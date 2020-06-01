Design and Optimization of Biogas Energy Systems presents a practical overview of planning, implementing, assessing and optimizing biogas systems, from fuel conversion to power generation. This book introduces the fundamental elements of bioenergy systems in general highlighting the specificities of biogas systems. It discusses the current state of their adoption at a global level and challenges faced by their designers and operators. Methods for sizing, simulating and modeling these systems are discussed, including prefeasibility analysis, available production processes, integration into hybrid energy systems, and the application of Big Data analysis and game theory concepts. Components, classifications, installation, operation and maintenance are also examined, followed by control and reliability assessment tools. It additionally covers environmental and economic assessment, as well as the role of biogas plants for sustainable development. All chapters include real-life examples and exercises that further illustrate the topics being covered.

Design and Optimization of Biogas Energy Systems goes beyond theory to offer practical knowledge of methods to reach solutions to key challenges in this field. This is a valuable resource for researchers, practitioners and graduate students interested in developing smart, reliable and sustainable biogas technologies.