations
5.5 Overflow theory
5.6 Summary
6: Loss Networks
6.1 Calculating blocking in a network
6.2 Resource allocation
6.3 Routing and admission control
6.4 Network programming
6.5 Simulation of loss networks
6.6 Efficiency and stability of loss networks
6.7 Summary
7: Simple Packet Networks
7.1 General properties of packet networks
7.2 Queueing networks
7.3 Resource allocation
7.4 Flow optimization
7.5 Simultaneous resource and flow optimization
7.6 Finite buffers
7.7 Local search
7.8 Simulation of general packet networks
7.9 Summary
8: Flow-Controlled Packet Networks
8.1 Flow control and congestion control
8.2 Closed queueing networks
8.3 Convolution
8.4 Mean value analysis
8.5 Closed network approximations
8.6 Decomposition
8.7 TCP controlled networks
8.8 Summary
9: Effective Bandwidth
9.1 Broadband services
9.2 Queues in multi-service networks
9.3 Large deviations
9.4 Effective bandwidth
9.5 Modeling services
9.6 Estimation techniques
9.7 Finite buffers
9.8 Summary
10: Multi-Service Systems
10.1 The acceptance region
10.2 The Binomial-Poisson-Pascal models
10.3 Loss systems with multiple services
10.4 Admission control
10.5 Processor load sharing
10.6 Summary
11: Multi-Service Network Analysis
11.1 Fixed-point network analysis
11.2 Generalized queueing networks
11.3 Flow analysis by effective bandwidth
11.4 Summary
12: Survivable Networks
12.1 Connectivity and cuts
12.2 Spanning trees
12.3 A primal-dual algorithm
12.4 Local search
12.5 The reliability polynomial
12.6 Optimal topologies and circulants
12.7 Summary
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 26th February 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124076877
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124072381
About the Author
Christofer Larsson
Christofer Larsson is a consultant in network design and traffic engineering, having worked for Ericsson for a decade. He holds an MSc in Engineering Physics from the Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, Sweden.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in telecommunication solution engineering, network design and dimensioning, traffic engineering, network performance evaluation and optimization