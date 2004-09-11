Design of FRP and Steel Plated RC Structures
1st Edition
Retrofitting Beams and Slabs for Strength, Stiffness and Ductility
Description
There are a large and ever-increasing number of structures and buildings worldwide that are in need of refurbishment, rehabilitation and strengthening. The retrofitting of beams and slabs for this purpose is now recognized as the most cost-effective and environmentally sustainable method of carrying out this essential renovation work.
The authors of Design of FRP and Steel Plated RC Structures are both acknowledged world experts on these techniques and their book has been designed to provide the reader with a comprehensive overview of the established techniques and their applications as well as thorough coverage of newly emerging methodologies and their uses. The comparison of FRP and steel is a particular focus and the authors provide practical examples of where one material might be used in preference to another. Indeed practical, worked examples of how, when, and why specific solutions have been chosen in real-world situations are used throughout the text and provide the user with invaluable insights into the decision-making process and its technical background. Just as importantly these examples make the understanding and application of these techniques easier to understand for the student and the practitioner. The book is international in appeal, as while no reference is made to specific local codes the authors’ approach always follows that of the more advanced structural codes worldwide. As such it will remain an essential resource for many years to come.
Design of FRP and Steel Plated RC Structures is an important reference for a broad range of researchers, students and practitioners including civil engineers and contractors, architects, designers and builders.
Key Features
- Contains detailed worked examples throughout to aid understanding and provide technical insight
- Covers all types of metal plates and all types of FRP plates
- Uses design philosophies that can be used with any mathematical model
- Provides coverage of all main international guidelines
Readership
Practising civil and structural engineers in research and consultancy in the construction and highway sectors. Architectural consultancy, graduate students of structural engineering, architecture.
Table of Contents
Preface
Notation
Chapter 1: Introduction
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Forms of plating beams and slabs
1.3 Major debonding mechanisms in adhesively bonded plates
1.4 Failure of bolted plates
1.5 Plate material and geometry
1.6 Commentary of design guides for longitudinal plating
1.7 Conclusions
Chapter 2: Intermediate Crack (IC) Debonding
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Examples of IC debonding
2.3 IC debonding behaviour
2.4 Comparison of IC debonding rules
2.5 IC debonding design philosophies
2.6 Conclusions
Chapter 3: Flexural Strength and Ductility
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Ductility
3.3 Moment redistribution capacities
3.4 Sectional flexural strength and ductility capacity
3.5 Analyses and parametric studies
3.6 Conclusions
Chapter 4: CDC Debonding of Tension Face Plates
4.1 Introduction
4.2 CDC debonding mechanism
4.3 Concrete shear capacity of unplated beams or slabs
4.4 CDC debonding of tension face plates
4.5 Direct CDC debonding analysis
4.6 Results of CDC analyses
Chapter 5: Generic Rules for CDC Debonding
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Generic CDC debonding analysis
5.3 Generic design approach for CDC debonding
5.4 Further plate combinations and positions
5.5 Enhancement of shear capacity
5.6 Analysis
Chapter 6: Plate End (PE) Debonding
6.1 Introduction
6.2 PE debonding mechanism
6.3 Generic PE debonding analysis
6.4 PE analysis for bonded interface perpendicular to bending axis
6.5 PE analysis for bonded interface parallel to bending axis
6.6 Design for PE debonding
6.7 Examples
Chapter 7: Design Examples
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Summary of design procedure
7.3 Continuous slab structure with adhesively bonded plates
7.4 Continuous beam structure with adhesively bonded plates
7.5 Continuous beam structure with bolted plates
Index
About the Author
Deric Oehlers
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, The University of Adelaide
Rudolph Seracino
Reviews
