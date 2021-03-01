Design and Performance Optimization of Renewable Energy Systems
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Design and Performance Optimization of Renewable Energy Systems provides an integrated discussion of important issues related to renewable energy performance design and optimization using advanced thermodynamic analysis with modern methods to configure major renewable energy plant configurations (solar, geothermal, wind, hydro, PV). Vectors of performance enhancement reviewed include thermodynamics, heat transfer, exergoeconomics, and neural network techniques. Source technologies studied range across geothermal power plants, hydroelectric power, solar power towers, linear concentrating PV, parabolic trough solar collectors, grid-tied hybrid solar PV/Fuel cell for freshwater production, and wind energy systems. Nanofluids in renewable energy systems are reviewed and discussed from the heat transfer enhancement perspective.
Key Features
- Reviews the fundamentals of thermodynamics and heat transfer concepts to help engineers overcome design challenges for performance maximization
- Explores advanced design and operating principles for solar, geothermal and wind energy systems with diagrams and examples
- Combines detailed mathematical modeling with relevant computational analyses, focusing on novel techniques such as artificial neural network analyses
- Demonstrates how to maximize overall system performance by achieving synergies in equipment and component efficiency
Readership
Graduate and early career researchers in power engineering, particularly those working in thermodynamic optimization and on the design or development of renewable energy power plants. Power Engineers responsible for the operational optimization of renewable power plants
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Heat exchangers and nanofluids
3. Exergy analysis
4. Optimization techniques for solar energy applications
5. Solar power tower systems
6. Parabolic trough solar collectors
7. Solar water heaters
8. Performance of PV systems
9. Linear concentrating photovoltaic system
10. Hybrid solar PV/fuel cell power system
11. Geothermal power plants
12. ORC as waste heat recovery system
13. Wind turbines
14. Hydropower
15. Heat pumps
16. Energy storage
17. Neural network analysis in renewable energy systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128216026
About the Editors
Mamdouh Assad
Mamdouh El Haj Assad is Associate Professor in Renewable and Sustainable Energy Engineering Department at the University of Sharjah since 2016. Assad previously worked at Aalto University in the Department of Energy Technology as a research scientist and docent. He has also worked as Associate Professor and Head of Mechanical Engineering Department at Australian College of Kuwait during 2014-2015. His research fields and expertise are solar, geothermal and wind energy systems, absorption chillers, heat exchangers and environmental pollution. Assad has wide experience in energy systems optimization and environmental pollution. He has worked on EU project related to osmosis power for 3 years. Dr. Assad has more than 110 publications in referred journals, conferences and book chapters. He is an editorial board member of more than 6 journals. Dr. Assad was awarded the best teacher award of the year 2011 at Aalto University, Finland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Renewable and Sustainable Energy Engineering Department, University of Sharjah
Marc Rosen
Marc A. Rosen is the Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Energy and Environmental Engineering and the founding Editor-in-Chief of Sustainability. He has written numerous books and journal articles. Professor Rosen received the President's Award from the Canadian Society for Mechanical Engineering in 2012. Currently, he is a Professor at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, where he served as founding Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Ontario Institute of Technology, Oshawa, Ontario, Canada
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.