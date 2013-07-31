Design of Clothing Manufacturing Processes
1st Edition
A Systematic Approach to Planning, Scheduling and Control
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1: Clothing classification systems
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 General clothing classification
1.3 Harmonised clothing classification systems
1.4 Classification of functional clothing
1.5 Conclusions
Chapter 2: Clothing sizing systems
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Clothing size and designation systems: a chronological review
2.3 European and international sizing systems
2.4 ISO clothing sizing systems
2.5 European designation of clothing sizes
2.6 The JUS clothing sizing systems
2.7 Conclusions
Chapter 3: Key issues in developing a garment collection
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 New product development
3.3 Garment collection development
3.4 Developing the concept for a new collection
3.5 Collection development management and control
3.6 Design and manufacturing requirements for a collection
3.7 Design aspects of functional protective clothing: a case study
3.8 Fashion trade fairs and garment collections
3.9 Conclusions
Chapter 4: Planning and organisation of clothing production
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Production planning and organisation within a company
4.3 Clothing-design analysis and activity planning
4.4 Key documentation
4.5 Conclusions
Chapter 5: Planning of clothing design, pattern making and cutting
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Constructing garment patterns
5.3 Pattern-pieces and their preparation
5.4 Pattern cutting-markers
5.5 Designating cutting-markers
5.6 Defining fabric and other parameters
5.7 Technological requirements when arranging pattern-pieces within a cutting-marker
5.8 Cutting-marker efficiency
5.9 Fabric losses outside the cutting-marker
5.10 Determining fabric consumption
5.11 Conclusions
Chapter 6: Planning clothing manufacturing
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Analysis of clothing manufacture requirements and selection of appropriate equipment
6.3 Joining technologies
6.4 Work analysis
6.5 Identifying work methods
6.6 Selecting processing equipment
6.7 Types of sewing machine
6.8 Determining standard time
6.9 Planning manufacturing operations
6.10 Planning clothing assembly
6.11 Planning a process system for manufacturing operations
6.12 Planning clothing manufacturing processes
6.13 Conclusions
Chapter 7: Clothing production management
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Determining production capacity needs
7.3 Production planning
7.4 Production scheduling
7.5 Production monitoring and control
7.6 Costs in production planning and management
7.7 Controlling production planning and management
7.8 Conclusions
Chapter 8: Quality requirements for clothing materials
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Quality requirements for textile materials for clothing
8.3 Physical characteristics: types, methods of measurement and tolerances
8.4 Performance characteristics: types, methods of measurement and minimum quality standards
8.5 Visible faults
8.6 Care labelling of clothing and textile products
8.7 Ecological labelling of clothing and textile products
8.8 Conclusions
Index
Description
The era of mass manufacturing of clothing and other textile products is coming to an end; what is emerging is a post-industrial production system that is able to achieve the goal of mass-customised, low volume production, where the conventional borders between product design, production and user are beginning to merge. To continue developing knowledge on how to design better products and services, we need to design better clothing manufacturing processes grounded in science, technology, and management to help the clothing industry to compete more effectively. Design of clothing manufacturing processes reviews key issues in the design of more rapid, integrated and flexible clothing manufacturing processes.
The eight chapters of the book provide a detailed coverage of the design of clothing manufacturing processes using a systematic approach to planning, scheduling and control. The book starts with an overview of standardised clothing classification systems and terminologies for individual clothing types. Chapter 2 explores the development of standardised sizing systems. Chapter 3 reviews the key issues in the development of a garment collection. Chapters 4 to 7 discuss particular aspects of clothing production, ranging from planning and organization to monitoring and control. Finally, chapter 8 provides an overview of common quality requirements for clothing textile materials.
Design of clothing manufacturing processes is intended for R&D managers, researchers, technologists and designers throughout the clothing industry, as well as academic researchers in the field of clothing design, engineering and other aspects of clothing production.
Key Features
- Considers in detail the design of sizing and classification systems
- Discusses the planning required in all aspects of clothing production from design and pattern making to manufacture
- Overviews the management of clothing production and material quality requirements
Readership
Engineers, R&D managers, researchers, technologists and designers throughout the clothing and design industry; Graduate students and academic researchers in clothing and textiles
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 31st July 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857097835
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857097781
About the Authors
Jelka Geršak Author
Dr.Sc. Jelka Geršak is Professor in the Department of Textile Materials and Design at the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering University of Maribor. Her scientific and professional interests include: clothing engineering, clothing manufacture management, mechanics of textile materials, and clothing comfort. She is internationally-known for her wide-ranging research in the field of textile materials and clothing science.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maribor, Slovenia