The Clean Water Act, with its emphasis on storm water and sediment control in urban areas, has created a compelling need for information in small-catchment hydrology. Design Hydrology and Sedimentology for Small Catchments provides the basic information and techniques required for understanding and implementing design systems to control runoff, erosion, and sedimentation. It will be especially useful to those involved in urban and industrial planning anddevelopment, surface mining activities, storm water management, sediment control, and environmental management.

This class-tested text, which presents many solved problems throughout as well as solutions at the end of each chapter, is suitable for undergraduate, graduate, and continuing education courses. In addition, practicing professionals will find it a valuable reference.

