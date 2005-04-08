Design and Optimization in Organic Synthesis, Volume 24

Revised, and updated Design and Optimization in Organic Synthesis presents strategies to explore experimental conditions and methodologies for systematic studies of entire reaction systems (substrates, reagent(s), catalyst(s), and solvents). Chemical phenomena are not usually the result of a single factor and this book describes how statistically designed methods can be used to analyse and evaluate synthetic procedures. The methodology is based on multivariate statistical techniques. The accompanying CD contains data tables and programmes. This book is essential reading for anyone working in process design and development in fine chemicals or the pharmaceutical industry, and is suitable for those with no experience in the field.