Design Guidelines for Surface Mount Technology covers the basics and the mechanics of surface mounted design technology. Surface mount technology (SMT) embodies an automated circuit assembly process, using a generation of electronic components called surface mounted devices (SMDs). Organized into eight chapters, the book discusses the component selection, space planning, materials and processes, and total concept needed to ensure a manufacturable design. The opening chapters of the book examine the significant requirements and variables affecting SMT and SMDs. The book then deals with the substrate materials specifications, including fabrication and material planning, assembly, design rules, layout guidelines, package outlines, and bar code labeling. The next chapters describe the manufacturing and assembly processes in SMDs and process-proven footprint patterns for each of the component types used, as well as guidelines for creating a suitable pattern on future products. Other chapters discuss the component spacing requirements for SMT and the generation of footprint patterns for passive and active components of SMDs. The concluding chapter describes the design criteria for maximizing machine insertion of leaded electronic components into printed circuit boards (PCBs). These criteria aid the PCB designer by detailing the considerations and some of the trade-offs that will provide reliable insertion in a production environment. Supplementary texts on surface mount equipment, supplies, and services are also provided. Design engineers and researchers will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 SMD Essentials
Designing with SMD
Substrate Configurations
Mixed Prints
Automated SMD Placement Machines
Soldering Techniques
Footprint Definition
Footprints for Wave Soldering
The "Shadow Effect"
Footprint Orientation
Solder Thieves
Placement Inaccuracy
Dummy Tracks for Adhesive Application
Footprints for Reflow Soldering
Solder Cream Applications
Screen Printing
Floating
Footprint Dimensions
Layout Considerations
Component Pitch
Solder Land/Via Hole Relationship
Solder Land/Component Lead Relationship
Placemant Machine Restrictions
Substrate Population
Test Points
CAD Systems for SMD Substrate Layout
CAE/CAD/CAM Interaction
Chapter 2 Space Planning and Interface
Standards for SMT Components
Component Packaging Options
Component Selection Guidelines
Passive Devices: Monolithic Capacitors
Tantalum Capacitors
Resistors for SMT
Resistor Networks
Potentiometer for SMT
Active Devices
ICs for SMT
Small Outline (SO) ICs
Plastic Chip Carriers and Quad Packages
Ceramic ICs
Connectors and Interface for SMT Assembly
Heat Seal
Compression
Assembly Considerations
Estimating Total Component Area
Optimizing Component Placement
Component Orientation
Utilizing Both Sides of Substrate
Thermal Considerations
Power Dissipation
Thermal Resistance
Junction Temperature (Tj)
Factors Affecting θJA
Package Considerations
Thermal Resistance Measurements
Test Method
TSP Calibration
Thermal Resistance Measurement
Test Ambient
θJC Tests
Data Presentation
Thermal Calculations
System Considerations
Using Leaded Devices (SO, SOL, & PLCC)
Compliant Layer
Matching TCE
Substrate Types
Conclusion
Chapter 3 Specifying Materials for Substrates
Common Substrate Materials
Fabrication and Material Planning
Providing for Assembly Automation
Design Rules and Layout Guidelines
Plated through-Holes
Multilayer and Fine Line Construction
Surface Mount and Via Holes
Computer Aided Design and Via Holes
Solder Mask on PC Boards Using SMT
Plating Process for SMT
High Tech Materials for Military Applications
Specifying Copper Clad Invar
Materials for Copper Clad Invar/Polyamide
Commercial SMD Packages
Military Packages
Special Package Outlines
Bar Code Labeling
Footprints
Chapter 4 SMD Assembly Process
Solders for SMD Applications
Fluxing and Cleaning
Types of Flux
Flux Types
Solder Applications
Curing Solder Paste
