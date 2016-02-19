Design for Need: The Social Contribution of Design compiles papers presented at the Symposium at the Royal College of Art, London in April 1976. This book focuses on the concept of design as a conditioning, reformist, and practical element in society, which examines and demonstrates actual projects carried out in response to social needs. The topics discussed include the industrial design in dependent countries; social forces that determine the shape of technology; role of the designer in disaster relief; reduction of need by design; role of the artist in a hospital environment; and Lucas workers' initiative. The language of social action; twelve methodologies for design; and future of design education are also deliberated in this text. This publication is intended for professional and student designers aiming to gain knowledge on the extended and systematic study and development of design applications.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Editor's Note

Introduction

Opening Address

Precariousness and Ambiguity - Industrial Design in Dependent Countries

Some Aspects of Agrarian and Industrial Development in a Developing Country

Identification of Design Problems in India

Design Collaboration at the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi 1970-19

Social Forces Determine the Shape of Technology

The Need for Design Education in Developing Countries

Deshanagari - A Common Script for All Indian Languages

Ceramics for the Developing World

The Role of the Designer in Disaster Relief

A Range of Easy Chairs for the Adult Disabled and Elderly Frail

Low Handicap Technology - The Reduction of Need by Design

Ergonomic Analysis of Personal Hygiene Activities

The Role of the Artist in a Hospital Environment

The Artist as Producer

After the Oil Boom - Design for a Service Center

Le Demesurable

Designing for Need (Radio Talk)

Design for Social Need - The Lucas Workers' Initiative

Technology - The Language of Social Action

Conceptual Design - A Polemic

Person to Person Design

Twelve Methodologies for Design - Because People Count

Concluding Address

Index of Authors

Other Contributors to the Design for Need Exhibition and Symposium

Photographs from the Atelier Bernard Lassus

Photographs by Tom Picton

Photographs by Mark Pilkington