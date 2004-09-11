Design of FRP and Steel Plated RC Structures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080445489, 9780080472447

Design of FRP and Steel Plated RC Structures

1st Edition

Retrofitting Beams and Slabs for Strength, Stiffness and Ductility

Authors: Deric Oehlers Rudolph Seracino
eBook ISBN: 9780080472447
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080445489
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 11th September 2004
Page Count: 252
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
180.00
153.00
21000.00
17850.00
260.00
221.00
269.09
228.73
200.00
170.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
190.00
161.50
230.00
195.50
250.00
212.50
150.00
127.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

There are a large and ever-increasing number of structures and buildings worldwide that are in need of refurbishment, rehabilitation and strengthening. The retrofitting of beams and slabs for this purpose is now recognized as the most cost-effective and environmentally sustainable method of carrying out this essential renovation work.

The authors of Design of FRP and Steel Plated RC Structures are both acknowledged world experts on these techniques and their book has been designed to provide the reader with a comprehensive overview of the established techniques and their applications as well as thorough coverage of newly emerging methodologies and their uses. The comparison of FRP and steel is a particular focus and the authors provide practical examples of where one material might be used in preference to another. Indeed practical, worked examples of how, when, and why specific solutions have been chosen in real-world situations are used throughout the text and provide the user with invaluable insights into the decision-making process and its technical background. Just as importantly these examples make the understanding and application of these techniques easier to understand for the student and the practitioner. The book is international in appeal, as while no reference is made to specific local codes the authors’ approach always follows that of the more advanced structural codes worldwide. As such it will remain an essential resource for many years to come.

Design of FRP and Steel Plated RC Structures is an important reference for a broad range of researchers, students and practitioners including civil engineers and contractors, architects, designers and builders.

Key Features

  • Contains detailed worked examples throughout to aid understanding and provide technical insight
  • Covers all types of metal plates and all types of FRP plates
  • Uses design philosophies that can be used with any mathematical model
  • Provides coverage of all main international guidelines

Readership

Practising civil and structural engineers in research and consultancy in the construction and highway sectors. Architectural consultancy, graduate students of structural engineering, architecture.

Table of Contents

Preface

Notation

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Forms of plating beams and slabs

1.3 Major debonding mechanisms in adhesively bonded plates

1.4 Failure of bolted plates

1.5 Plate material and geometry

1.6 Commentary of design guides for longitudinal plating

1.7 Conclusions

Chapter 2: Intermediate Crack (IC) Debonding

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Examples of IC debonding

2.3 IC debonding behaviour

2.4 Comparison of IC debonding rules

2.5 IC debonding design philosophies

2.6 Conclusions

Chapter 3: Flexural Strength and Ductility

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Ductility

3.3 Moment redistribution capacities

3.4 Sectional flexural strength and ductility capacity

3.5 Analyses and parametric studies

3.6 Conclusions

Chapter 4: CDC Debonding of Tension Face Plates

4.1 Introduction

4.2 CDC debonding mechanism

4.3 Concrete shear capacity of unplated beams or slabs

4.4 CDC debonding of tension face plates

4.5 Direct CDC debonding analysis

4.6 Results of CDC analyses

Chapter 5: Generic Rules for CDC Debonding

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Generic CDC debonding analysis

5.3 Generic design approach for CDC debonding

5.4 Further plate combinations and positions

5.5 Enhancement of shear capacity

5.6 Analysis

Chapter 6: Plate End (PE) Debonding

6.1 Introduction

6.2 PE debonding mechanism

6.3 Generic PE debonding analysis

6.4 PE analysis for bonded interface perpendicular to bending axis

6.5 PE analysis for bonded interface parallel to bending axis

6.6 Design for PE debonding

6.7 Examples

Chapter 7: Design Examples

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Summary of design procedure

7.3 Continuous slab structure with adhesively bonded plates

7.4 Continuous beam structure with adhesively bonded plates

7.5 Continuous beam structure with bolted plates

Index

Details

No. of pages:
252
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080472447
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080445489

About the Author

Deric Oehlers

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, The University of Adelaide

Rudolph Seracino

Reviews

“The authors of Design of FRP and Steel Plated RC Structures are both acknowledged world experts on these techniques and their book has been designed to provide the reader with a comprehensive overview of the established techniques and their techniques and their applications as well as through coverage of newly emerging methodologies and their uses”…
“The book is international in appeal. As such it will remain an essential resource for many years to”  --D.J.Oehlers
Design of FRP and steel plated RC structures. Retrofitting beams and slabs for strength, stiffness and ductility.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.