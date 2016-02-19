Design for Need, The Social Contribution of Design
1st Edition
An anthology of papers presented to the Symposium at the Royal College of Art, London, April 1976
Description
Design for Need: The Social Contribution of Design compiles papers presented at the Symposium at the Royal College of Art, London in April 1976. This book focuses on the concept of design as a conditioning, reformist, and practical element in society, which examines and demonstrates actual projects carried out in response to social needs. The topics discussed include the industrial design in dependent countries; social forces that determine the shape of technology; role of the designer in disaster relief; reduction of need by design; role of the artist in a hospital environment; and Lucas workers' initiative. The language of social action; twelve methodologies for design; and future of design education are also deliberated in this text. This publication is intended for professional and student designers aiming to gain knowledge on the extended and systematic study and development of design applications.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Editor's Note
Introduction
Opening Address
Precariousness and Ambiguity - Industrial Design in Dependent Countries
Some Aspects of Agrarian and Industrial Development in a Developing Country
Identification of Design Problems in India
Design Collaboration at the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi 1970-19
Social Forces Determine the Shape of Technology
The Need for Design Education in Developing Countries
Deshanagari - A Common Script for All Indian Languages
Ceramics for the Developing World
The Role of the Designer in Disaster Relief
A Range of Easy Chairs for the Adult Disabled and Elderly Frail
Low Handicap Technology - The Reduction of Need by Design
Ergonomic Analysis of Personal Hygiene Activities
The Role of the Artist in a Hospital Environment
The Artist as Producer
After the Oil Boom - Design for a Service Center
Le Demesurable
Designing for Need (Radio Talk)
Design for Social Need - The Lucas Workers' Initiative
Technology - The Language of Social Action
Conceptual Design - A Polemic
Person to Person Design
Twelve Methodologies for Design - Because People Count
Concluding Address
Index of Authors
Other Contributors to the Design for Need Exhibition and Symposium
Photographs from the Atelier Bernard Lassus
Photographs by Tom Picton
Photographs by Mark Pilkington
