Design and Optimization in Organic Synthesis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444515278, 9780080455273

Design and Optimization in Organic Synthesis, Volume 24

1st Edition

Second Revised and Enlarged Edition

Authors: Rolf Carlson Johan Carlson
eBook ISBN: 9780080455273
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444515278
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 8th April 2005
Page Count: 596
Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction: Strategies on different levels in organic synthesis.
Chapter 2: Experimental study of reaction conditions. Initial remarks.
Chapter 3: Models as tools.
Chapter 4: General outline of screening experiments.
Chapter 5: Two-level factorial designs.
Chapter 6: Two-level fractional factorial designs.

Chapter 7: Other designs for screening experiments.

Chapter 8: Summary of screening experiments.
Chapter 9: Optimisation.
Chapter 10: Steepest ascent.
Chapter 11: Simplex methods.

Chapter 12: Response surface methods.
Chapter 13:Reaction kinetics by sequential response surface modelling.
Chapter 14: Summary of strategies for exploring the experimental space.
Chapter 15: The reaction space.
Chapter 16: Principal properties.

Chapter 17: Strategies for the selection of test systems.
Chapter 18: Quantitative relations: Observed responses and experimental variations.
Chapter 19: Exploring discrete variations: Near-orthogonal experiments by singular value.
Chapter 20: Optimisation when there are several response variables.
Chapter 21: A method for determining suitable order of introducing reagents in "one-pot" procedures.
Chapter 22: Books, journals, and computer programs.

Chapter 23: Concluding remarks.
Appendix A: Matrix calculus.
Appendix B: Statistical tables.

Description

Revised, and updated Design and Optimization in Organic Synthesis presents strategies to explore experimental conditions and methodologies for systematic studies of entire reaction systems (substrates, reagent(s), catalyst(s), and solvents). Chemical phenomena are not usually the result of a single factor and this book describes how statistically designed methods can be used to analyse and evaluate synthetic procedures. The methodology is based on multivariate statistical techniques. The accompanying CD contains data tables and programmes. This book is essential reading for anyone working in process design and development in fine chemicals or the pharmaceutical industry, and is suitable for those with no experience in the field.

Key Features

  • Contains recalculated models and redrawn figures, as well as new chapters on for example, the design of combinatorial libraries
  • Presents strategies to explore experimental conditions and methodologies
  • Enables the analysis and prediction of the best synthetic procedures

Readership

Engineers working in process design and development. Chemical Engineers working in fine chemicals and the pharmaceutical industry. Organic Chemists and Chemometricians

Details

No. of pages:
596
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080455273
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444515278

@qu: "This is a welcome re-issue for a modern classic of the organic chemistry literature. The author presents a revised and enlarged edition, incorporating some fresh material, updated references, and novel strategies. I would urge all organic chemists to read this book and become acquainted with these valuable tools. Provides methods by which good chemists will be able to do even better chemistry." @source: Derek Robinson, ORGANIC PROCESS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, 2005

About the Authors

Rolf Carlson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tromsoe, Tromsoe, Norway

Johan Carlson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

EISLAB, Luleå University of Technology, Luleå, Sweden

