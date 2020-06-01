Design and Optimization of Biogas Energy Systems
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Design and Optimization of Biogas Energy Systems presents a practical overview of planning, implementing, assessing and optimizing biogas systems, from fuel conversion to power generation. This book introduces the fundamental elements of bioenergy systems in general highlighting the specificities of biogas systems. It discusses the current state of their adoption at a global level and challenges faced by their designers and operators. Methods for sizing, simulating and modeling these systems are discussed, including prefeasibility analysis, available production processes, integration into hybrid energy systems, and the application of Big Data analysis and game theory concepts. Components, classifications, installation, operation and maintenance are also examined, followed by control and reliability assessment tools. It additionally covers environmental and economic assessment, as well as the role of biogas plants for sustainable development. All chapters include real-life examples and exercises that further illustrate the topics being covered.
Design and Optimization of Biogas Energy Systems goes beyond theory to offer practical knowledge of methods to reach solutions to key challenges in this field. This is a valuable resource for researchers, practitioners and graduate students interested in developing smart, reliable and sustainable biogas technologies.
Key Features
- Provides an applied approach to biogas systems, from technology fundamentals to economic and environmental assessment, that includes theory, methods, case studies and exercises
- Explores control methods and reliability prediction of each system component, including modeling and simulation with HOMER and MATLAB
- Discusses the use of Big Data analysis, numerical methods and Game Theory for plant assessment
Readership
Graduate students, practitioners and researchers in the field of biomass, bioenergy and biofuels, also those in the field of waste-to-energy and waste management. Instructors in graduate and industry courses in the field of bioenergy, sustainable energy or waste to energy
Table of Contents
1. Fundamentals of Biogas Energy System
2. Optimum Sizing and Modelling of Biogas Energy System
3. Biogas Digester Plant
4. Control System of Biogas Power Plant
5. Reliability Assessment of Biogas Power Plant
6. Biomass Liquefaction
7. Advances in Biogas Power Plant
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128227183
About the Author
Prashant Baredar
Prashant Baredar is a professor and head in Energy Department, Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, India. He achieved his Ph.D. degree in Hybrid Energy System from Rajiv Gandhi Technological University Bhopal. Dr. Baredar has 20 years’ experience in Mechanical Engineering. He is on the editorial board of many international journals. He has successfully organized five national seminars and conferences on Energy topic and delivered 25 expert lectures & invited talks. He has guided 6 PhD thesis and 42 M.Tech thesis. He has published one patent on reconfigurable mechanism for wind turbine blade. Dr. Baredar has published 102 research papers in national/international Journals and at conferences, and contributed to the books entitled Basic Mechanical Engineering, Practical Journal of Basic Mechanical Engineering, Renewable Energy sources and Practical Journal of Basic Civil Engineering& Engineering Mechanics. He has done consultancy projects on ‘Investment Grade Energy Audit of Rajgarh Collectorate Building’ and ‘Solution to reducing bearing temperature in hydro turbine in Indira Sagar Hydro Power’, a number of high level research projects funded by State and Central government are to his credit and is working on the ‘Sensitivity analysis and optimisation of hybrid system of solar, wind and biomass (Rs.4, 52,000)’ project funded by Madhya Pradesh Council of Science & Technology Bhopal, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Energy Department, Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, India
Vikas Khare
Vikas Khare is an associate professor at the School of Technology, Management and Engineering, NMIMS, Indore Madhya Pradesh, India. He obtained his B.Tech in Electrical Engineering in 2007 from GEC Sagar, M.Tech (Honors) in Energy Management from DAVV Indore in 2011, and Ph.D. from National Institute of Technology Bhopal, India in 2016, with teaching experience of 12 years. His main research interests are renewable energy systems, optimization techniques and game theory and Big Data. He is also a certified energy manager under the bureau of energy efficiency in India. Dr. Khare has published various research papers in reputed journals such as Elsevier and Taylor and Francis and published books on Renewable Energy in Balaji Publication Fundamentals of Electrical Engineering, Fundamentals of Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Fundamentals of Electronics Engineering in Dhanpat Rai Publication and one book of Tidal energy system, Elsevier publication USA. He is also Nominee member of computer society of India.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Technology, Management and Engineering, NMIMS, Indore Madhya Pradesh, India
Savita Nema
Savita Nema is currently a professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering, Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, India. She received her B.E. degree in Electrical Engineering in 1990 and her M.E. degree in Control Systems in 1993, both from Jabalpur Engineering College, Madhya Pradesh, India. She went on to complete her Ph.D. degree from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) Bhopal, India, in 2011. She has more than 25 years’ experience in teaching and research. She was the head of the Electrical Engineering Department during 2016-2018. In addition, she was also a Chairperson of the Energy Centre, MANIT during 2018. She has guided around 50 M.Tech. dissertation and two PhDs and currently supervising candidates for doctoral degree. Dr. Nema has published more than 100 research papers in national/international journals/conferences, and is a member of the Advisory Board of MP Regulatory Electricity commission (MPREC) in Bhopal since Feb 2014. She has coauthored a book on Tidal Energy published by Elsevier and has been expert and chairman of various selection committees. She is the winner of DG NCC plaque of Honour award for the year 2000.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Electrical Engineering, Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, India