Design Hydrology and Sedimentology for Small Catchments - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123123404, 9780080571645

Design Hydrology and Sedimentology for Small Catchments

1st Edition

Authors: C. Haan B. Barfield J. Hayes
eBook ISBN: 9780080571645
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123123404
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th August 1994
Page Count: 588
Description

The Clean Water Act, with its emphasis on storm water and sediment control in urban areas, has created a compelling need for information in small-catchment hydrology. Design Hydrology and Sedimentology for Small Catchments provides the basic information and techniques required for understanding and implementing design systems to control runoff, erosion, and sedimentation. It will be especially useful to those involved in urban and industrial planning anddevelopment, surface mining activities, storm water management, sediment control, and environmental management.

This class-tested text, which presents many solved problems throughout as well as solutions at the end of each chapter, is suitable for undergraduate, graduate, and continuing education courses. In addition, practicing professionals will find it a valuable reference.

Key Features

@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Covers major new improvements and state-of-the-art technologies in sediment control technology

  • Provides in-depth information on estimating the impact of land-use changes on runoff and flood flows, as well as on estimating erosion and sediment yield from small catchments
  • Presents superior coverage on design of flood and sediment detention ponds and design of runoff and sediment control measures

Readership

Students and professionals in water resources, surface mining engineering, environmental and urban developmental engineering; and students in hydrology and sedimentology.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Hydrologic Frequency Analysis. Rainfall-Runoff Estimation in Stormwater Computations. Open Channel Hydraulics. Hydraulics of Structures. Channel Flow Routing and Reservoir Hydraulics. Sediment Properties and Sediment Transport. Erosion and Sediment Yield. Sediment Control Structures. Fluvial Geomorphology: Fluvial Channel Analysis and Design. Ground Water. Monitoring Hydrologic Systems. Hydrologic Modeling. Chapter Problems, References, and Appendixes. General Appendix. Subject Index.

About the Author

C. Haan

Affiliations and Expertise

Oklahoma State University

B. Barfield

Affiliations and Expertise

Oklahoma State University

J. Hayes

Affiliations and Expertise

Clemson University

