Design for Sustainability
1st Edition
Green Materials and Processes
Description
Design for sustainability is one of the primary focuses in human advancement nowadays, with the aim of developing products and services that meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. Yet, total implementation of sustainable design is yet to be achieved in practice due to a lack of practical information on how the philosophy can be implemented. Design for Sustainability: Green Materials and Processes addresses this need by providing fundamental and practical knowledge to readers especially for product development applications throughout the entire life cycle - ranging from conceptual design, material and manufacturing process selection, as well as environmental life cycle assessment. In addition, several topics covering recent advances in the application of sustainable design within the automotive, building and construction, packaging and consumer product industries are also included in this book to provide practical examples of this philosophy in current applications. Lastly, a section on implementation of design for sustainability in education is also added to aid readers whom wish to introduce in practice this philosophy especially to younger students. The book will be beneficial to researchers, students in higher education institutions, design practitioners and engineers in private and public sector organization with aspirations to develop sustainable products in the future.
Key Features
- Provides an overview on materials and process design for sustainability
- Discuss theoretical aspects about design for sustainability
- Includes a discussion of the most recent advances and applications on design for sustainability
Readership
Materials scientists, engineers, Researchers, and students in higher education institutions, design practitioners and engineers in private and public sector organizations
Table of Contents
1. Green Conceptual Design Towards Design for the Environmental Sustainability
2. Conceptual Design Development and Selection of Green Products
3. Sustainable Materials Selection: Principles and Applications
4. Implementation of Design for Sustainability in Developing Trophy Plaque using Green Kenaf Polymer Composites
5. Dynamic Analysis on Laminated Rubber-Metal Spring Vibration Isolator for Sustainable Design
6. Design for Sustainability Integration in Higher Education
7. A Review on Natural Fibre Reinforced Recycled Thermoplastic Polymer Composites
8. Degradable Composites: Processes and their Applications
9. Thermoplastic Starch as a Renewable Plastics
10. Composites Leading to Clean and Green Future
11. A Comprehensive Review on Natural Fibre-Reinforced Polymer Bio-Composites and Their Applications
12. Electrospinning Process for Green Nanostructured Materials
13. Recent Developments in Kenaf (Hibiscus Cannabinus) based Biocomposite and Their Potential Industrial Applications: A Review
14. Recent Progress on Fused Deposition Modelling Research: Sustainable Materials and Processing Parameters
15. Out-of-Autoclave as Sustainable Composites Manufacturing Process for Aerospace Application
16. Life Cycle Analysis of Fused Filament Fabrication
17. Application of Lightweight Materials towards Design for Sustainability in Automotive Component Development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128194829
About the Editors
S.M. Sapuan
S.M. Sapuan is Professor of Composite Materials at Universiti Putra Malaysia, Malaysia. He earned his B.Eng degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Newcastle, Australia in 1990, MSc from Loughborough University, UK in 1994, and Ph.D from De Montfort University, UK in 1998. His research interests include natural fiber composites, materials selection, and concurrent engineering. To date Prof. Sapuan has authored or co-authored more than 1300 publications international journals (629 papers), books (17), edited books (13), chapters in books (91) and conference proceedings/seminars (597 papers).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Composite Materials, University Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Malaysia
Muhd Mansor
Muhd Ridzuan Mansor Senior Lecturer, Department of Automotive, Universiti Teknikal Malaysai Melaka M.R. Mansor holds a PhD in Mechanical Engineering with specialization in concurrent design of biocomposites product. He is currently a senior lecturer at Department of Automotive, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka. He has published more than 10 book chapters, 45 journals, and 50 technical proceedings as main and co-authors, mostly focusing on the area of product design, materials selection, life cycle assessment, biocomposites materials, and materials characterization. He has also published a book project on concurrent design of natural fiber composite product.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Automotive, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka
