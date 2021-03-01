Design for sustainability is one of the primary focuses in human advancement nowadays, with the aim of developing products and services that meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. Yet, total implementation of sustainable design is yet to be achieved in practice due to a lack of practical information on how the philosophy can be implemented. Design for Sustainability: Green Materials and Processes addresses this need by providing fundamental and practical knowledge to readers especially for product development applications throughout the entire life cycle - ranging from conceptual design, material and manufacturing process selection, as well as environmental life cycle assessment. In addition, several topics covering recent advances in the application of sustainable design within the automotive, building and construction, packaging and consumer product industries are also included in this book to provide practical examples of this philosophy in current applications. Lastly, a section on implementation of design for sustainability in education is also added to aid readers whom wish to introduce in practice this philosophy especially to younger students. The book will be beneficial to researchers, students in higher education institutions, design practitioners and engineers in private and public sector organization with aspirations to develop sustainable products in the future.