Table of Contents
The Design Process
Communication
Materials and Processing
Design Optimisation
A core text for first year modules in Design Engineering offering student-centred learning based in real-life engineering practice.
Design Engineering provides all the essential information an engineering student needs in preparation for real-life engineering practice. The authors take a uniquely student-centred approach to the subject, with easily accessible material introduced through case studies, assignments and knowledge-check questions.
This book is carefully designed to be used on a wide range of introductory courses at first degree and HND level. The interactive style of the book brings the subjects to life with activities and case studies rather than devoting hundreds of pages to theory. Key numerical and statistical techniques are introduced through Maths in Action panels located within the main text. The content has been carefully matched to a variety of first year degree modules from IEng and other BSc Engineering and Technology courses. Lecturers will find the breadth of material covered gears the book towards a flexible style of use, which can be tailored to their syllabus.
This essential text is part of the IIE accredited textbook series from Newnes - textbooks to form the strong practical, business and academic foundations for the professional development of tomorrow's incorporated engineers.
Forthcoming lecturer support materials and the IIE textbook series website will provide additional material for handouts and assessment, plus the latest web links to support, and update case studies in the book.
- Content matched to requirements of IIE and other BSc Engineering and Technology courses
- Practical text featuring worked examples, case studies, assignments and knowledge-check questions throughout.
- Maths in Action panels introduce key mathematical methods in their engineering contexts
First year undergraduates studying IIE-accredited and non-accredited engineering degree courses, Higher National, City & Guilds International Advanced Diploma
"The design text is presented with a structure which will allow it to be used as a key to a product design course or as a support to an engineering course with a strong design theme." --Alistair Duffy, Series Editor
Harry Cather Author
Harry Cather started as an apprentice Mechanical Engineer. His initial studies were part-time and concluded in becoming a C.Eng through the Institute of Production Engineers (now amalgamated with the IEE). He continued gaining knowledge, partially through courses, experience and other learning processes leading to an MBA and MSc. Being a “good” engineer, led him to study management in addition to engineering and he is a member of CMI and an associate member of IBA.Before joining the University of Brighton, his career was in support functions from Industrial/Production Engineering through Project Management to Workshop Management. In addition to engineering, he has worked in a wide variety of industries from mining to food, including three foreign postings.He is involved in TCS schemes and has carried out assignments for BESO, a volunteer organisation that assists in transferring technology to developing countries.Harry has recently set up as Industrial Consultant and welcomes any queries at harry@consultca.co.uk.
Richard Morris Author
Mathew Philip Author
Mathew Philip is a Professor at the University of Brighton in Brighton, UK.
Chris Rose Author