The Reflow Process
Cleaning after Reflow Soldering
Assembly Methods
Assembly Options for SMDs
Adhesive Applications and Curing
Physical Characteristics
Adhesive Application
Pin-Transfer
Screen-Printing
Pressure Syringe
Adhesive Dot Height Criteria
Dummy Tracks
Solder Land Contamination
MELF Component Placement
Adhesive Curing
Curing by Heat/Time Plus Catalyst
Curing by Catalytic Action Alone
Anaerobic and UV Assisted Curing
Fluxing and Cleaning
Fluxes
Types of Flux
Organic Soluble Fluxes
Non-Activated Rosin (R) Flux
Rosin, Mildly Activated (RMS) Flux
Rosin, Activated (RA) Flux
Water Soluble Fluxes
Water Soluble Fluxes with Inorganic Salts
Water Soluble Fluxes with Organic Salts
Water Soluble Fluxes with Organic Acids
Solder Creams
Flux Selection
Application of Flux
Foam Fluxing
Wave Fluxing
Spray Fluxing
Flux Density
Pre-Heating
Post-Soldering Cleaning
Polar Contaminants
Non-Polar Contaminants
Solvents
Solvent Cleaning
Aqueous Cleaning
Conformal Coatings
Conclusions
Solder Joint Criteria
Inspection
Defect Classification
Soldering Defects
Drawbridging
Adhesive Contamination
Blow Holes
General Solder Joint Criteria
Good Wetting
Sound Smooth Surface
Correct Amount of Solder
SMD Joint Assessment
Leadless SMDs
SMDs with Few Short Leads
SO IC Packages
VSO IC Packages
PLCC with J-Leads
Chip Carriers with Metallized Castellation
Inspection Systems
Component and Substrate Solderability
Aspects of Solderability
Protective Coatings
Fusible Coatings: Electro-Plated Tin/Lead
Solder Coating
Solder Land Contamination
Chapter 5 Contact (Footprint) Design
Designing for Producibility
Component Spacing
Discrete Component Contact Design
Preferred Component Orientation
Commercial IC Footprint Planning: SOIC, PCC, and QUAD Lead Packages
Ceramic IC Packages
Contact Design for Other SMT Products: DIP and SIP Module Design
Chip Carrier Design
Building Contact (Footprint) Libraries for SMT
Contact Geometry for Chip Components
Optional Wave Solder Contact Geometry for Chip Components
Tantalum Capacitor Contact Geometry
MELF Component Contact Geometry
SOT-23 Contact ACT Geometry
SOT-89 Contact Geometry
Plastic Chip Carrier (PCC) Contact Geometry
Small Outline Contact Geometry
Chapter 6 Component Spacing for SMT
Basic Considerations
Placement Accuracy Requirements
Placement Techniques
Trace-to-Trace Guidelines
Contact (Footprint) to Via Pad
Solder Mask for Solder Control
Automatic Assembly and Testing
Mixed Technology, Through-hole and Surface Mounted
Component-to-Board Edge Requirement
Chapter 7 Artwork Generation
Footprint (Contact) Pattern for Passive Devices
Footprint Planning for Active (IC) Components
Hand-Taped Artmaster Preparation
Tape and Reel
Computer-Aided Design
Autorouting SMT
Preparing for Future Assembly Methods
CAD Applications
Chapter 8 PCB Design Considerations
Printed Circuit Board Design
Board Considerations
Component Location Objectives
Component Selection
Lead Diameter Considerations
Board Holder Design
Workboard Holder Considerations
Rotary Workboard Holder Design
Automatic Board Handling Workboard Holders
Programming Considerations
Insertion Machine Pattern Program Format
Board Error Correction
Axial Lead Component Insertion
Component Input Taping Considerations
Axial Lead Sequencing
Insertion Center Considerations
Lead Form and Tooling
Printed Circuit Board Thickness Versus Body Diameter
Hole Diameter Requirements
Component Body Configuration
Location Considerations
Clinch Patterns
Pattern Program Considerations
Radial Lead Component Insertion
Taping Considerations
Tape Splicing Specification
Hole Diameter Requirements
Hole Span Considerations
Board Sizing Considerations
Location Considerations
Uninsertable Area
Cut and Clinch Patterns
Pattern Program Considerations
Insertion Reference Point
Optimum Pattern Programming
Special Programming Considerations
Appendix I Surface Mount Equipment, Supplies, and Services
Appendix II Surface Mount Device Bibliography
Index
