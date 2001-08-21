Design Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750652117, 9780080477114

Design Engineering

1st Edition

Authors: Harry Cather Richard Morris Mathew Philip Chris Rose
eBook ISBN: 9780080477114
Paperback ISBN: 9780750652117
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 21st August 2001
Page Count: 368
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
6400.00
5440.00
81.82
69.55
79.95
67.96
48.99
41.64
60.95
51.81
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
46.99
39.94
69.95
59.46
58.95
50.11
76.95
65.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

The Design Process
Communication
Materials and Processing
Design Optimisation

Description

A core text for first year modules in Design Engineering offering student-centred learning based in real-life engineering practice.

Design Engineering provides all the essential information an engineering student needs in preparation for real-life engineering practice. The authors take a uniquely student-centred approach to the subject, with easily accessible material introduced through case studies, assignments and knowledge-check questions.

This book is carefully designed to be used on a wide range of introductory courses at first degree and HND level. The interactive style of the book brings the subjects to life with activities and case studies rather than devoting hundreds of pages to theory. Key numerical and statistical techniques are introduced through Maths in Action panels located within the main text. The content has been carefully matched to a variety of first year degree modules from IEng and other BSc Engineering and Technology courses. Lecturers will find the breadth of material covered gears the book towards a flexible style of use, which can be tailored to their syllabus.

This essential text is part of the IIE accredited textbook series from Newnes - textbooks to form the strong practical, business and academic foundations for the professional development of tomorrow's incorporated engineers.

Forthcoming lecturer support materials and the IIE textbook series website will provide additional material for handouts and assessment, plus the latest web links to support, and update case studies in the book.

Key Features

  • Content matched to requirements of IIE and other BSc Engineering and Technology courses
  • Practical text featuring worked examples, case studies, assignments and knowledge-check questions throughout.
  • Maths in Action panels introduce key mathematical methods in their engineering contexts

Readership

First year undergraduates studying IIE-accredited and non-accredited engineering degree courses, Higher National, City & Guilds International Advanced Diploma

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080477114
Paperback ISBN:
9780750652117

Reviews

"The design text is presented with a structure which will allow it to be used as a key to a product design course or as a support to an engineering course with a strong design theme." --Alistair Duffy, Series Editor

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Harry Cather Author

Harry Cather started as an apprentice Mechanical Engineer. His initial studies were part-time and concluded in becoming a C.Eng through the Institute of Production Engineers (now amalgamated with the IEE). He continued gaining knowledge, partially through courses, experience and other learning processes leading to an MBA and MSc. Being a “good” engineer, led him to study management in addition to engineering and he is a member of CMI and an associate member of IBA.Before joining the University of Brighton, his career was in support functions from Industrial/Production Engineering through Project Management to Workshop Management. In addition to engineering, he has worked in a wide variety of industries from mining to food, including three foreign postings.He is involved in TCS schemes and has carried out assignments for BESO, a volunteer organisation that assists in transferring technology to developing countries.Harry has recently set up as Industrial Consultant and welcomes any queries at harry@consultca.co.uk.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Brighton

Richard Morris Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Brighton, U.K.

Mathew Philip Author

Mathew Philip is a Professor at the University of Brighton in Brighton, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Brighton, Brighton, UK

Chris Rose Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Brighton

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.